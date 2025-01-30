Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquired the granted exploration licence L-2797 (“License”) which lies within the broader Rae Copper region, Nunavut, Canada and covers the historical Danvers copper deposit (“Danvers”). Acquisition of this licence bolsters the already impressive and prospective Rae Copper Project portfolio.
  • Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
  • During of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by the Company’s strategic advisor, Mr John Hancock, at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
  • Post quarter end, the Company received approvals from the Nunavut Impact Review Board, its Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Class B Water Licence from the Nunavut Water Board. Receipt of these approvals provides the Company with all required permits for its maiden drilling program scheduled to commence in March 2025.
  • Aurora Geosciences, experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the maiden drilling campaign at Rae in March 2025.

Danvers Copper Deposit

  • Highlights from the 1960’s resource drilling included:
    • 39.40m @ 4.9% Cu from 60.3m (S-57)
    • 47.10m @ 3.2% Cu from 42.2m (S-24)
    • 35.40m @ 3.2% Cu from 21.0m (S-21)
    • 27.5m @ 4.0% Cu from 76.7m (S-63)
    • 38.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 63.4m (S-73)
    • 31.4m @ 3.3% Cu from 15.2m (S-20)
    • 44.8m @ 2.2% Cu from 55.8m (S-18)
  • Follow up drilling in 2003 & 2005 focused mainly on expanding the known mineralised envelope which starts at surface and has dimensions of approximately 550m(L) x 200m(W) x 150m(D). Results confirmed mineralisation remains open in all directions presenting potential for further exploration success, highlights include:
    • 72.70m @ 1.6% Cu from 27m (2003-47-2)
    • 56.39m @ 1.5% Cu from 47m (2003-47-1)
    • 98.05m @ 0.9% Cu from 66m (2003-47-3)
    • 52.88m @ 1.2% Cu from 177m (2005-47-7)
  • The previously reported work and studies undertaken on the Licence will be verified by the Company as quickly as reasonably possible, with proposed work focused on drilling being planned for 2025.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

White Cliff Minerals

Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling

Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).

Galan Lithium

Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a material increase in its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Candelas Project (Candelas or the Project) located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan engaged SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and potassium chloride equivalent (KCl).

Livium Ltd

Strategy Update and Cost Restructure

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") wishes to provide a strategic update in response to progress that had been made to shift our various technologies to important inflection points for growth. Livium’s strategy is now focussed on strategic partnering initiatives which will facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the Company’s technologies. With a more focussed set of actions, a review of the business has been undertaken to explore options to reduce costs.

Galan Lithium

Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received proceeds from Latam Resources Pty Limited (Latam), an Affiliate of Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the share placement (Placement) announced by the Company on 10 September 2024 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the Galan Annual General Meeting held on 15 November 2024. Chemphys agreed to subscribe for US$3 million worth of shares under the terms of the Placement.

Brunswick Exploration CEO Killian Charles.

Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025

Despite a challenging year for lithium in 2024, optimism abounds for the sector in the new year, according to Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).

Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, he highlighted strong growth in lithium demand driven by renewable energy developments and the increasing need for energy storage solutions.

“When you think about 2024, it definitely was a challenging year, but it's not all bad. Lithium demand grew more aggressively than what people expected,” Charles said.

Keep reading...Show less
Documents with approved seal.

Western Australia Supreme Court Approves Latin Resources' Pilbara Minerals Acquisition

Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) AU$560 million acquisition of Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) is now legally effective, Latin said in a press release on Wednesday (January 22).

First announced this past August, the deal has already been approved by the Supreme Court of Australia.

Latin's announcement also outlines the remaining key dates of the scheme.

×