Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:wa8Resource Investing
WA8:AU
Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
