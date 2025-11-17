Walmart Gives Holiday Shoppers What They Have Been Asking for: More Black Friday Deals, More Cyber Monday Steals, and More Goggins

Spotted in WhoKnewVille: Walton Goggins appears as Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in time for Walmart's brightest holiday deals to shine

Walmart's giving Who-shoppers the cheer they adore and, this season, there's even more in store (and online). Today, the retailer unveiled new Black Friday Deals available Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, along with an exclusive first look at Cyber Monday steals dropping Dec. 1. Topping off its week of savings previews, the retailer revealed that Walton Goggins is the Grinch of WhoKnewVille.

Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events promise bigger savings, with thousands of deals under $20, exciting new brands up to 60% off, and the fastest, easiest holiday shopping experience yet.

Unwrapped Today — More Black Friday Deals Are on the Way.

  • 20" Rock It Kids Bike – Was $98.00; Event price $60.00
  • 85" TCL 4K Roku TV – Special Buy $498.00
  • Better Homes and Gardens 12 oz. Iridescent Jar Candle – Special Buy $5.00
  • Blackstone 28" Outdoor Griddle with Hood – Was $224.00; Event price $157.00
  • Carote 15-piece Cookware Set – Was $199.99; Event price $53.99
  • Dreo Hepa Air Purifier – Was $119.98; Event price $59.99
  • Dyson Supersonic Nural – Was $419.99; Event price $259.99
  • Hotel Style Bath Towels – Special Buy $5.00
  • Hyper Tough Stack Mobile Toolbox – Special Buy $59.00
  • Laneige Lip Mask – Was $24.00; Event price $16.49
  • Liquid IV Cotton Candy Hydration Mix, 48 ct. – Was $64.58; Event price $45.21
  • Meta Quest 3s 128 GB (Batman included) – Was $299.00; Event price $249.00
  • Nerf Quiet Court Basketball – Special Buy $15.00
  • Ninja Luxe Cafe – Was $749.99; Event price $599.99
  • Playstation Controllers –Was $74.88; $54.00
  • Pokemon Collectible Trading Card Tins – Special Buy $17.00
  • PopMart Labubu Big Into Energy – Was $43.78; Event price $34.99
  • Safety First Grow & Go Convertible Car Seat – Was $139; Event price $124
  • Scoop Fashion Scubaknit Lounge Top/Bottom – Was $19.00; Event price $12.00
  • SmART Sketcher 2.0 – Was $134.97; Event price $89.99
  • Vibrant Life "Favorite Child" Dog Sweater (M/L) – Special Buy $9.88
  • Wrangler Men's Denim – Was $19.98, Event price $13.00
  • Yitty Active Women's Ultraluxe Kick Flare High Waist Legging – Was $29.99; Event price $19.99

The event starts online on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. ET, expanding to stores on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members get five hours early access online beginning Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Just for You, a Little Sneak — Cyber Monday Steals, Take a Peek!

  • Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore – Was $310.00; Event price $218.00
  • Callaway Men's 12-piece Golf Club Set – Was $499.00; Event price $359.00
  • Donner Kids Electric Drums – Was $59.99; Event price $36.99
  • Greenworks 24v Brushless 4 Tool Combo Kit – Was $249.00; Event price $139.00
  • Movado Men's Bold Large Sunray Dial Analog Quartz – Was $297.00, Event price $198.00

On Monday, Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET, thousands more deals will drop exclusively on Walmart.com, with five hours early access for Walmart+ members beginning Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Ultimate Gift — Speed, Wrapped in Joy.
Customers can browse online or on the Walmart app for items marked "Pickup today" or "Delivery today," and choose a time that fits their schedule. For the ultimate convenience, Express Delivery is available in as little as 30 minutes. This season, Walmart can deliver to 95% of U.S. households in three hours or less, with the retailer's fastest delivery to date in only 4 minutes — faster than a Who unpackaging a new toy!

Can It Be True? Can It Be So? Walton Goggins Returns as "The Grinch."
After stealing hearts (and deals) in his "Who Knew" campaign earlier this fall, Walton Goggins returns as the Grinch of WhoKnewVille, satisfying fan buzz that he resembles the green mischief-maker.

"When I got the invitation to go on this journey with Walmart, to step into the green, furry shoes of this iconic literary figure, it was a bit overwhelming," said Walton Goggins. "I'm excited to bring together Walmart's Black Friday Deals and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch for the holidays. Is there a better combination? I don't think so."

Set in a whimsical, reimagined holiday town, the Dr. Seuss-inspired WhoKnewVille, created by Walmart and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, turns the chaos of Black Friday shopping right-side up by using the Walmart app to help Whos and customers alike find the perfect gift at the perfect price at the perfect time.

Visit Walmart.com/BlackFriday and Walmart.com/CyberMonday to start shopping the deals.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting www.corporate.walmart.com .

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com
(800) 331-0085
https://corporate.walmart.com/news/contact-media-relations

