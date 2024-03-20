- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Warriedar Resources
Overview
The electrification of the automotive sector and the push for more sustainable energy overall are creating an enormous market opportunity for copper. Although other metals such as lithium tend to make headlines more frequently, base metals are every bit as important — perhaps more so. What's more, they may be just as prone to shortages in supply as other critical minerals.
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is well-positioned to help stave off that impending shortage. An advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth.
But how exactly does copper play into that portfolio?
Two of its brownfields projects are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province — a region widely known for its rich copper resource. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines.
Perhaps most significantly, one of the projects not only contains the historic Warriedar copper mine but also features an unusual geological profile that suggests a significant presence of both copper and nickel.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham and geologist Dr. Mingyan Wang both serve on Warriedar's board of directors, each one bringing over two decades of experience to their respective roles. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complimentary skillset of the board.
Company Highlights
- The copper market is booming, driven by a combination of increased demand for electric vehicles and a global push for sustainability.
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the market shift.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the copper-rich Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 950,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar Copper Mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024 and 2025, with extensive plans for drilling and exploration already outlined.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of approximately 950,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has been directing an aggressive exploration program throughout 2023, which includes drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying for both Golden Range and Fields Find. Results from the first half of the year are promising:
- 142 RC holes totaling 26,990 metres drilled across both projects.
- Five existing gold resources were drilled and all five were successfully extended, including high-grade zones alongside strike or down dip. Most notably:
- The Windinne Well deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres to a total of 240 metres.
- The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource at the northern end of the main shear, was identified as having significant potential to scale up.
- Seven priority one base metals targets modelled and drill ready.
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects:
- Through 2023 and 2024, Warriedar will drill over 40,000 metres in total at both Golden Range and Fields Find. This drilling will be a major part of the company's efforts to target substantial MRE increases in primary gold mineralisation while exploring for strike and depth extension of existing deposits.
- Warriedar intends to complete a metallurgical study at Golden Range's Silverstone deposit along the main shear, to demonstrate a processing path, prior to further drilling.
Fields Find
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has executed an aggressive exploration program which includes drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying for both Fields Find and Golden Range. Results include:
- The main gold lode depth along the entire strike length at the Rothschild high-grade gold deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres.
- Warriedar accelerated drilling at the nearby Stone Hut Prospect due to excellent results from Rothschild. Drilling is now complete, with results currently pending.
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covers a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown.
- Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling.
- Current Plans: Drilling of base metals targets at Fields Find, with the first program of work (POW) permits already approved.
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits.
The company believes the southern tenements in particular offer enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly — Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn — Managing Director
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for over 25 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Mingyan Wang — Non-executive Director
Dr. Mingyan Wang has over 20 years of experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources and former managing director of ASX-listed Abra Mining. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation, where he was the project lead – geology & mining at the Las Bambas Copper-Gold mine in Peru.
Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources sector in Australia, China and Peru.
Dianmin Chen — Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill — GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey — Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes pertaining to performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo — Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin — Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight — Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for thirteen (13) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit with all holes intersecting significant intervals of gold mineralisation, including:
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m, incl. 1m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 151m (RDRC019)
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m (RDRC031)
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC022)
- 3m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 114m, incl. 1m @ 11.20 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC025)
- Drilling has identified two new high-grade shoots beneath the historical open pits at Silverstone and Silverstone South.
- Significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected under the Ricciardo deposit at shallow depths (of between 150 - 200m) – which confirms the potential for further discoveries below historical open pits.
- Drilling demonstrates the excellent potential for significant growth of the Ricciardo deposit and Resource.
- Assays from a further nine (9) RC holes are pending with results anticipated to be received in the next four weeks.
- The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth-focussed drilling of this area planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Ricciardo and the Golden Corridor to be the key focus of Warriedar’s exploration in 2024.
“We are very pleased with the results from this first batch of assays from the growth-focussed 2024 drilling program at Ricciardo. The results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ricciardo, which has a strike length of 2.3km with high-grade gold mineralisation occurring at numerous locations along the trend.
With further assays pending, and follow-up drilling planned to commence from next quarter, we are excited as to what our exploration activities at Ricciardo can deliver for Warriedar this year.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.
Robust high-grade extensions delivered across Ricciardo
21 holes have been drilled at Ricciardo during 2024 for 3,500m of drilling. This drilling was targeted to significantly extend the Ricciardo Mineral Resource boundaries at depth and along strike. The results released today have been able to achieve both goals.
Assay results have now been received for 13 holes drilled at Ricciardo. All 13 holes have returned significant gold intercepts, as reported in Table 2, with the better results provided below;
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m in RDRC019 beneath Ardmore pit.
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m in RDRC031 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 171m in RDRC032 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m in RDRC022 beneath Silverstone South pit.
- 10m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 156m in RDRC027 (ended within mineralisation) beneath Silverstone South pit.
The results have identified two additional high grade gold shoots within existing mineralisation as well as significant down-dip extension of the known mineralisation below the historic Silverstone and Silverstone South open pits. These results demonstrate the high-grade growth potential beneath Ricciardo both along strike and down dip of all five historic pits (Eastern Creek, Silverstone South, Silverstone (Copse), Ardmore, and Silverstone North) see Figure 3.
The Ricciardo deposit has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold (6 koz Measured, 203 koz Indicated, 267 koz Inferred).1 The oxide material at Ricciardo (extending to 45 - 60m depth) has previously been mined across two separate phases: 2001 - 04 and 2013 - 19.
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth.
The high-grade shoots comprising the Ricciardo mineralisation remain open both at depth and along strike. As a result of the strong growth potential (and its existing scale and grade), Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Follow-up drilling at Ricciardo is planned from Q2 CY2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Warriedar's 2024 drilling activities in the Murchison have commenced with a 3,000m RC drilling program at the key Ricciardo deposit.
- The objectives of the drill program are to:
1. Extend known high grade shoots (adding high-grade ounces);
2. “Step-out” drilling to test for interpreted / new high-grade shoots (to add further high-grade ounces); and
3. Improve confidence of the existing Mineral Resource (upgrade classification) and evaluate early mining potential via cutback of existing pits.
- Ricciardo hosts an existing Mineral Resource (476 koz gold)1 over a strike length of approx. 2.3km, and with very limited drilling below 100m depth.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Warriedar drilled three of these deposits last year (including Ricciardo) and successfully extended mineralisation at all three; key results from Ricciardo included (previously released):
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- 7m @ 4.48 g/t Au from 251m (RDRC002)
- A follow up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo following completion of the current RC drilling.
As a result of its scale, grade and further immediate growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Ricciardo is located on a granted Mining Lease, is accessible via a well- conditioned haul road, and is located approx. 8 kms (by road) to Warriedar’s existing oxide process plant and approx. 26 kms (by road) to the neighbouring Golden Grove plant.
A follow-up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo for further extensional and geotechnical testing purposes.
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.Figure 2: Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor, from Austin in the north to Bugeye in the south
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Ricciardo has intersected substantial, strongly mineralised gold intervals including:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m and 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m (RDRC018)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further discoveries at the Ricciardo deposit along strike and down dip.
- Drilling demonstrates the high-grade nature of the Ricciardo project area which has a current strike length of 2300m.
- Results provide an excellent platform for follow up drilling to significantly increase the resource at Ricciardo, which is currently 476koz.
- System remains open along strike and at depth, with further drilling planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Benchtop metallurgical study work on Ricciardo underway, with initial results expected during the current quarter.
The Ricciardo results are an excellent outcome as the drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system and increases the confidence of high-grade historical results from previous explorers.
The Ricciardo project area possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold.1 It comprises a number of high-grade shoots, which remain open both at depth and along strike – see Figures 3 to 5. As a result of its scale and strong further growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year.
Follow-up extensional drilling programs for Ricciardo (including diamond) are planned for Q2 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“These latest results from the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit provide further confirmation that it is a high-quality deposit offering an attractive combination of existing scale, strong grade, and excellent further growth potential. The Ricciardo project area has not been uniformly drilled below a depth of 100m. Today’s results help to confirm the continuation of high-grade shoots that potentially extend at depth. The Ricciardo area is set to be a key focus area for us this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit corridor within the Golden Range Project.
Key results
Three (3) RC holes for 564m were drilled at the Ricciardo project area in November last year (refer Table 1 and Figures 2, 3 and 4). Assay results have now been received from this program and significant intercepts are reported in Table 2. Key commentary is provided below.
RDRC018 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralisation under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3) and also collect sample material for a bench scale metallurgical test work program. The hole successfully drilled an extensive mineralised zone that confirmed high grade historical drill results. Significant intersections include:
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m; and
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m.
Follow up diamond and RC drilling is planned for Q2 2024 to further increase understanding of this high-grade extensional zone and test for high grade extensions to mineralisation down dip and along strike.
RDRC019 was designed as a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, testing within the known high-grade shoot under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3). This hole intersected:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m depth.
The results from RDRC018 and RDRC019 are excellent outcomes as they confirm the continuity of mineralisation and confidence around the historical drilling in this area. The results provide an excellent platform for additional follow up drilling planned to commence in Q2 2024.
RDRC020 was also a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, located ~870m further south and drilled under the Silverstone pit (refer Figures 2 and 4). This hole intersected high grade mineralisation and confirmed results from previous exploration. Hole RDRC020 returned:
- 6m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 142m.
The results from the Ricciardo program are an exciting outcome. When viewed together the results confirm the presence of a number of high-grade shoots contained within a broader shear structure that has a strike length of 2300m.
It is noted that only 37 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m across the entire length of the Ricciardo project area (29 by previous explorers, 8 by Warriedar). This creates an exciting opportunity for follow up drilling to test for mineralisation down dip and potentially to significantly expand the existing 476koz Ricciardo resource.
Ricciardo geological discussion
Ricciardo is the largest known deposit along the Mougooderra Shear Zone (MSZ). Ricciardo extends 2300m along strike and has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold (refer Figure 5).
The Ricciardo mineralisation is located along the shear zone and dips at 60-70° to the west. The mineralised zone typically varies in width between 12 and 25 metres.
A thick oxidised sequence extends to 40-65 m depth, and this was the focus of mining and processing activities by previous owners from 2006 to 2018.
Follow-up drilling by previous owners, and Warriedar, has confirmed the Ricciardo mineralisation extends to ~450m down dip. Multiple high-grade shoots dipping ~60° south have been identified see Figure 5. The existence of additional shoots along strike is readily inferable, but due to poor drill density at depth along strike these are yet be confirmed or defined – this provides a high-quality exploration target for follow up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on 31 March 2024 Options
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the 16,829,135 quoted Options (ASX: AWJOA) to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company each at an exercise price of $0.15 expiring on 31 March 2024.
1. At the close of business Friday 15 March 2024 a total of $339,026.70 has been received by Computershare, representing the conversion of 2,260,178 options into fully paid ordinary shares.
2. Auric Directors will exercise all their options. The total is 645,839 options for a total of $96,875.85.
3. The last day of trading AWJOA will be Friday, 22 March 2024.
4. The last day to exercise the AWJOA is Thursday 28 March 2024.
If you need assistance with the paperwork and forms, please contact the Joint Company Secretary, Catherine Yeo on cyeo@auricmining.com.au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?
Resource sector funding has declined for the last 15 to 20 years, and recently high inflation and interest rates have only made it more difficult for companies in the sector to get the money they need to move forward.
The issue has become a major topic, and was discussed at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference this past January, as well as at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
At the a panel titled “Where Will the Money Come From?” moderator David Halkyard of private equity firm Resource Capital Funds spoke with John MacKenzie, CEO and board member of Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF); Pierre Lassonde, co-founder and chair emeritus at Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV); Adam Lundin, chair of Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF); and Jacqui Murray, partner with Resource Capital Funds. Here's what they had to say.
Why has money left the mining sector?
Mining industry investment has declined significantly in the last several years, and nowhere is that more evident than in the retail segment of the market. As Lassonde explained, retail investors have stayed away from the resource sector in favor of the quick money and flashy profiles associated with big tech firms.
According to Lassonde, the tech stocks known as the "Magnificent 7" together represent US$13.1 trillion in market cap, close to the estimated US$15 trillion in gold that has been mined through history, and more than 50 times the US$250 billion combined market cap of all gold equities, including royalty companies.
“(Of the US$250 billion), half of that is six companies, and then the other half, US$125 billion, is about 150 to 300 companies — in the scheme of things for investors, they become irrelevant,” he said.
Lassonde added that asset and fund managers are steering clear of gold due to factors such as disasters, capital costs and bad execution of mergers. He provided the example of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), whose share price reached nearly US$90 in April 2022, but as of the end of February had fallen as low as US$30 following its merger with Newcrest.
“So the investor base has been really gun shy, and is like, ‘This space is a disaster. Why do we want that?’” he said.
Western markets have largely moved away from gold as a metal as well, suggested Lassonde.
“Look at the gold price today, and it’s at a new record high of over US$2,100 (per ounce),” he told members of the audience at PDAC. “Who would have thought? Well, you know what, it’s not set here anymore — it’s not set in the US or London — it's set in China. China is the driver of the gold market today.”
He also pointed to the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (ARCA:GLD), which he said lost 140 metric tons (MT) last year and is down another 50 MT so far this year. “So people here are not investing in gold, let alone gold equities. They’re in Bitcoin, they’re in the Magnificent 7, where they’re making so much more money,” Lassonde said.
Investors lukewarm on slow-moving resource sector
Murray said this lack of performance in the mining industry has become endemic.
“When we’re talking to investors — and this is very large pension funds and endowments that invest money through private equity funds — and if there’s a young portfolio manager that has maybe been there for 10 years, and they chose not to invest in mining during that time, they’ve probably been congratulated,” she said.
Lundin added to the points made by Lassonde and Murray, indicating that it's been tough for the industry to bring investors into the fold given the state of the market. “People want to make money easily … Lending money, lending gold, it’s about 3 percent dividend yields right now, but you can keep your money in your bank account at 5 percent,” he said.
Further compounding the situation for investors is timelines for miners. Reporting for Bitcoin and the tech sector is far more granular than it is for mining. Updates come by the minute, quarter and year, and product launches are consistent year after year; in comparison, progress from discovery to mine can seem glacial.
“(Investors who meet with us) are looking for cash-flowing businesses, which is quite hard because a lot of the mines that need the money are in that awkward feasibility, unpermitted stage where there is a lot of capital, but the risks to invest in it, particularly with permitting timeframes nowadays, is extremely high,” Murray said.
According to the panelists, the little investment that happens in the resource industry occurs in relation to producing or near-producing assets that have built-in cash generation. However, this focus leaves early stage exploration and development projects largely underfunded.
Explorers and developers left out to dry
Bringing new mines online is a long process. It takes 10 to 20 years to move an asset from discovery to production, and the vast majority of discoveries don’t even make it to the production stage.
This makes funding at the exploration stage critical for the industry to ensure long-term viability and growth. However, while exploration is vitally important, it’s also the most challenging and risky point for investment.
“I took a 10 year span from '83 to '93, and I looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” Lassonde said. “Of those 3,000, only five actually delivered mines that opened and made money. So the ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years because there hasn’t been the kind of discovery that we saw in the ’80s and ’90s.”
These kinds of results don’t instill confidence. For Lassonde, sifting through companies is part of his day-to-day life. But for regular investors, doing due diligence on the vast array of available stocks can be daunting.
Lassonde also pointed to another fundamental shift within the industry, saying that a steady loss of senior companies in Canada — including Alcan, Falconbridge, Inco and Noranda — over the past 20 years has had a considerable impact on juniors. “These companies not only did research and development, but out of the C$100 million to C$200 million budget they had for exploration, they shepherded probably 50 to 100 companies each at the junior level, because they understood that 50 percent of all discoveries are made by juniors,” he explained.
Despite this top-down loss in investment capital and geological expertise, the number of junior companies is still considerable, and they’re all competing with each other for what funding is available.
Echoing Lassonde, Murray said this saturation makes it hard for investors to make educated decisions on where to park their money. “Working through the junior mining companies is a bit like television nowadays,” she said on stage at PDAC. “You can spend hours just searching through crap, and eventually, you give up. Maybe there was a good company in there but you’ve flipped over it, just flicking through.”
Murray noted that the junior landscape has become dysfunctional, with too many companies that don’t have viable projects or a path forward that end up siphoning investment away from companies that do.
“In those early days, we are looking very much for how much of our dollars are going straight into the ground versus overhead. I think that’s probably a big problem, how many companies are attempting to raise capital to just stay alive rather than actually progressing projects,” she commented.
The saturation in the junior landscape has created an environment where there are too many companies with too many small projects. The panelists said consolidation would allow companies to develop projects of greater size and scope, and bring more assets together under one larger company.
“You have to have scale, and you have to have grade and you have to prove that you have something that your peers don’t,” Lundin said. MacKenzie made a similar point, saying that scale is essential for attracting capital.
“There is no doubt that there is a premium for scale,” he said. “The investment funds around the world are getting bigger and bigger, and none of them really want to be holding huge percentages in any single company. So the bigger the company, the more investable they are, the more liquid. And those are the real keys to attracting investments.”
Where could the money come from?
During the talk, the panelists discussed how juniors and larger mining companies can get funding outside of public markets. MacKenzie said private sources of capital will be essential, including private equity firms and family offices.
Lassonde agreed with the idea that these can be a good source of investment, and he said he turned to them to help fund a project in Chile. “That’s where the money is. We went to pass the hat to a number of family offices that we know and they said, ‘How much are you putting in? We’ll match you,’” he said.
The panelists also mentioned royalty and streaming deals as options for companies developing projects. These agreements involve a company agreeing to sell a percentage of its future profit or physical production at a pre-determined price in exchange for upfront funding to move forward at its project.
Depending on the size and attractiveness of its property, a company might also find success by courting investment from the international community. For example, MacKenzie spoke of how there is more investment capital flowing from the Middle East, with much of it connected to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
“I think the way they’re looking at it is they obviously want to buy mines in production, but they (have) a sort of multi-decade point of view, so they’re looking at it from exploration sites all the way through to operating mines,” he said.
For her part, Murray noted that there is more interest in critical minerals.
Similarly, MacKenzie pointed out the enormous quantity of critical minerals that will be needed over the coming decades as the need to decarbonize becomes increasingly important in countries around the world.
This is bringing new money into the industry from nations and companies that are competing for limited available resources, often in the form of offtake agreements or other partnerships. “You know, there have been some countries that have been securing offtakes for the last couple decades, but I think there’s a lot of the world that today is finding itself challenged in terms of where their critical metals are actually going to come from,” he said.
Investor takeaway
The mining industry is struggling to appeal to retail investors due to saturation, competition from stocks offering quick returns and an overall lack of narrative. This means miners may want to consider alternative sources of funding.
The panelists at PDAC also agreed that more consolidation in the resource sector could help companies attract larger amounts of funding that aren't available to smaller-scale entities.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Scandium Exploration Update
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on multiple scandium exploration activities currently underway on the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects which are located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Parkes within central NSW on the Company’s Fifield and Avondale Projects (Figures 3 and 4).
Highlights
- Aircore drill program (100 holes / 2,664 metres) completed at the Murga Scandium Prospect across 20km² area to determine extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation
- 2,185 drill samples from Murga aircore drilling submitted for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024
- JORC Resource drilling (~ 2,000 metres RC / Diamond) at the Melrose Scandium-Cobalt Prospect to commence late this week with Resource Estimate expected by mid-June 2024
- Further leach test work focussed on maximising scandium recoveries along with XRD and petrological studies to commence shortly
- All activities fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR
Globally, western governments and advanced manufacturers are looking to secure long term supplies of critical minerals such as scandium from stable political jurisdictions, at quantities many times the current annual global production. Rimfire believes its Murga and Melrose Prospects offer significant opportunities in terms of deposit size and grade.
We are building strong momentum across our scandium prospects with the completion of the Murga aircore drill program and imminent commencement of the Melrose JORC Resource drilling. With ongoing metallurgical test work and other geological studies, 2024 is shaping up as a pivotal year for Rimfire and its shareholders”.
Murga Scandium Prospect
The Company has completed an air core drilling program (100 holes / 2,664 metres – Figure 1 and Table 1) at Murga to determine the extent and continuity of scandium mineralisation and 2,185 drill samples have now been submitted to ALS Pty Ltd for multi element analysis with results expected by late April 2024.
The new drilling program follows reconnaissance aircore drilling undertaken in 2023 by Rimfire which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes (See Figure 1 and Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023);
- 3m @ 132ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2425
- 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc from 3 metres
- 15m @ 125ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2427
- 6m @ 131ppm Sc from 15 metres in FI2429
- 27m @ 188ppm Sc from 0 metres in FI2434 including 12m @ 224ppm Sc from 3 metres, and
- 6m @ 173ppm Sc from 3 metres in FI2435
Throughout the Murga prospect, scandium occurs within a strongly weathered horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).
While geological logging is continuing, an initial review of rock types intersected in the latest Murga drilling indicates that approximately 80% of the holes intersected ultramafic / mafic rock types (including pyroxenite). The significance of this observation will be confirmed once assay results are received however it’s worth noting that the FI2429 intercept quoted above occurred wholly within fresh pyroxenite rock types not the overlying weathered horizon.
The most recent aircore holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km². A size comparison between Murga and the Melrose Prospect is shown on Figure 1.
The closer-spaced drilling was undertaken at Murga North to specifically follow up the FI2426 to FI2429 intercepts drilled by Rimfire in 2023 (i.e., 18m @ 164ppm Sc from surface in FI2426 including 6m @ 208ppm Sc) which lie within a 1,000-metre x 300-metre east west striking auger anomaly that overlies a linear magnetic feature within the northern portion of the Murga Intrusive Complex (“Murga North”).
To assist Rimfire’s understanding of the basement rock types at Murga, several samples have been submitted for petrological analysis including two samples of the scandium – anomalous fresh pyroxenite from FI2429 (15 – 21 metres).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every three (3) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per Share, together with one (1) New Option for every two (2) Shares applied for and issued exercisable at $0.003 per New Option on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Offer).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating
Highlights:
- Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
- The worldwide exclusive license will include:
- the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
- the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
- the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
- the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
- Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant
Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
- The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
- China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone
Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement
Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.
Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement,Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.
“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.
“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.
“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”
ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL
CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.
CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.
Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.
CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.