Walmart Debuts on Nasdaq, Marking Its First Day of Trading

Company Rings in a New Era with Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced it has completed the listing transfer of its common stock and bonds to Nasdaq and will begin trading, marking a new chapter in the company's 63-year history of growth, innovation, and long-term value creation for shareholders.
This move follows an evaluation of several factors, including trading execution, brand alignment, and a shared focus on technology-driven innovation to support Walmart's position as the world's leading omnichannel retailer. As Walmart continues to define and lead the future of global retail, the company is confident that Nasdaq provides the optimal market platform to support its ambitions and continue driving returns for shareholders.
"Our decision to list on Nasdaq reflects Walmart's deep commitment to innovation and growth as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart. "Nasdaq's focus on technology and its support for companies driving digital transformation align perfectly with our strategic vision. This is an exciting next chapter as we continue building a frictionless future for our customers, members, associates, and shareholders."
"Walmart continues to set new standards in convenience, value, and choice, leveraging technology to make retail simpler and more connected," said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. "We are proud to support Walmart's next era of growth as they drive innovation at scale and redefine how communities worldwide engage with commerce."
Walmart's journey in the public markets began on October 1, 1972 when the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange at $16.50 per share. Over the decades, Walmart has demonstrated strong, consistent growth driven by innovation in retail, supply chain, and digital commerce. As the business expanded rapidly in the 1970s through the 1990s, Walmart completed multiple stock splits to broaden its shareholder base and support growing investor demand. These actions, 12 stock splits in total, the most recent in 2024, reflected the company's momentum and its commitment to accessible ownership for associates and long-term investors. Walmart has also increased its annual dividend for more than 40 consecutive years, underscoring its financial strength and dedication to delivering consistent returns.
As Walmart looks ahead, the company is preparing for its next leadership chapter, with John Furner set to become CEO on February 1, 2026. Under his leadership, Walmart will continue to advance its tech-powered vision, modernize its operations, and enhance the shopping experience for customers and members around the world. "We are excited for what lies ahead," McMillon added. "With John Furner as CEO, Walmart will continue to innovate and evolve with a relentless focus on customers, technology, and data-driven decision making."
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving as a trusted platform for investors, corporations, and markets around the world. As a leading global exchange operator, Nasdaq is at the forefront of driving innovation and powering the global economy. For more information, visit Nasdaq.
