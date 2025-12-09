Walmart Gives Last Minute Shoppers More Time to Order Gifts

Walmart is Offering One Hour Delivery Up to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve

The countdown to Christmas just got a whole lot less stressful for last minute shoppers. Fresh off a record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday , Walmart is bringing the magic of fast, easy shopping to customers by offering Express Delivery in as fast as one hour on orders placed up to 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve* , perfect for last-minute gifts, ingredients and holiday essentials.

"More people are using Express Delivery to get their items faster, and December is when it truly shines," said David Guggina, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart U.S. "No one delivers for customers like Walmart, from the first Holiday deal to the final gift on Christmas Eve."

Now, Walmart is making it even easier to get items fast by introducing a new "Get it Now" option in the Walmart app. With this feature, customers can view an estimated number of minutes until an order arrives at their doorstep, and in one tap, place the order instantly, eliminating guesswork, speeding up decision-making and streamlining the entire shopping experience. New customers can get $10 off their first 3 orders of pickup or delivery when they use promo code HOLIDAY10.**

Customers nationwide can place orders right up to the wire:

  • Express Delivery: Order until 5 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 for delivery in as fast as one hour.
  • Same-day pickup & delivery: Order until 12 p.m. local time on Dec. 24.
  • Standard shipping: Order until 12:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 23 for arrival by Christmas Day.

Walmart's delivery capabilities are getting faster nationwide, now reaching 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, and with later deadlines and easier ordering, customers can get what they need exactly when they need it this holiday season.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

*Subject to availability. Fees & restrictions apply.

**See terms & conditions . Valid 12/1/25-12/31/25. Three redemptions per customer. Minimum cart $50.

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com
(800) 331-0085
https://corporate.walmart.com/news/contact-media-relations

