2023 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
On January 29-30, 2023, over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century.
During the two day conference, over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discuss commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration, development and mining industries.
INN Coverage
The INN Team will be live on site in order to bring you the key moments and biggest stories happening during this year's conference.
As a preview of things to come, watch our interview with Jay Martin to get his tips on how best to get the most out of this year's conference.
Watch this space for more updates as the conference begins. Or better yet, connect with us on social in order to get the latest coverage from our onsite journalists.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1927.96
|-2.37
|Silver
|23.60
|-0.30
|Copper
|4.23
|-0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|79.38
|-1.63
|Heating Oil
|3.19
|-0.11
|Natural Gas
|2.85
|-0.09
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing