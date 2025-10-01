Walmart U.S. Moves to Eliminate Synthetic Dyes Across All Private Brand Food Products

The retailer also intends to eliminate an additional 30 ingredients

Walmart U.S. today announced it is moving to eliminate synthetic dyes and the use of an additional 30 ingredients , including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and fat substitutes from its private brand food products. This action is a significant step forward in its ongoing mission to provide customers with affordable, high-quality private brand products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001898495/en/

Walmart's private brand food products.

Walmart's private brand food products.

The change, which includes all Walmart U.S. food private brands such as Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods, is in line with evolving customer preferences and in support of a more transparent food system.

"Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we've listened," said John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart U.S. "By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we're reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about."

The move comes as part of Walmart's journey to evolve its private brands in response to changing customer preferences. According to a new survey, Walmart customers are increasingly more interested in what's in their food, with sixty-two percent of customers saying they want more transparency and fifty-four percent saying they review food ingredients. 1

This growing trend among customers is in part why last year, the retailer launched bettergoods, a quality-chef-inspired private brand which includes a line of plant-based and "made without" items, with 70% of the items under $5.

While this move is one of the largest private brand reformulations in retail history, it isn't the first time Walmart has removed ingredients customers don't want. Today, about 90% of Walmart U.S. food private brand products are free from synthetic dyes.

"This commitment demonstrates how Walmart is responding to changing customer preferences, while also setting the standard for providing exceptional quality and innovation at an outstanding value," said Furner.

The retailer is working with private brand suppliers to adjust formulations and source alternative ingredients, while preserving the same great taste customers have come to expect. Walmart customers will begin to see the reformulated products rolling out over the coming months, with longer lead time changes planned to wrap up by January 2027 at the latest.

____________________________

1

Data source: Walmart Customer Insights: National Survey July 2025

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wal-MartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the Tolling scheme proposed for the project in conjunction with Austral Gold (ASX: AGD) (“Tolling Partner” or “Toll Mill”) as announced in an ASX Release on 10 January 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release

Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep reading...Show less
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned.
Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage has continued throughout December and into January 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

- On Tuesday 14 January 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from Boorara under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill.

- Horizon entered into an Ore Sale Agreement with Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Mill for 1.24Mt of Boorara ore for processing over 18 months.

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold.

- The first stockpile of approximately 56k wmt of Boorara ore has been hauled to Paddington over December 2024 and January 2025 for processing.

- Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational.

As of 14 January 2025, the entire stockpile No.1 had been hauled to the Paddington Mill ROM. Prior to this date, and early in January 2025 Horizon achieved 50% of the delivery schedule and agreed the first invoice estimate with Paddington which is now payable on or about 21 January 2025.

At the same time mining continues at Boorara pits 2 and 4 building the next stockpile for haulage. Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to become Australia's newest gold producing company in 2025. We have a Mineral Resource of 1.8Moz across our projects and developing a sustainable gold production pipeline which includes numerous projects that are ready for a Final Investment Decision, such as Penny's Find and the Cannon projects. With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/056J6Y2B



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle.

Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an asset's economics can be undermined by political instability, sudden regulatory changes or shifting government policies.

Canada stands out as a global leader in this regard. Its reputation as a stable and reliable mining jurisdiction is built on a foundation of political stability, the rule of law and a mature, transparent regulatory framework. This environment provides the certainty that investors require to commit the significant capital needed for exploration and development.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads.

The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade tensions, wage equity reforms and increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.

These new pressures are reshaping everything from project development and investment decisions to environmental approvals and land access, forcing the sector — and investors — to navigate a complex and evolving landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Download the PDF here.

EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.

For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be profoundly impacted by political changes, as new administrations can swiftly alter the regulatory landscape. These policy shifts can present both opportunities and setbacks, introducing a complex layer of uncertainty to even the most promising ventures.

At the same time, regions traditionally seen as stable and secure for resource development can face their own challenges, including rigorous permitting regimes that can slow mine development activity.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.

The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the organization calls “dangerously weak” safeguards in the sector.

Between 2016 and 2024, commercial banks extended US$493 billion in credit to companies mining copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other key transition minerals, according to the group.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes