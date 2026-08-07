Visible Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Visible Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) announces that its Board of Directors has granted, subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, stock options to acquire an aggregate of 850,000 common shares of the Company, of which 800,000 were granted to directors and 50,000 were granted to consultants, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 6, 2026. The options granted to directors expire on August 6, 2036, while the options granted to consultants expire on August 6, 2028. All options vest immediately.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (819) 762-0107
Email: jmlacoste@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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