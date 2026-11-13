vVardis Raises $175 Million Ahead of NYSE IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 13th
- vVARDIS will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VVVV
- The dental health firm priced 9.72 million shares at $18 apiece.
- vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) says that it provides the first commercially available peptide-containing formulation to treat early cavities without drilling.
- Co-founders, Co-Chairs and Co-CEOs Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi will join NYSE Live to discuss their decision to take the company public.
- VAST Data announces it has received more than $10 billion in commitments
- The AI operating system says the funds came from 14 of the more than 1,000 companies it serves.
- The $10 billion will be deployed toward its software and supporting platform.
- VAST Founder + CEO Renan Hallak will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company's AI OS has become the platform of choice for AI cloud operators.
- Kraft Heinz looks to build off Thursday's momentum at the NYSE
- The food and beverage giant was on hand to celebrate its recent NYSE listing.
- Senior leaders outlined the firm's plan for sustainable, profitable growth at its investor day.
- Shares of Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) rose by 0.9% during Thursday's session.
Opening Bell
vVardis (NYSE: VVVV) celebrate their IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
Closing Bell
Revvity (NYSE: RVTY) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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