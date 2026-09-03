Visible Gold Announces Amended Agreement and Closing of First Tranche to Acquire up to 100% Interest in the Sakami Gold Project

Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 27, 2026, it has entered into an amended agreement dated September 2, 2026 (the " Amended Agreement ") with Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MCC) (the " Vendor ") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Sakami property (" Sakami " or the " Property "), located in the James Bay Territory of Québec. The Company has concurrently completed the closing of the transaction, acquiring an initial 51% interest in the Property and becoming its operator (the " Transaction ").
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Figure 1: Camp on the Sakami property
CEO QUOTE
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Visible Gold stated: "This acquisition represents another important step toward Visible Gold's objective of building a leading portfolio of gold exploration assets in Québec. Our strategy is focused on assembling large land positions in proven gold districts where established mining companies are already actively exploring and investing. Sakami fits squarely within that strategy, with Fury Gold's deposit immediately to the south and Lux Metals recently announcing the commencement of a drilling program to the north. With approximately 250 km² of prospective ground, Sakami provides Visible Gold with a substantial land position in an increasingly active gold exploration area and an asset we believe has the potential to become an important part of this emerging district."
AMENDED AGREEMENT TERMS
Further to the Company's press release dated May 27, 2026, the transaction structure has been amended to address regulatory requirements for shareholder approval by the Vendor, while the overall terms remain unchanged. Accordingly, as consideration for the acquisition of up to a 100% interest in the Property, Visible Gold will issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor as follows:
- Upon closing, Visible Gold acquired an initial 51% interest in the Property and became operator of the Property by issuing 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor; and
- On or before January 31, 2027, Visible Gold will acquire the remaining 49% interest in the Property by issuing an additional 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendor, subject to the Vendor obtaining shareholder approval for the transaction.
In addition, upon acquiring 100% in the Property, Visible Gold will grant the Vendor a 1% net smelter returns (" NSR ") royalty on the Property, which the Company may repurchase for $1 million.
The common shares will be subject to a voluntary three-year resale restriction, with 400,000 common shares to be released from such restriction four months following closing and 1.2 million common shares to be released on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing date (the " Voluntary Resale Restriction ").
The Company and the Vendor are dealing at arm's-length in connection with the Transaction. The Amended Agreement remains subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition to the Voluntary Resale Restriction, the common shares issued or to be issued pursuant to the Amended Agreement are subject to a regulatory resale restriction period of four months and one day.
About Visible Gold Mines Inc.
Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including, if the entire Transaction described in this news release will occur, or if it does when the closing date for the additional 49% interest in the Property will occur, if regulatory approval will be obtained for each of the Company and the Vendor, if and when shareholder approval of the Vendor will be obtained, and if any benefit for the Company's shareholders will occur or what will be the actual benefits the Company will derive from the Property and the Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
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For further information, please contact:
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (819) 762-0107
Email: jmlacoste@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com