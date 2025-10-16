Vitesse Energy Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Monday, November 3, 2025, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company's webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: November 4, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 877-407-0778
International Dial-In: +1 201-689-8565
Conference ID: 13756679
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fNxMT7Hg

Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through November 11, 2025, by dialing:
Dial-In: 877-660-6853
International Dial-In: +1 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13756679

ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT

Ben Messier, CFA
Director – Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 532-8232
benmessier@vitesse-vts.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

