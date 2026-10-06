Wayfair and Klarna Deepen Ties With More Flexible Payment Options Across U.S. and Canada

Klarna, the everyday finance network, today announced a deepened partnership with Wayfair, the destination for all things home, bringing new flexible payment options to U.S. and Canadian consumers.
Starting today, eligible U.S. customers can access always-on 0% APR financing up to 6 months across Wayfair's full family of brands - Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, and Birch Lane. For Canadian shoppers, it marks the first time Klarna's full suite of flexible payment options will be available at Wayfair. Across both markets, shoppers can pay in full, split purchases into interest-free installments, or finance larger orders over time, whether it's a new sofa, dining set, bed frame, or outdoor furniture.
"Wayfair's decision to renew and deepen this partnership speaks to the trust we've built together and the real demand we're seeing for flexible payments for considered home purchases," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Home essentials is one of our fastest-growing categories in North America, and having Wayfair's full family of brands behind that momentum is a significant benefit for consumers in both markets."
"Klarna has been a trusted partner in helping our customers shop with confidence, and renewing this relationship was an easy decision," said Curtis Crawford, Director at Wayfair. "Our customers are making meaningful investments in their homes, and giving them flexible, transparent payment options at checkout makes a real difference, and that's exactly what this partnership delivers."
About Klarna
Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
About Wayfair
Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.
Category: Partnership News
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