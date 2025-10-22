Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Day 1 - Today
October 22, 2025

9:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:35
Introduction

9:40 – 10:10
African Discovery Group, Inc. (OTCID: AFDG)
Keynote speakers: Alan Kessler, Chairman / Director Copper Intelligence, Andrew Groves, Future Chairman Copper Intelligence & Aldo Cesano Director Copper Intelligence.

10:15 – 10:45
AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH)
Keynote speakers: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

10:50 – 11:20
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)
Keynote Speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

11:25 – 11:55
CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO)
Keynote speaker: Matt Winton - Chief Commercial and Business Officer

12:00 – 12:30
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF)
Keynote speaker: Sai Huda, CEO

1:45 – 2:15
CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale - CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:25 – 3:35
Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)
Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

3:40 – 3:50
Kobo Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: KBRIF) (TSXV: KRI)
Keynote speakers: Edouard Gosselin, Director, CEO and Corporate Secretary & Paul Sarjeant, Director, President and COO

3:55 – 4:05
BluSky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI)
Keynote speaker: Trent D'Ambrosio, Founder, CEO, and Dan Gray, COO

4:10 – 4:20
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)
Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

4:25 – 4:35
C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)
Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director

_______________________________________________________________

Day 2 – Tomorrow
October 23, 2025

10:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

10:45
Introduction

10:50 – 11:20
Imagion Biosystems Limited. (CXA: IBX) (ASX: IBX)
Keynote speakers: Robert Romeo Proulx, Executive Chairman & Ward Detwiler, Chief Business Officer

11:25 – 11:55
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)
Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

12:00 – 12:30
Uranium American Resources Inc. (OTCID: UARI)
Keynote speaker: Willian Hunger, Acting CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR) (OTC Pink: CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL)
Keynote speaker: Kevin Brewer, CEO, President & Director

1:10 – 1:40
Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)
Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

1:45 – 2:15
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

3:10 - 3:20
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

3:25 – 3:35
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF)
Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

3:40 – 3:50
Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)
Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

4:10 – 4:20
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

4:25 – 4:35
Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

4:40 – 4:50
Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada

Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via... Keep Reading...
IBN Initiates Coverage of Lahontan Gold Corp.

IBN Initiates Coverage of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Via IBN Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) a Canadian mine development and exploration company, has selected IBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts. Lahontan is advancing a... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of April 8, 2025, the Company has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement financing to up to 44,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of... Keep Reading...
Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Placement and Bonus Loyalty OptionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord ByronDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo

Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has executed a drilling services contract for the upcoming diamond core drilling campaign at the El Campo Prospect, part of the Mojave Rare Earth Element (REE) Project,... Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold Corp Secures Reclamation Bond Approval for Gold Mountain Exploration Project

Element79 Gold Corp Secures Reclamation Bond Approval for Gold Mountain Exploration Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC — October 2 1 2025 — TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0)(the "Company" or "Element79") is elated to announce a major step forward in its U.S. exploration strategy. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada State Office has... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 21, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Castro Villalobos as Project Manager for the high-grade... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the third batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Spartan Metals: Advancing US Critical Minerals Resource

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals: Advancing US Critical Minerals Resource

resource investing

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Resource Investing

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Resource Investing

Sep25 Quarterly Activities Report