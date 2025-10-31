Walmart Announces New Holiday Shopping Experiences

Holiday shopping kicks off this weekend—new smart in-store tools, AI-driven assistants, and immersive experiences make it faster, easier, and smarter to shop in stores or on the app

With recent announcements like a Thanksgiving Meal Basket under $40 and up to 60% off Black Friday deals , Walmart is rewriting the holiday playbook — today announcing its pairing unbeatable prices with five new, AI-powered shopping experiences that make finding joy (and savings) easier than ever.

"The most wonderful time of the year should be joyful, and with the power of AI and technology, we're making that possible," said Tracy Poulliot, SVP, Shopping Experiences, Walmart U.S. "Whether customers are holiday shopping in our stores or from the comfort of home, we're giving them the tools to check off their lists quicker and easier than ever before. And they're loving it — when they use the app while they shop in stores, they spend 25 percent more on average than on trips when they don't use the app."

These new in-store tools will be available this weekend, just in time for the holiday shopping kickoff.

Rock Around the Aisles with the Walmart App
With in-store shopping tools built right into the Walmart app, customers can breeze through their local store with ease and confidence. The new tools are personalized for every location and spring to life the moment a shopper steps inside, including:

  • An In-Store Savings Tool: One of the most requested features by customers is the ability to see what items are for sale in their local Walmart store. In-Store Savings does just that, allowing shoppers to find savings in a single tap — including Black Friday deals, Rollbacks and clearance items. Customers can even filter items by category (for example, TVs on sale) and easily compare prices, all on one screen.
  • Enhanced Search and Navigation: Customers in stores can now search for items just as they would if they were online shopping — including top toys like Peppa Pig — and view in-stock availability. The app then shows the item's location in the store, helping the customer jingle all the way to the right aisle.
  • Easily Shop Your Wish List: This holiday season, Walmart is making it easier than ever to turn wish lists into reality. Customers can create and save gift ideas for everyone on their list—then, when it's time to shop, simply open the Walmart app in-store. With a tap, their list is sorted by aisle, turning the trip into a quick, easy, and joyfully organized shopping experience .

Leveraging AI to Deliver Holiday Magic
During the holidays, shoppers don't just want convenience; they want confidence in their purchases. This year, celebration meets intelligence with smart, AI-powered experiences designed to help customers prepare for the holidays — whether they're finding gifts, planning a party, or refreshing their homes for hosting guests:

  • AI-powered Party Planning: Walmart's GenAI-powered digital assistant, Sparky, can now take the hassle out of hosting, with a new enhancement that helps customers plan for festive fun. Just tell Sparky the occasion, and it instantly crafts a curated list of everything customers need — from decorations to champagne and confetti.
  • AI-generated Audio Summaries: New AI-generated summaries synthesize product descriptions and reviews into short, digestible audio clips — helping customers confidently purchase gifts on the go. The feature is available across more than 1,000 premium beauty products.
  • Deck the Halls in 3D: With Walmart's AI-powered augmented reality tech, shoppers can step into designed spaces instead of scrolling through endless pages of home decor. Behind the scenes, AI helps transform simple product photos into 3D images, helping bring these immersive, shoppable scenes to life across the platform.
    • With Shop the Background , shoppers can click on items in product images—like artwork or accent chairs—to add them directly to their carts.
    • Dynamic Showroom allows customers to view different spaces — from cozy, guest-ready bedrooms to moody dining rooms — then swap out furnishings to match their preferences. Coming for the holiday season, shoppers can get in the spirit with immersive, holiday-themed scenes.

From To-Do to Ta-Da
Whether customers are checking off wish lists or decking the halls, Walmart's smart shopping tools help them celebrate with less stress and more joy. All new features are available now through the Walmart app and Walmart.com.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
press@walmart.com

