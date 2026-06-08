Vista Gold Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 2000® Growth Index

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced that the Company has been included in the list of additions to the small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index and the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index as part of the June 2026 semi-annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, according to information published by FTSE Russell following the U.S. market close on Friday, May 22, 2026.
Final index membership is expected to become effective after the market close on Friday, June 26, 2026, subject to FTSE Russell's final reconstitution schedule and updates. The newly reconstituted Russell U.S. Indexes are expected to commence trading at the market open on Monday, June 29, 2026.
"Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell 2000 Growth Index is a meaningful milestone that reflects Vista's increased valuation and growing liquidity," said Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista. "The progress we've made to position and advance Mt Todd as a leading gold development project and increase awareness among shareholders has been a significant contributor. We believe inclusion in these indexes will further broaden our exposure to institutional and retail investors."
The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as a benchmark for active investment strategies. Inclusion in the indexes may result in a short-term volume increase for a company's shares as funds and other investment products that track Russell indexes rebalance their portfolios.
For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com .
About Vista Gold Corp.
Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is among the largest development-stage projects in Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to value realization, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design in 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate an approximately 27-month period of design, construction, and commissioning, culminating in first gold production.
Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside. Mt Todd benefits from advanced local infrastructure, options for future expansion, and broad community support, underpinning its potential to become a long-lived, globally significant gold operation.
For further information about Vista or Mt Todd, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's expected inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 2000® Growth Index, including the expectation that final index membership will become effective after the market close on June 26, 2026; the anticipated timing of the effectiveness of the Company's inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 2000® Growth Index, and commencement of trading of the reconstituted indexes; the Company's belief that its advancement of the Mt Todd gold project and investor outreach efforts contributed to its anticipated inclusion; the expected increase in visibility among institutional and retail investors resulting from the inclusion; the belief that inclusion in the indexes may result in a short-term volume increase for a company's shares as funds and other investment products that track Russell indexes rebalance their portfolios, the Company's belief that Mt Todd is among the largest development-stage gold projects in Australia; the Company's belief that the Northern Territory is a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction; the Company's plans to advance Mt Todd toward detailed engineering and design beginning in 2027; the expected timing of project development activities; the anticipated economics, production profile, expansion potential and exploration opportunities at Mt Todd; the availability and benefits of existing infrastructure, expansion opportunities and community support; Mt Todd's potential to become a long-lived and globally significant gold operation; and the Company's business strategy and plans for value realization. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this news release include the following: the Company's current business plans and projected capital and operating costs; the Company's expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities will remain consistent; the Company's approved business plans, mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments; preliminary feasibility studies and feasibility studies on the Company's projects, if any; the Company's experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in Australia; the Company's experience and knowledge of the Australian mining industry and the Company's expectations of economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed in March 2026, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Pamela Solly
Vice President of Investor Relations
(720) 981-1185