vVardis Raises $175 Million Ahead of NYSE IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 13th

  • vVARDIS will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VVVV
    • The dental health firm priced 9.72 million shares at $18 apiece.
    • vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) says that it provides the first commercially available peptide-containing formulation to treat early cavities without drilling.
    • Co-founders, Co-Chairs and Co-CEOs Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi will join NYSE Live to discuss their decision to take the company public.
  • VAST Data announces it has received more than $10 billion in commitments
    • The AI operating system says the funds came from 14 of the more than 1,000 companies it serves.
    • The $10 billion will be deployed toward its software and supporting platform.
    • VAST Founder + CEO Renan Hallak will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company's AI OS has become the platform of choice for AI cloud operators.
  • Kraft Heinz looks to build off Thursday's momentum at the NYSE
    • The food and beverage giant was on hand to celebrate its recent NYSE listing.
    • Senior leaders outlined the firm's plan for sustainable, profitable growth at its investor day.
    • Shares of Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) rose by 0.9% during Thursday's session.

Opening Bell
vVardis (NYSE: VVVV) celebrate their IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Revvity (NYSE: RVTY) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

vVARDIS set to begin trading on NYSE

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vvardis-raises-175-million-ahead-of-nyse-ipo-nyse-content-update-302938983.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/13/c6515.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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