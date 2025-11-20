Walmart to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Ticker to remain "WMT"

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will transfer the listing of its common stock to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq). The company expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 9, 2025, under its current ticker symbol "WMT".

The move to Nasdaq underscores the strong alignment between Walmart and Nasdaq's shared values: a technology-forward approach, delivering exceptional client value, and redefining their respective industries through innovation.

In addition to its common stock listing, Walmart will also transfer the listing of nine bonds to Nasdaq (list below).

"Moving to Nasdaq aligns with the people-led, tech-powered approach to our long-term strategy. Walmart is setting a new standard for omnichannel retail by integrating automation and AI to build smarter, faster, and more connected experiences for customers, while enabling our associates to deliver even greater value at scale. We are appreciative of our long partnership with such a storied institution as the New York Stock Exchange. We are excited about partnering with Nasdaq on this next chapter of our growth story," said John David Rainey, chief financial officer, Walmart Inc.

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

2.550% Notes due 2026

WMT26

1.050% Notes due 2026

WMT26A

1.500% Notes due 2028

WMT28C

4.875% Notes due 2029

WMT29B

5.750% Notes due 2030

WMT30B

1.800% Notes due 2031

WMT31A

5.625% Notes due 2034

WMT34

5.250% Notes due 2035

WMT35A

4.875% Notes due 2039

WMT39

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Investors
Steph Wissink
Investor Relations
800-438-6278
IR@walmart.com


Media
Meggan Kring
Corporate Communications
800-331-0085
press@walmart.com

