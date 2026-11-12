VIZSLA COPPER DRILLS 298 METERS OF 0.49% CUEQ, EXPANDING THE THIRA DISCOVERY, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E1) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from its recently completed Phase 2 drill program at the Thira porphyry-related copper-molybdenum discovery (the "Thira Discovery" or "Thira") at its Poplar Project (or "Poplar"), located in central British Columbia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong Expansion Potential at Thira: Drill hole TH26-170 tested the depth extent of mineralization central to the Thira Discovery, and returned:
- 297.8 meters of 0.49% copper equivalent* (0.29% Cu, 0.027% Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.6 g/t Ag, above a 0.20% Cu cutoff grade), including:
- 52.2 meters of 0.64% copper equivalent* (0.43% Cu, 0.029% Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.4 g/t Ag, above a 0.30% Cu cutoff grade)
- 297.8 meters of 0.49% copper equivalent* (0.29% Cu, 0.027% Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.6 g/t Ag, above a 0.20% Cu cutoff grade), including:
- Phase 2 Drill Program Complete: Phase 2 (summer) drilling consisted of over 8,800 meters drilled across 17 drill holes along the Thira alteration corridor. Results from two of the drill holes (TH26-170 and TH26-169) are reported, while the rest remain pending. Phase 1 (spring) drilling consisted of over 11,200 meters, bringing the total drilling at Poplar for 2026 to approximately 20,000 meters.
- Inaugural Drill Program at Copperview is Ongoing: Two drill rigs are currently in operation at the Copperview project near Merritt, BC. The drill program consists of over 2,000 meters and is focused on the undrilled M5 geophysical target.
*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.
"Thira continues to deliver strong copper results, and these initial holes are just the beginning of the results from the summer program at Poplar" commented Craig Parry, Chair and CEO. "With drills still turning in British Columbia and majority of assays still pending, we look forward to steady news flow into 2027."
"The hard work and dedication of our field crews continues to deliver at the Thira Discovery," commented Steve Blower, Senior Vice President, Exploration. "With this intersection in drill hole TH26-170, mineralization now extends from the top of bedrock to at least 670 m below surface, where it remains open at depth."
Expanding the Thira Discovery
Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program at the Poplar Project consisted of over 8,800 meters across 17 drill holes along the Thira alteration corridor (Figure 1). Drilling focused on: 1) evaluating the vertical and lateral extents of the Thira Discovery and, 2) further testing of the emerging Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets (Figure 1). Phase 2 was designed to build on encouraging results from the 11,200-meter Phase 1 drill program (see July 16th, 2026, news release), which included a drill intercept of 304.8 meters of 0.48% CuEq* (0.29% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.02 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au) in drill hole TH26-154.
Since the initial discovery in 2025, all drill holes at the Thira Discovery have intersected zones of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling currently defines a mineralized footprint of approximately 800 meters by 900 meters (Figure 1) down to a depth of ~670 meters (Figures 2 and 3) with higher grade zones near syn-mineralization monzonite intrusions (Figure 1).
Nine drill holes, totalling 5,187 meters, in Phase 2, 2026, were focused at the Thira Discovery. This program was designed to evaluate the lateral and depth-extent of near-surface copper-molybdenum mineralization. Results from the first two drill holes (TH26-169 and TH26-170) are summarized below. Results from the remaining seven drill holes at Thira are pending.
- Drill hole TH26-170 was collared on the northern side of Thira and was designed to investigate the depth extent of mineralization observed in the bottom of drill hole TH25-139 (Figure 2). The hole was drilled to the southwest at a dip of -66o and intersected 297.8 meters of 0.49% copper equivalent* (0.29% Cu, 0.027% Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.6 g/t Ag, Table 1) from 386.0 meters down hole, including 52.2 meters of 0.64% copper equivalent* (0.43% Cu, 0.029% Mo, 0.03 g/t Au and 1.4 g/t Ag, Table 1) from 563.8 meters down hole (Figure 3). Mineralization across the broad 297.8-meter interval consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing quartz stockwork with K-feldspar-biotite alteration with disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 4) hosted in biotite phyric monzonite (Monz 3).
- Drill hole TH26-169 evaluated the eastern extent of mineralization, stepped-out 200 meters from drill hole TH25-142 and drilled from the same pad as TH26-160 (Figure 2). The hole was drilled to the north at a dip of -45o and was collared on the hanging wall of a recently defined northeast dipping structure. TH26-169 returned 243.5 meters of 0.22% copper equivalent* (0.14% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.016 g/t Au, and 0.49 g/t Ag, above a 0.1% Cu cutoff grade, Table 1). The broad zone of mineralization consists of disseminated and clotted chalcopyrite, and local zones of stockwork hosted in monzonite intrusions and dykes (Monz 1 and Monz 3) and strongly propylitic altered volcaniclastic rocks with local zones of K-feldspar-biotite alteration.
Porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization at Thira is hosted in at least four phases of monzonite intrusions (Monz 1 through Monz 4) and volcaniclastic rocks. Stockwork and disseminated mineralization (chalcopyrite-molybdenite) is focused around a late-phase, vertically oriented monzonite plug (Monz 4, Figure 3) with higher grades hosted primarily in earlier, syn-mineralization monzonites (Monz 2 and Monz 3) and intensely biotite-k-feldspar altered volcaniclastic rocks. An interpreted northwest-southeast trending fault, intersected in many of the northernmost holes, including the top of TH26-170, offsets mineralization. The extent of the offset mineralization was evaluated in the easternmost step out holes completed in Phase 2 (Figure 1).
Next Steps
Results from seven additional drill holes at Thira, as well as six drill holes at Camp Lake and two drill holes at Copper Pond are pending. Results will be reported once all assays have been received and interpreted.
Figure 1. Map of the Thira Discovery, Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets showing the location of all previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes at the Thira target. The area within the Phyllic Alteration zone marks the western extent of the Thira alteration corridor. See footnote below Tables 1 and 2 for CuEq calculation inputs. See references1,2,3 below for sources of historical drill data.
Figure 2. Map of the Thira Discovery showing the location of all previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes TH26-169 and TH26-170. Sections line for Figure 3 shown. See footnote below Tables 1 for CuEq calculation inputs. See references1,2 below for sources of historical drill data.
Figure 3. Northeast-southwest section A Thira (A-A') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill hole TH26-170 and previously reported drill holes that pierce the section. Interpreted northwest-southeast fault shown with modelled late-phase Monz 4. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs. Section line in Figure 2.
Figure 4. Core photos of drill hole TH26-170. A. Example of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins and stockwork cutting k-feldspar altered biotite monzonite (Monz 3) at 449.0 meters downhole, B. Disseminated and clotted chalcopyrite mineralization in biotite altered monzonite (Monz 3) from 590.8 meters down hole, C. Box photos showing drill core from 570.0 meters to 607.0 meters down hole, which includes a high-grade interval of 28.5 meters of 0.50% Cu and 0.03% Mo (Table 1). Individual down hole copper assay results are annotated at the sample depths to illustrate the distribution of copper-molybdenum grades within the interval. The interval consists of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite stockwork cutting potassically altered monzonite (Monz 3). Abbreviations: qtz = quartz, cpy = chalcopyrite, mol = molybdenite, k-spar = potassium feldspar, Cu = copper, Mo = molybdenum Photographs of drill core are provided for illustrative purposes only. Visual estimates of mineralization are inherently imprecise and may not accurately reflect true grade. Readers are cautioned that photographic representations of mineralization should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical assay results and do not represent the average grade of any sample interval.
Table 1. Assay Results for Drill Holes TH26-169 and TH26-170
|
Hole ID
|
Cutoff
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Cu (%)
|
Mo (%)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
CuEq* (%)
|
TH26-170
|
0.1% Cu
|
129.60
|
213.00
|
83.40
|
0.16
|
0.006
|
0.029
|
0.82
|
0.22
|
and
|
0.1% Cu
|
257.00
|
303.60
|
46.60
|
0.21
|
0.009
|
0.021
|
0.80
|
0.28
|
and
|
0.1% Cu
|
345.00
|
711.00
|
366.00
|
0.27
|
0.025
|
0.024
|
1.40
|
0.45
|
including
|
0.2% Cu
|
386.00
|
683.80
|
297.80
|
0.29
|
0.027
|
0.025
|
1.57
|
0.49
|
including
|
0.3% Cu
|
563.80
|
616.00
|
52.20
|
0.43
|
0.029
|
0.031
|
1.37
|
0.64
|
including
|
0.4% Cu
|
573.00
|
601.50
|
28.50
|
0.50
|
0.028
|
0.034
|
1.55
|
0.71
|
TH26-169
|
0.1% Cu
|
266.50
|
510.00
|
243.50
|
0.14
|
0.010
|
0.016
|
0.49
|
0.22
*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from the Thira Discovery target, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown
Table 2. Drill Collar Information for Drill Holes TH26-169 and TH26-170
|
Hole ID
|
Target
|
Easting*
|
Northing*
|
Elevation (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
TH26-169
|
Thira
|
628797
|
5978112
|
1122
|
360
|
-45
|
540
|
TH26-170
|
Thira
|
628559
|
5978297
|
1086
|
235
|
-66
|
711
*UTM NAD83 Z 09
Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control
All drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Vizsla Copper's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility on the Poplar Project in central BC.
Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, BC. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.
Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.
Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements, including Cu and Ag by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Overlimit samples (>10,000 ppm Cu) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21).
In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Vizsla Copper implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the QA/QC data. Results are considered acceptable.
About Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.
All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.
Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Certain scientific and technical information in this news release, including historical exploration results, is historical in nature and has been compiled from prior reports and public disclosure prepared by previous property owners and operators. Except as expressly stated, such information has not been independently verified by Vizsla Copper. Vizsla Copper considers this information relevant for geological context and exploration planning purposes, but readers should not place undue reliance on historical information.
References
- Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris
- Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris
- Woodcock, J.R. (1973), Nadi drill program for Jorex Limited and Dome Exploration (Canada) Ltd., Internal Report, 35 pp.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the timing, scope and results of completed, ongoing and planned drilling at Poplar and Copperview; the timing and receipt of pending assay results; the interpretation of drill results, historical drill data and geological information; the potential extent, continuity and distribution of mineralization; the potential for additional discoveries or resource growth; the advancement of the Company's mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the absence of mineral reserves and the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates and historical estimates, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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