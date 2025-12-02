Walmart Opens Second Owned and Operated Milk Processing Facility in Valdosta, Georgia, Creating More Than 400 New Jobs

The plant opening marks a major step in Walmart's mission to deliver high-quality affordable milk to customers and create an end-to-end supply chain.
Walmart today celebrated the grand opening of its second owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia — a major milestone that will create more than 400 new jobs, strengthen Walmart's end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk, and advance the company's long-standing commitment to U.S. manufacturing and local sourcing. The 300,000+ square-foot state-of-the-art facility represents a $350 million investment.
Enhancing Supply Chain Resiliency
Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Valdosta facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options — including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk — for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands. The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the Southeast, helping ensure customers and members have consistent access to high-quality, affordable milk.
"This new facility has innovation at its core," said Bruce Heckman, Vice President, Manufacturing, Walmart U.S. "It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, make our supply chain more resilient, and build even greater transparency around sourcing. We're excited about what this means for Walmart customers, regional farmers, and the Valdosta community."
Investing in U.S. Manufacturing and Local Sourcing
This milestone reinforces Walmart's commitment to building a more transparent and efficient supply chain for dairy products, helping Walmart meet the customer demand for high quality, affordable milk to customers across the Southeast.
It follows the company's investment in its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as two case-ready beef facilities in Thomasville, Georgia, and Olathe, Kansas. These efforts also support Walmart's commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031. Over two thirds of Walmart's annual spend is on products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.
Supporting the Valdosta Community
To mark the opening, Walmart awarded local grants to community organizations:
- Greater Valdosta United Way – $5,000
- Valdosta High School Marching Cats – $8,000
In FY24, Walmart stores, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation donated $56 million to organizations across Georgia.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.
