Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acquired the granted exploration licence L-2797 (“License”) which lies within the broader Rae Copper region, Nunavut, Canada and covers the historical Danvers copper deposit (“Danvers”). Acquisition of this licence bolsters the already impressive and prospective Rae Copper Project portfolio.
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- During of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by the Company’s strategic advisor, Mr John Hancock, at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- Post quarter end, the Company received approvals from the Nunavut Impact Review Board, its Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Class B Water Licence from the Nunavut Water Board. Receipt of these approvals provides the Company with all required permits for its maiden drilling program scheduled to commence in March 2025.
- Aurora Geosciences, experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the maiden drilling campaign at Rae in March 2025.
Danvers Copper Deposit
- Highlights from the 1960’s resource drilling included:
- 39.40m @ 4.9% Cu from 60.3m (S-57)
- 47.10m @ 3.2% Cu from 42.2m (S-24)
- 35.40m @ 3.2% Cu from 21.0m (S-21)
- 27.5m @ 4.0% Cu from 76.7m (S-63)
- 38.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 63.4m (S-73)
- 31.4m @ 3.3% Cu from 15.2m (S-20)
- 44.8m @ 2.2% Cu from 55.8m (S-18)
- Follow up drilling in 2003 & 2005 focused mainly on expanding the known mineralised envelope which starts at surface and has dimensions of approximately 550m(L) x 200m(W) x 150m(D). Results confirmed mineralisation remains open in all directions presenting potential for further exploration success, highlights include:
- 72.70m @ 1.6% Cu from 27m (2003-47-2)
- 56.39m @ 1.5% Cu from 47m (2003-47-1)
- 98.05m @ 0.9% Cu from 66m (2003-47-3)
- 52.88m @ 1.2% Cu from 177m (2005-47-7)
- The previously reported work and studies undertaken on the Licence will be verified by the Company as quickly as reasonably possible, with proposed work focused on drilling being planned for 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling
Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
- Type B Water Licence issued by the Nunavut Water Board allowing activities to occur for an initial period of seven (7) years
- The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted allowing drilling activities to commence during March 2025
- Updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation will be provided in the coming weeks
“It is pleasing to see the approval from the Nunavut Water Board occur so swiftly, and some four or so weeks ahead of our planned schedule. The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted with drilling activities planned to commence during March.
Our initial campaign will focus on targets within the highly prospective Hulk Sedimentary prospect and the Danvers project area. Over the coming weeks, we aim to finalise contractor selection and settle plans for priority target holes.
This is a significant milestone for the Company, with drilling activities now fully approved. I’d like to take this time to acknowledge the greater White Cliff team and our partners; this milestone, achieved in such a swift fashion is remarkable. I can’t wait to safely and successfully execute this upcoming drilling campaign and I look forward to sharing updates about our progress as we award drilling contracts and mobilisation activities commence towards the Rae Site!”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a material increase in its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Candelas Project (Candelas or the Project) located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan engaged SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and potassium chloride equivalent (KCl).
- 100% owned Candelas Mineral Resource grows by more than 150% to 1.6Mt LCE.
- Galan’s Hombre Muerto resource position (9.5 Mt LCE) places it within the top 10 of lithium construction and production projects globally (1)
- Material increase at Candelas provides greater optionality in commercialising the Project
- Significant upside potential also identified to further enhance the latest Candelas Mineral Resource
In late 2024, Galan completed surface mapping and undertook additional geophysics over Candelas and its surrounding environs. Based on this additional geoscience data, SRK remodelled the hydrogeological domains and re-estimated mineral resources for lithium, potassium, LCE, and KCl (potash), leading to the material increase in the Candelas MRE Estimate (Table 1).
Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“Applying sound geoscientific knowledge and modern exploration techniques to a world-class lithium resource has continued to deliver outstanding results for Galan. We identified the potential to add significant value-accretive LCE tonnes at Candelas on a very modest budget and have delivered on that opportunity.
On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to thank our team and our consultants. With this material resource growth, Galan now sits within the top 10 lithium production and construction projects, by Mineral Resource, which is an unbelievable achievement from our maiden resource generated in 2019.
Our resources are focused on finalising the Phase 1 financing and offtake process followed by completion of the Phase 1 construction and operations at HMW.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategy Update and Cost Restructure
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") wishes to provide a strategic update in response to progress that had been made to shift our various technologies to important inflection points for growth. Livium’s strategy is now focussed on strategic partnering initiatives which will facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the Company’s technologies. With a more focussed set of actions, a review of the business has been undertaken to explore options to reduce costs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strategic focus on scaling Envirostream, the Battery Recycling division, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes and cashflows over the years ahead
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing volumes and operating profits, and seek partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook
- Livium is well advanced on the near-term commercialisation pathways of its other technologies:
- Battery Materials: Defined pathway for development of an Australian LFP demonstration plant with funding to be secured directly into VSPC from strategic partners
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Restructuring of the organisation and cost reductions being undertaken with estimated annual ongoing savings of A$1.5m
Comment regarding the strategic update from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge
"We have advanced our strategy to inflection points, with the next phases of growth for each division requiring strategic partners to underpin their growth and development. With a focus on strategic growth partners, we have reviewed our resourcing and made the decision to restructure our organisation and reduce costs.
Livium remains committed to delivering returns for shareholders. Whilst organisational changes may impact our ability to react to opportunities, right sizing the organisation assists in resetting the Company's cost base to become sustainable over this critical period."
NEAR TERM PLANS
The following activities have been identified as key to delivering value in the near term:
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing end-of-life volumes, and seeking partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook and to expand into related services
- Battery Materials: Secure funding for an Australian LFP demonstration plant from government and private strategic partners, who will invest directly into VSPC
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Corporate: Complete implementation of organisation restructure and other cost saving initiatives.
BATTERY RECYCLING GROWTH OUTLOOK
The Battery Recycling division generates revenue today, is the largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries in the country, draws on our technical expertise to provide value-added services and has strong commercial relationships. Strategic focus is being placed on Battery Recycling, through Envirostream, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes over the coming years.
During CY2024, Envirostream successfully increased volumes of EV' andESS2 with most of the volume being received under exclusive customer arrangements. Over CY2024, Envirostream collected 736k tonnes of large format batteries and it is estimated that there are five times these volumes available today which are increasingly expected to be recycled due to consumer demand and government regulation. In their Battery Market Analysis, B-cycle show how EV and ESS batteries are expected to dominate3.
Figure 1. EOL Battery Projections by Market Segment3
Focusing on only EV / ESS for the balance of the decade demonstrates the near-term opportunity for Envirostream collections growth relative to current performance.
Figure 2. 5-Year EV and ESS EOL Battery Projections3
The near-term outlook for Envirostream is positive, enabling increases of volumes collected and processed, and providing an opportunity to expand our service offerings in line with market requirements.
To accommodate expectations of market growth, the business intends to explore deploying growth capital to improve operating efficiencies and expand capacity. The company has appointed advisors to coordinate discussions around partnership and growth funding options, which includes both strategic partners and other financiers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received proceeds from Latam Resources Pty Limited (Latam), an Affiliate of Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the share placement (Placement) announced by the Company on 10 September 2024 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the Galan Annual General Meeting held on 15 November 2024. Chemphys agreed to subscribe for US$3 million worth of shares under the terms of the Placement.
Funds received from Latam will be applied by Galan towards ongoing Phase 1 operations at Hombre Muerto West (HMW), as parties continue to work towards finalising an offtake prepayment facility targeted financial close during the first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025
Despite a challenging year for lithium in 2024, optimism abounds for the sector in the new year, according to Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).
Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, he highlighted strong growth in lithium demand driven by renewable energy developments and the increasing need for energy storage solutions.
“When you think about 2024, it definitely was a challenging year, but it's not all bad. Lithium demand grew more aggressively than what people expected,” Charles said.
He cited the daily installation of 1 gigawatt of solar power globally as a major driver for lithium batteries, which store excess energy. This growing demand, he argued, sets the stage for a healthier lithium market in the coming year.
Charles also discussed Brunswick Exploration’s key projects. The Mirage project in Québec has been a focal point, with nearly 17,000 meters drilled since its discovery in late 2023 and plans for an additional 5,000 to 7,000 meters in 2025.
“Québec is blessed with a significant number of world-class assets, and Mirage sits in one of the most exciting areas in James Bay in Québec, having some pretty interesting neighbors across the board, (like) Patriot Battery Metals (TSX:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) and Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF),” Charles said.
Beyond Canada, Brunswick Exploration is pioneering lithium exploration in Greenland. The company staked a portfolio in 2024 and made a discovery near Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, within weeks. Charles emphasized Greenland’s untapped potential and strategic advantages, including accessibility and first-mover status.
“We're going to be going back there this year. There's a lot more work that needs to be done, so it's going to be another pretty exciting year for Brunswick Exploration, irrespective of what the lithium price does,” he said.
Watch the full interview with Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,FWB:1XQ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Explorationand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Western Australia Supreme Court Approves Latin Resources' Pilbara Minerals Acquisition
Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) AU$560 million acquisition of Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) is now legally effective, Latin said in a press release on Wednesday (January 22).
First announced this past August, the deal has already been approved by the Supreme Court of Australia.
Latin's announcement also outlines the remaining key dates of the scheme.
The transaction will give Pilbara ownership of Latin’s flagship Salinas lithium project in Brazil.
The asset is located in Minas Gerais' Bananal Valley area, 10 kilometres outside the town of Salinas. Its resource estimate, which covers the Colina and Fog's Block deposits, stands at 77.7 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
According to Latin Resources, there is potential to establish the deposit as the second largest spodumene concentrate producer in Brazil; it could also be among the lowest-cost spodumene concentrate producers globally.
When the purchase was announced last August, Pilbara said it forms part of its strategy to position itself “as one of the leading lithium materials suppliers globally.” The company's flagship asset is Pilgangoora, located in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Pilbara is currently completing optimisation work at Pilgangoora due to lithium market conditions.
Earlier this month, Pilbara received AU$15 million in grant funding from Western Australia's Investment Attraction Fund.
“(The funds) will be used for the Mid-Stream Demonstration Plant Project (Demonstration Plant Project) at Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium operation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia,” the company said.
“Completing the construction of this project would put Western Australia in a stronger position when lithium market conditions turn by increasing benefits to the state in the form of employment, royalites and economic diversification.”
Pilbara previously said that among its projects, it ranks Salinas at the top of its list “when benchmarked holistically across a range of key criteria.” The company added that it looks forward to developing Salinas to its full potential.
New Pilbara shares are expected to start trading on a normal settlement basis on February 5.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
