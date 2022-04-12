Nickel Investing News

Voltage Metals Corp. is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders. Property Acquisition Voltage has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Jerry Lake nickelcopper property located 140 km northeast of Timmins Ontario . The Jerry Lake intrusion has never been evaluated with ground geophysical surveys and has only had a single drill hole which failed to reach bedrock.  The Ni-Cu sulphide ...

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (the "Company" or "Voltage") is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Property Acquisition

Voltage has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Jerry Lake nickel/copper property located 140 km northeast of Timmins Ontario . The Jerry Lake intrusion has never been evaluated with ground geophysical surveys and has only had a single drill hole which failed to reach bedrock.  The Ni-Cu sulphide potential of the Jerry Lake gabbro is supported by a well pronounced chalcopyrite and nickel-in-till dispersal fan in the down-ice location.

The project covers 2,080 hectares and displays many strong similarities with the Company's St Laurent project 60 km to the east. In 2019, drilling at St Laurent returned a number of encouraging intersections demonstrating the high nickel tenor, nickel sulphide potential (see Table 1).

Table 1 – 2019 St. Laurent Significant Diamond Drill Intersections

DDH #

From m

To m

Width m

Ni %

Cu %

Co ppm

Au ppb

Pt ppb

Pd ppb

S %

SL-19-01

238.5

248.6

10.1

0.32

0.33

155.4

66.9

23.9

31.8

2.2

SL-19-01

252.4

256.0

3.6

1.10

0.45

503.9

46.0

279.6

84.4

5.1

SL-19-01

256.7

260.9

4.2

1.30

0.47

567.5

690.2

132.9

124.7

5.6

SL-19-01

265.8

270.5

4.7

1.00

0.83

506.0

119.9

243.9

91.4

4.8

SL-19-03

328.0

441.4

113.4

0.22

0.17

139.4

16.3

23.7

20.5

3.4

Voltage has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Jerry Lake Project by making cash payments totaling $150,000 and issuing 1.7 million shares, over the three-year option period.  The mining claims are subject to a 2.5% NSR with a buyback of 1% of the NSR for 1 million dollars .

Independent Director Appointment

The Board of Directors has nominated Layton Croft to join the Board. Mr. Croft currently serves as independent Chairman of Erdene Resources Development (TSX: ERD) and President, CEO and Director of Pancontinental Resources, (TSXV: PUC). Mr. Croft is a corporate executive with diversified global management and resource industry experience spanning 25 years. Based in North Carolina, USA , he has worked for or advised Rio Tinto, Ivanhoe Mines , Peabody Energy, Duke Energy, Atrium Health and Bank of America. Mr. Croft holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , the School for International Training in Vermont , and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts .

Option Grant

The Company has granted to directors and management, a total of 795,000 stock options with a strike price of $0.18 and a two-year expiry.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders, that are fluent in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Todd Keast , P.Geo., consulting geologist for Voltage, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c0450.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Announces Resignation of Darryl Levitt as Corporate Secretary and Director

Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: VOLT) announces that Mr. Darryl Levitt has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective March 25, 2022 in order to focus on other business endeavours. The company wishes to thank Darryl for his service.

Forward Looking Statements

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 6,000,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the exercise of options by an employee of the Company. It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 11 April 2022

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 3,808,365,590 ordinary shares. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 3,808,365,590. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of Financial Conduct Authority.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Wyloo Metals Completes Acquisition of Noront

Noront Resources Ltd. ( "Noront" ) (TSXV: NOT) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement ") involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (" Wyloo Metals ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. (the " Purchaser " and, together with Wyloo Metals and any of their affiliates, the " Wyloo Parties ").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Noront (the " Common Shares ") not already owned, directly or indirectly, by the Wyloo Parties. The Arrangement became effective at 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 7, 2022 (the " Effective Time "), resulting in Noront becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Director Dealings

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM) (TSX:HZM) announces that on 06 April 2022, Allan Walker, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 566,367 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 6.99 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase"). Following the Purchase, Mr. Walker is now interested in 1,271,846 Ordinary Shares representing 0.033% of the total voting rights of the Company

1

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications)

info@horizonteminerals.com

+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100% owned, tier one projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is fully funded and in construction. The project will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment as described herein, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the second RKEF line at Araguaia on time, or at all, the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the costs and timing for delivery of the equipment to be purchased as described herein, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates and achieving production in accordance with the Company's potential production profile or at all. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment contemplated herein, on time or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the implementation of a second RKEF line at Araguaia on the timeline contemplated or at all, exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates, together with the risks identified and disclosed in the Company's disclosure record available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including without limitation, the annual information for of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Araguaia Report and the Vermehlo Report. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696514/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Director-Dealings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

IIROC Trading Halt - NOT

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Noront Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Nickel Inc

Victory Nickel Inc

Victory Nickel Inc is a Canadian company with significant NI 43-101 sulphide nickel resources in Manitoba and Quebec, containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources. Additionally, the company has established itself as a producer and marketer of industrial sands in the western Canadian marketplace from its 7P Plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Its project portfolio includes Minago, Mel. Lac Rocher, and Lynn Lake.

Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets.

