Walmart Highlights U.S. Manufacturing and Small Business Growth at 2025 Open Call

Twelfth annual event helps propel small businesses from local roots to nationwide shelves

Walmart held its 12th annual Open Call this week, welcoming over 500 entrepreneurs from 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Each came ready to pitch products made, grown or assembled in the United States directly to Walmart and Sam's Club merchants.

Walmart Open Call Golden Ticket Winners

Walmart Open Call Golden Ticket Winners

More than 100 businesses received Golden Tickets, which offer suppliers the opportunity for their products to be sold on Walmart and Sam's Club shelves and online – joining the more than 60 percent of Walmart U.S. suppliers that are small businesses. Standout recipients include Grandma Betty's Grits (GA), Vaquero Snacks (CA), and Scentsational Soaps & Candles (FL).

"Open Call is Walmart at its best, backing American jobs, lifting up small businesses and offering customers new products they'll love," said John Furner, President & CEO, Walmart U.S. "For the past 12 years, the event has helped entrepreneurs grow, and in the process, helped boost U.S. manufacturing."

Forty Years of U.S. Sourcing
Open Call is one part of Walmart's broader efforts to source and sell products that support American jobs, a commitment that began 40 years ago with Sam Walton's Buy American initiative. That program helped shape Walmart's approach to working with suppliers and supporting U.S.-made products.

In 2021, Walmart announced a $350 billion, 10-year commitment to purchase products made, grown or assembled in the U.S., an initiative estimated to support up to 750,000 jobs through its supply chain. As of the end of last year, Walmart increased cumulative U.S. spend by $176 billion toward its $350 billion goal, and about two-thirds of Walmart U.S. product spend was on goods suppliers reported were sourced domestically.

Expanding Innovation and Supplier Capability
In addition to product pitches, Open Call 2025 included presentations from 13 companies developing technologies that support U.S. manufacturing. These innovations ranged from shelf-life extension and yield optimization to alternative materials and advanced production techniques aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs. Some Participants included Plantible, Loom 3D, and Blum Agtec– innovators poised to change the future of American-made.

Open Call also equips small businesses with practical tools to grow, compete and deliver for customers across the country. Entrepreneurs took part in intensive training and mentorship sessions focused on scaling production, improving packaging and strengthening financial and operational readiness – hearing directly from Walmart and Sam's Club merchants, sourcing experts and past Open Call alumni about what it takes to succeed at national scale.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

