Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $0.99 per Share, Marking 53rd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2027 of $0.99 per share. This represents a 5 percent increase from the $0.94 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2027 annual dividend of $0.99 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.2475 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:

Record Dates

Payable Dates

March 20, 2026

April 6, 2026

May 8, 2026

May 26, 2026

Aug. 21, 2026

Sept. 8, 2026

Dec. 11, 2026

Jan. 4, 2027

"Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 53rd consecutive year. This decision is a proof point of our continued confidence in our business performance and forward momentum," said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X at x.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart.

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner
Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Jennifer Rodriguez
Vice President, Walmart Inc. Communications
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

walmartwmtnyse-wmtresource-investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Related News

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver