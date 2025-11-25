Walmart Leadership to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart's investor relations website at stock.walmart.com .

  • Dec. 2: Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – John David Rainey, EVP & CFO, will participate in meetings and a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com . A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.
  • Dec. 3: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference – Seth Dallaire, Walmart U.S. EVP & Chief Growth Officer, will participate in meetings and a fireside chat at 1:15 p.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com . A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.
  • Dec. 10: Gordon Haskett Holiday Retail Summit – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in virtual meetings with investors.
  • Dec. 11: KeyBanc Capital Markets Consumer Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in virtual meetings with investors.
  • Jan. 13: ICR Conference – Daniel Danker, EVP of AI Acceleration, Product and Design, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com . A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.
  • Jan. 14: Evercore ISI Retail Summit – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in a panel discussion with investors.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner
Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Meggan Kring
Vice President, Walmart Inc. Communications
800-331-0085

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

