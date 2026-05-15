Voices From the Field: Helping Farmers Build Resilient Local Economies Across Rural America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Originally published on Cisco's Blog

by Kamryn Harty

Dr. Jonathan (Jon) Lundgren says it's easy to see evidence of Ecdysis intervention when he's visiting a farm. He can sense it through the new sounds of birds chirping, bugs whizzing by his ears, fresh hues of greens radiating off the fields in front of him, a thriving surrounding community, and laughter from the farmers. Lots of laughter. His job, as a farmer, scientist-by-training, and the founder of the South Dakota-based nonprofit Ecdysis Foundation, is to translate these anecdotal indicators of a flourishing ecosystem into data that farmers can use to track the health of their farms and make informed, evidence-based managerial decisions.

Regenerative farming practices prioritize soil health to maximize the vitality of farmland and food quality. Jon links regenerative agriculture practices to livelihood improvement by reducing reliance on pesticides for better health outcomes, diversifying revenue streams for economic profit, increasing nutrient density in food, and generating biodiversity to naturally combat pests. These outcomes can lead to long-term resilience, and, as Jon notably adds, happier farming communities.

"One of the key outcomes of regenerative agriculture ends up being a stronger connection within your communities, within your family, and then the natural world that's around us," Jon says. "There's something innately human about that."

1,000 farms initiative and closing the data divide

That's why in 2022, with support from a Cisco Foundation Climate Resilience Grant, Ecdysis launched its "1,000 Farms" initiative, a project designed to scientifically validate the ecological and economic benefits of regenerative agriculture. Ecdysis provides farmers with training and technological infrastructure to upload farm samples into its system for feedback. The platform then demonstrates how soil chemistry, water retention levels, and biodiversity influence farm outcomes. By transforming raw data into clear, actionable insights, the initiative empowers farmers to make informed decisions that optimize farm health through proven regenerative practices. This is central to the Cisco Foundation's efforts to power an inclusive future for all by making high-tech insights available to more people and organizations.

"When technologies help to enhance the connection of farmers with the natural world or their community, that's extremely important for advancing our food system and society at large," Jon says. "Engaging farmers in measuring their own operations empowers them to try new things on their farms, and they don't have to wait for some scientist team to come. They can just measure what seems to be happening, and they can watch it in real time, so it allows them to understand the full implications of changes in management to important regenerative outcomes."

Journey to regeneration

Gail Fuller is a livestock farmer, born and raised in Kansas. His farm, Fuller Farms, is one of the 1,700 + farms Ecdysis has sampled through this project. Gail started as a typical soybean and corn farmer and faced difficulties with soil erosion and excessive chemical use with conventional practices. He began experimenting with regenerative practices when he grew frustrated with his yields, the poor health of his land and community, and experienced a decline in his mental health as a result.


The Ecdysis team samples Fuller Farms in Severy, Kansas to provide Gail with insights on soil health and maximize farm outcomes.

"I live in rural America. I grew up on a farm, I love wildlife, I love playing in streams and ponds, and they were all becoming toxic," Gail recalls. "The pond that my grandfather taught me how to fish in, that my brother and I played in, became a lagoon for our feed lot. There were no fish left. The streams and rivers became loaded with chemicals, and we started to see loss of wildlife."

Gail says that Ecdysis data saved him costs by identifying what specific practices were most beneficial to his land. Once he incorporated regenerative practices like adding cover crops, grazing livestock, and eliminating chemicals from his routine, Gail says his farm "just exploded with life."

"What I see Ecdysis doing is giving farmers actual data to give them encouragement and courage to make changes," Gail says. "Whether they're conventional farmers sitting on the fence, or whether they've dipped their toe into regenerative agriculture but are still hesitant, the information that you get from Ecdysis helps people take those steps into the unknown."

Creating community through data accessibility

Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin is the owner of Salvatierra Farm, a regenerative Tree-Range poultry farm in Northfield, Minnesota, and Ecdysis has sampled his farm twice. When Reginaldo and his wife Amy bought Salvatierra in 2021, the land was so stripped of nutrients that trees wouldn't grow for the first three years. Since then, with the help of Ecdysis and in collaboration with the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, Reginaldo has cultivated a flourishing poultry business and helped build a strong regenerative poultry community in the area. Reginaldo says the information he's received from Ecdysis has been critical to decision-making and strategic farm planning. Recently, Reginaldo was excited to see Ecdysis data showed proof that planting biostimulants on his farm created more nutrients in his soil.


A farmer spreads grain on Salvatierra Farm in Northfield Minnesota, where Reginaldo raises poultry using regenerative methods (Photo credit: Regenerative Agriculture Alliance).

"We have a baseline now, and I know that that baseline will support our practices this year. We now have documented evidence that we will be more successful," he says. "The fact that Ecdysis is collecting that information and making it available to us equips us with the other half of the equation."

Gail and Reginaldo believe that regenerative agriculture is the lifeline of rural America, and they see community as a central tenet of promoting positive change in the industry. The farmers see themselves on both the giving and receiving end of what Jon calls "relationship-based science" through the facilitation of community.

"Without community, it's not going to turn into a regenerative landscape [because] communities mean communities of practice, including the scientific community, which is where Ecdysis Foundation was critical for us because they are now part of our community of regeneration," Reginaldo says. "Though they're not farming, they're central to the overall success and pursuit of regenerative outcomes."

Ecdysis Foundation and farmers like these are doing their part across America to build resilient, local economies where people and the land can thrive together. Supported by Cisco Foundation Climate Resilience Grants, they're better equipped with the data, technology, and insights required to make this goal a scalable reality.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco SystemsCSCOnasdaq:csco
CSCO
The Conversation (0)
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary: Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era... Keep Reading...
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary: AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint. Cisco Investments has... Keep Reading...
Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking,... Keep Reading...
Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June: Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:00 – 5:10 pm PT This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Book Proposes Unique Model of Universal, Affordable Healthcare

BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Related News

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

gold investing

Precious Metals News: Silver and Platinum Prices Decouple from Gold

gold investing

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

gold investing

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

oil and gas investing

Valeura Announces Voting Results

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

oil and gas investing

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results