Vital Metals

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) (“Vital”, “Vital Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Tardiff Upper Zone (“Tardiff”), part of the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project (the “Project”), located in Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada.

Highlights:

  • New Tardiff MRE total resource tonnage (across all categories) of 192.7 million tonnes at 1.3% total rare earth oxide (TREO), containing 2.5Mt TREO.
  • Tardiff is estimated to contain 636,000 tonnes of NdPr (neodymium oxide + praseodymium oxide).
  • Incorporating all the latest drilling data this new estimate, compared to the April 2024 MRE, delivers:
    • 70% increase in reported tonnes in the Indicated Resource category;
    • 56% increase in reported tonnes in Measured + Indicated Resource categories;
    • 2% increase in contained NdPr;
    • Niobium (Nb2O5), hosted within the same geological formations hosting the rare earth mineralisation, reported for the first time.
  • Current MRE is reported above a 0.7% TREO cutoff grade instead of a metal equivalent value previously used.
  • Vital is using the updated Tardiff MRE as the basis for a Scoping Study to examine the size and scalability of future production scenarios. This is expected in the coming weeks.

The current MRE follows Vital’s completion of resource definition drilling program at Tardiff in 2023, totalling 74 holes for 6,664m, which returned high-grade results up to 8% TREO.

The current MRE features a total resource tonnage (across all categories) of 192.7Mt grading 1.3% TREO and 0.3% Nb2O5, containing 2.52Mt TREO including 636,000t of NdPr.

Vital Managing Director and CEO Lisa Riley said:“Our updated MRE for the Tardiff deposit shows increased confidence in the deposit, with a 70% increase in the Indicated Resource tonnages and a 56% increase in the Measured + Indicated Resource tonnages compared to our April 2024 historical MRE, while our Inferred Resource tonnages have decreased by more than 20%. While our overall totals of contained TREO and NdPr have only slightly increased on the April 2024 historical MRE, based on the drilling we completed in 2023, we now have more confidence that this is a truer representation of what this deposit holds.

“The current MRE is the final piece awaited for inclusion in our Tardiff Scoping Study, which is now due for delivery in the coming weeks.”

Vital VP Exploration Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud:“The positive changes to the current MRE compared to the April 2024 historical MRE is largely based on the inclusion of the 2023 drill results, the 2024 metallurgical test results we obtained from our 2023 collected composite Tardiff sample, and the carefully considered metrics we used as inputs. Our approach is to establish outputs that are realistic pathways for project development. With the work we completed on the MRE and the forthcoming Scoping Study, we have, and continue, to build a solid foundation of data and knowledge to advance our project.”

The Tardiff MRE is reported within an optimized open-pit shell using Studio NPVS from the Datamine Suite. The optimized pit shell was generated using a 45° maximum final pit wall, and a 150m RL lower pit limit.

Tardiff contains rare earth element (“REE”) and Niobium mineralisation hosted within a nepheline syenite intrusion. Recent metallurgical test work indicates strong potential to produce neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) and praseodymium oxide (Pr6O11), which are light rare earth oxides (LREO) with magnetic properties and are in demand due to their use in technologies such as high-strength magnets, aircraft engines, and various industrial and electronic applications. The recent metallurgical test work also indicates an opportunity to further investigate and advance the potential opportunity to recover niobium minerals from Tardiff ore. Niobium is in demand due to its low oxidation point and relatively high melting point. It is used as an alloy in aeronautic engines, electronic applications (due to its superconducting properties) and as an additive to lithium-ion batteries to enhance battery life.

The current MRE represents a significant increase in reported tonnes in the Indicated Mineral Resource category in comparison to the historical MRE completed in April 2024 and a decrease in reported tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The current MRE is also reported above a 0.7% TREO cutoff grade instead of a metal equivalent value as previously used.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Vital Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Rare earths on periodic table.

Arafura Pens AU$200 Million Agreement to Fund Nolans Rare Earths Project

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) said on Wednesday (January 15) that it has signed a binding term sheet for its Nolans rare earths project with the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC).

The term sheet is for a AU$200 million investment to support the development of Nolans. The money brings total public funding for Nolans to AU$1 billion, with AU$840 million committed by the federal government in March 2024.

The NRFC investment will happen through the issue of unsecured convertible notes, which hold a conversion period of seven years and a non-convertible period of two years. Their total tenor is 15 years.

Blocks changing from 2024 to 2025.

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends for Rare Earths in 2025

Rare earths prices saw some gains in May 2024, fueled by positive sentiment over consumer demand in China.

While both dysprosium (Dy) and neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxides benefited from this positivity, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence notes that Dy oxides registered the largest gain, moving 10 percent high month-on-month.

NdPr oxide, which is a larger market compared to Dy, was up a more moderate 0.6 percent.

Different types of rare earth metals magnets laid out over black surface.

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies

Prices and demand for rare earths have taken a hit in recent years. However, the long-term outlook for these important materials remains positive, especially given their precarious supply situation.

Rare earth elements are key metals for high-tech applications, including permanent magnets, which have widespread potential, especially in the technology and electric vehicle sectors.

With future demand looking strong, countries around the world are keen to secure rare earths from sources outside of China — which is good news for rare earths companies in Australia. Indeed, looking at the next couple of decades, the International Energy Agency notes that rare earths demand could double by 2040.

Ucore Rare Metals: US DoD Approves US$1.8 Million Payment

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the US Department of Defense (the "DoD") has approved modifications to the Company's existing Other Transaction Agreement (the "OT Agreement" or "Award") and the corresponding payment of US$1.8 million for the completion of milestones under the Award.

The Award was made through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Innovation Metals Corp., to conduct rare earth element ("REE") separation work at the Company's RapidSXTM Commercial Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Overview of the La Marigen Ionic Rare Earth Project Located in the coastal belt of central Chile

Pearl Gull Iron Limited (ASX: PLG) (Pearl Gull, PLG or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Pearl Gull to Farm-in to Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Pearl Gull is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Huemul which in turn has signed an agreement and is negotiating a further agreement for it to have a right to earn up to 80% of the equity in a privately held Chilean-company, NeoRe SpA (NeoRe).

Highlights:

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Discovery Extended with Exceptional 86.9-Metre Intercept at Red Mountain, USA

Cerro Leon drill results

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

PEP-11 Update

×