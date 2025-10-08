VISIBLE GOLD MINES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND OUTLINES 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS

VISIBLE GOLD MINES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND OUTLINES 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) and ( Frankfurt : 3V4) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting recent transactions and provides an update on the exploration plans for 2025.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Sales of properties

In consideration for the sale of exploration projects to Fokus Mining Corporation, the Company received an initial cash payment of $750,000 and 10,000,000 shares of the Company valued at $1,750,000 . The second cash payment of $750,000 is expected no later than December 3, 2025 .

Website refresh

The Company's website www.visiblegoldmines.com is temporarily offline to accurately reflect recent transactions and highlight the Company's gold projects in the Chapais / Chibougamau area. The new website will be active before the end of October 2025 .

Insider transaction

Martin Dallaire , CEO, recently purchased shares of Visible Gold Mines on the market. He now owns 5,304,500 shares at an average price paid of $0.124 , representing an investment of $658,509.70 in Visible Gold Mines. He purchased 1,800,000 shares directly and 3,504,500 shares indirectly through his management company 9086-0735 Québec Inc. This represents approximately 14.28% of the issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 18.98% on a partially fully diluted basis. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares outstanding.

Marketing

Marketing efforts will be initiated immediately to promote the Company's gold projects and its enviable corporate structure to investors. There is actually a strong interest in the junior gold exploration sector due to record high gold and geopolitical uncertainty and Visible Gold Mines definitely wants to be an important player and demonstrate leadership.

EXPLORATION UPDATES

Gold projects

Horsefly property

The Horsefly project is located 19 kilometers west of Iamgold Corporation's Nelligan project in the Chapais Chibougamau area. The gold showing on the Horsefly project, called the "Barrette Road Gold Showing," shares several similarities with the Nelligan gold showing, which was initially found on Iamgold's current Nelligan deposit. A prospecting and sampling program is planned for the project in the coming weeks, followed by a drilling program. Historically, the Horsefly project has never been drilled. This project will be our flagship project.

Veronik property

The Veronik gold property is located 75 kilometers southeast of Hecla's Casa Berardi gold mine. The Veronik property is underlain by the mafic volcanic rocks (basalt, andesite) and gabbro of the Clermont-Disson Formation, in the eastern part of the Archean Abitibi belt. A prospecting program is planned for fall 2025 on this project.

Lithium projects

MegaLi (JamesBay)

To date, the optionor SPOD Lithium has paid Visible Gold Mines $175,000 , issued 2,375,000 SPOD shares and has carried out work on the property (78 mining titles) totaling $1,141,085 . To complete its option and acquire 50% of the MegaLi project, SPOD must, before December 31, 2025 , make a final payment to Visible Gold Mines of $150,000 , issue 1,375,000 SPOD shares and spend $1,000,000 on work on the property. Recently, SPOD management has verbally informed us that it will not be able to fulfill its obligations given the difficult financing conditions in the lithium sector and will likely return the project to Visible Gold Mines.

CarLi & NataLi (JamesBay)

The CarLi project was abandoned on September 21, 2025 due to insufficient exploration work on the property and the NataLi project will also be abandoned on December 9, 2025 for the same reasons.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Theberge , PGeo, senior geologist, and a consultant to Visible Gold Mines, is the qualified person for Visible Gold Mines' properties under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial risk management objectives and policies" and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Corporation's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec . Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/08/c8082.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Visible Gold Mines Inc.VGD:CATSXV:VGDGold Investing
VGD:CA
The Conversation (0)
Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Keep Reading...
Yellow hard hat surrounded by Australian flags.

Australia’s Mining and Energy Sector Set to Add 22,000 Jobs by 2030

The Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) has released its 2025–2030 workforce forecast, projecting a surge in sector employment as nearly 100 mining and energy developments move ahead.According to the report, 96 projects are “likely to proceed,” creating an estimated... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Futures Hit US$4,000 for First Time, Silver Price Retreats

Gold marked a new price milestone on Tuesday (October 7), with futures breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price also hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$3,990.74. The yellow metal's rise follows a summer of consolidation. After several months of relatively flat trading, the price began... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Both major and junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2025 amid a surging gold price, which has climbed more than 50 percent to nearly US$4,000 per ounce since the start of the year and set dozens of new record highs along the way.This staggering rise has been fueled by numerous... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver's New Price Era: What Happens at US$50 and Beyond?

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Copper Investing

BHP Invests Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operations Amidst Growing Copper Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project