Vonage Ranked #1 for Video in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service and a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CPaaS

Vonage recognized for the fourth time for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision; one of only two vendors included in all three Cloud Communications Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports
Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced it has been ranked #1 for Video in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® CPaaS. Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, this marks the fourth time Vonage has been recognized in this report.
Vonage sees this recognition as a testament to our deep security and fraud prevention capabilities through network powered solutions, and extensive CPaaS capabilities which enable enterprises and developers to deliver enhanced business outcomes and superior customer experience. Vonage cloud communications and network APIs allow developers to embed programmable messaging, voice, video, email, authentication, identity insights, and Quality on Demand (QoD) into enterprise applications and workflows. The result is operational excellence across mobile networks and the cloud - combining communications and network APIs, AI, and data to boost enterprise efficiency, elevate customer experience, and drive deeper end-user engagement.
"Vonage is thrilled to be ranked #1 for Video Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CPaaS, and to be named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "Recognized for the fourth time, we believe this recognition reflects the breadth of our platform and our innovation focus across the full spectrum of programmable communications video, voice, and messaging and network APIs that power the next wave of digital transformation."
We believe these recognitions reflect the breadth and depth of Vonage's CPaaS portfolio, including:
- Ranked #1 for Video with a 4.8/5.0 Video Use Case Score in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CPaaS. In our opinion, this is supported with solutions ranging from out-of-the-box speed to fully customized, build-your-own video experiences.
- Advanced Security, receiving a score of 4.7 for Advanced Security in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CPaaS — we feel this is backed by a comprehensive suite of fraud prevention solutions including Verify API, Fraud Defender, Identity Insights API, and network-powered silent authentication and SIM swap prevention.
- Broad communications and verification capabilities spanning messaging, voice, video, email, and authentication through Vonage Communications and Network APIs.
- Gartner Peer Insights reviews rate our platform. Customer reviews included:
- 5 star - " A True Partnership Delivering Innovation, Excellence and Results "
- 5 star - " Strong Reliability and Support Highlighted, Security Measures Require Proactive Activation "
- 5 star - " Best API in the messaging market "
- 5 star - " Professional, Responsive, and Easy To Work Wit h"
- 5 star - " Maximizing Efficiency With Vonage: A User Experience "
Vonage is one of only two vendors recognized across all three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports in the cloud communications space - CPaaS, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) - in our opinion, this underscores the company's unique position as a full-stack communications provider.
Click here to learn more and to get complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CPaaS and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS reports.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, etc., 20 May 2026
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, etc., 26 May 2026
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, By Drew Kraus, etc., 8 September 2025
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Pankil Sheth, etc., 22 September 2025
About Vonage
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.
The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.
Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.
Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.
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