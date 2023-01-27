Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

About INNInvesting News

2023 VRIC

2023 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

On January 29-30, 2023, over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century.

During the two day conference, over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discuss commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration, development and mining industries.



INN Coverage

The INN Team will be live on site in order to bring you the key moments and biggest stories happening during this year's conference.

As a preview of things to come, watch our interview with Jay Martin to get his tips on how best to get the most out of this year's conference.

Watch this space for more updates as the conference begins. Or better yet, connect with us on social in order to get the latest coverage from our onsite journalists.

Panel only seen by widget owner
Edit widget
Views
0%
Extend Limit

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20714.48+13.98
TSXV622.01+0.87
DOW33978.08+28.67
S&P 5004070.56+10.13
NASD11621.71+109.30
ASX7468.30-22.10

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1927.96-2.37
Silver23.60-0.30
Copper4.23-0.04
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil79.38-1.63
Heating Oil3.19-0.11
Natural Gas2.85-0.09

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Critical Metals Outlook [Updated Jan 26]

NEW! 2023 Agriculture Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Zinc Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Lithium Investor Report

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report [Updated January 27]

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! Download Your FREE 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR