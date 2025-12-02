Walmart Opens Second Owned and Operated Milk Processing Facility in Valdosta, Georgia, Creating More Than 400 New Jobs

The plant opening marks a major step in Walmart's mission to deliver high-quality affordable milk to customers and create an end-to-end supply chain.

Walmart today celebrated the grand opening of its second owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia — a major milestone that will create more than 400 new jobs, strengthen Walmart's end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk, and advance the company's long-standing commitment to U.S. manufacturing and local sourcing. The 300,000+ square-foot state-of-the-art facility represents a $350 million investment.

Enhancing Supply Chain Resiliency

Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Valdosta facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options — including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk — for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands. The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the Southeast, helping ensure customers and members have consistent access to high-quality, affordable milk.

"This new facility has innovation at its core," said Bruce Heckman, Vice President, Manufacturing, Walmart U.S. "It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, make our supply chain more resilient, and build even greater transparency around sourcing. We're excited about what this means for Walmart customers, regional farmers, and the Valdosta community."

Investing in U.S. Manufacturing and Local Sourcing

This milestone reinforces Walmart's commitment to building a more transparent and efficient supply chain for dairy products, helping Walmart meet the customer demand for high quality, affordable milk to customers across the Southeast.

It follows the company's investment in its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as two case-ready beef facilities in Thomasville, Georgia, and Olathe, Kansas. These efforts also support Walmart's commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031. Over two thirds of Walmart's annual spend is on products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.

Supporting the Valdosta Community

To mark the opening, Walmart awarded local grants to community organizations:

  • Greater Valdosta United Way – $5,000
  • Valdosta High School Marching Cats – $8,000

In FY24, Walmart stores, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation donated $56 million to organizations across Georgia.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

WalmartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Australian flag with "Economy" and "Growth" puzzle pieces on top.

Australia Minerals Council Blasts EPBC Bill’s Lack of Environment and Mining Balance

“The deal between the Federal Government and the Greens to pass the Environment Protection Reform Bill 2025 and related bills is an inferior and disappointing outcome which fails to strike the right balance between protecting Australia’s unique environment while enabling responsible and... Keep Reading...
Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project (Webbs Consol) in northeast New South Wales, comprising EL 8933 and EL 9454 from Lode Resources Limited (ASX: LDR) (Lode Resources). The... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru