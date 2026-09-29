TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

With just 5 extension holes, Berrigan Deep already extends more than 250 m laterally by approximately 400 m vertically, with mineralization intersected to nearly 900 m depth and significant potential for further expansion laterally and at depth
Highlights
- Berrigan Deep is rapidly growing in scale: with just five Phase 2 extension holes, TomaGold has defined the zone over more than 250 metres laterally and approximately 400 metres vertically , while pushing exploration to a record depth of 907.4 metres . The zone remains open laterally and at depth .
- Phase 2 concludes with three new mineralized intersections: the final three holes continue to expand the Berrigan Deep zone, including:
- TOM-25-012EXT: 69.40 m at 3.46% ZnEq (0.81 g/t AuEq) from 784.20 m to 853.60 m, including 40.10 m at 5.38% ZnEq (1.25 g/t AuEq) from 784.20 m to 824.30 m.
- TOM-25-010EXT: 19.10 m at 2.23% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) from 472.40 m to 491.50 m.
- TOM-25-013EXT: 7.00 m at 2.21% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq), including 28.25 g/t Ag, from 631.50 m to 638.50 m.
- High grades persist at depth: more than 800 metres below surface , TOM-25-012EXT intersected 4.20 m at 21.18% ZnEq (4.90 g/t AuEq) from 805.60 m to 809.80 m, demonstrating the system's ability to deliver high-grade zones at depth.
- Width and high grade – Berrigan Deep delivers both: the best holes drilled to date have returned broad mineralized intersections containing high-grade zones:
- TOM-25-015: 98.50 m at 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) from 451.20 m to 549.70 m, including 4.90 m at 23.20% ZnEq (5.44 g/t AuEq) from 452.20 m to 457.10 m.
- TOM-25-011EXT: 204.25 m at 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) from 553.90 m to 758.15 m, including 2.40 m at 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq) from 554.40 m to 556.80 m.
- And this is just the beginning: Berrigan Deep has been defined with a limited number of drill holes and remains largely underexplored. The combination of continuity, broad mineralized envelopes, high-grade zones and significant room for expansion laterally and at depth provides TomaGold with numerous opportunities to continue expanding the system through future phases of drilling.
- Chibougamau is back on the radar of major mining companies: the progress at Berrigan Deep comes amid significant M&A activity in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, including IAMGOLD's acquisition of Northern Superior Resources for consideration of approximately $329 million, completed in December 2025, as well as Central Asia Metals' proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals for approximately A$232 million. Certain Cygnus projects are adjacent to TomaGold's properties, highlighting the growing interest in this area of the mining camp.
- See Berrigan Deep take shape: the preliminary 3D viewer allows investors to explore Berrigan Deep's geometry, the drilling completed to date, and the extent of the system at depth: https://www.mininghub.com/3d/v/4zxSrVUh .
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") announces assay results from the final three Phase 2 extension holes of its drilling program at the Berrigan Mine Project, located in Quebec's Chibougamau Mining Camp. These results complete a Phase 2 program that significantly expanded the known extent of Berrigan Deep: with just five extension holes, the zone now extends more than 250 m laterally and approximately 400 m vertically, with mineralization intersected to nearly 900 m depth and significant potential for further expansion laterally and at depth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929053482/en/
Figure 1: Long Section of the Berrigan Main and Deep Zones Facing North.
Broad Intersections and High Grades at Depth
The final three Phase 2 holes further demonstrate the scale, thickness and strong mineralization of the polymetallic system at depth. TOM-25-012EXT , extended to a record final depth of 907.4 m, intersected 69.40 m at 3.46% ZnEq (0.81 g/t AuEq) from 784.20 m to 853.60 m, representing the third-longest mineralized interval reported to date at Berrigan Deep. This interval includes 40.10 m at 5.38% ZnEq (1.25 g/t AuEq) from 784.20 m to 824.30 m and, at more than 800 m below surface, 4.20 m at 21.18% ZnEq (4.90 g/t AuEq) from 805.60 m to 809.80 m, demonstrating the presence of high-grade zones at significant depth (see Table 1).
Holes TOM-25-010EXT and TOM-25-013EXT also returned new mineralized intersections, including 19.10 m at 2.23% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) in TOM-25-010EXT and 7.00 m at 2.21% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) , including 28.25 g/t Ag , in TOM-25-013EXT.
These new results build on the two standout intersections previously reported at Berrigan Deep: 98.50 m at 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) in discovery hole TOM-25-015, including 4.90 m at 23.20% ZnEq (5.44 g/t AuEq) , and 204.25 m at 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) in TOM-25-011EXT, including 2.40 m at 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq) . Together, these results demonstrate Berrigan Deep's ability to deliver both broad mineralized envelopes and high-grade zones at different depths throughout the system.
A Rapidly Expanding Discovery in a Consolidating Mining Camp
Berrigan Deep's rapid growth comes amid significant corporate activity in the Chibougamau Mining Camp. In December 2025, IAMGOLD completed its acquisition of Northern Superior Resources and several projects in the region. More recently, Central Asia Metals entered into an agreement to acquire Cygnus Metals, whose projects include properties adjacent to TomaGold's.
For TomaGold, these transactions highlight the growing strategic interest in exploration and development assets across the Chibougamau Mining Camp. They come as the Company continues to demonstrate the scale and expansion potential of Berrigan Deep and prepares the next phase of exploration of the system.
Berrigan Deep Continues to Grow in Scale
David Grondin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TomaGold, commented: "What excites us most today is not only the quality of these new results, but the scale Berrigan Deep has achieved with just five extension holes. We now have a system that extends more than 250 metres laterally and approximately 400 metres vertically, with mineralization intersected to nearly 900 metres depth, and we still have not defined its limits. This growth comes at a time when the Chibougamau Mining Camp is attracting significant attention from established mining companies. IAMGOLD completed its acquisition of Northern Superior, while Central Asia Metals entered into an agreement to acquire Cygnus Metals, whose projects include properties adjacent to ours. In our view, the growing scale of Berrigan Deep, combined with this corporate activity near our properties, positions TomaGold particularly well as we prepare for the next phase of exploration."
Geology Supports Continued Expansion
Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at TomaGold, added: "With the results from TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT now in hand, we have a much more complete picture of Berrigan Deep. What stands out from this phase is the continuity of a thick, mineralized hydrothermal system over several hundred metres, as well as its ability to generate broad intersections and high-grade zones at different depths. TOM-25-012EXT is particularly important, as it demonstrates that this signature continues at significant depth. The AMT and UTEM surveys, which will be integrated into our 3D geological model, should allow us to better define the system's potential extensions and guide the next phase of drilling toward priority targets, both laterally and at depth."
Berrigan Deep: From Discovery to an Expanding Mineralized System
Since its discovery in December 2025, Berrigan Deep has rapidly grown in scale, with each successive phase of drilling extending mineralization both laterally and at depth. In less than a year, exploration has advanced Berrigan Deep from a new discovery to a mineralized system defined over more than 250 m laterally and approximately 400 m vertically, with mineralization intersected to nearly 900 m depth (see Table 2).
- December 2025 – A high-grade discovery over significant width: discovery hole TOM-25-015 intersected 98.50 m at 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) , including 49.35 m at 6.46% ZnEq (1.51 g/t AuEq) and 4.90 m at 23.20% ZnEq (5.44 g/t AuEq) . This intersection remains the best grade-thickness combination reported to date at Berrigan Deep.
- March 3, 2026 – TomaGold moves into expansion: the Company launches Phase 2, comprising five extension holes (TOM-25-009 to TOM-25-013), along with a broad 4 km by 2 km geophysical program designed to test the lateral and depth extensions of Berrigan Deep.
- June 30, 2026 – A mineralized envelope exceeding 200 metres: TOM-25-011EXT intersected 204.25 m at 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) , the longest mineralized interval reported to date at Berrigan Deep, including 2.40 m at 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq).
- July 16, 2026 – More than 250 metres of lateral continuity: TOM-25-009EXT extended Berrigan Deep's lateral continuity to more than 250 m, including 29.90 m at 2.24% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) and several other significant intervals between 389.35 m and 530.35 m.
- September 29, 2026 (today) – Berrigan Deep reaches a new depth: results from TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT complete Phase 2. TOM-25-012EXT reached a record final depth of 907.4 m and intersected 69.40 m at 3.46% ZnEq , including 40.10 m at 5.38% ZnEq and 4.20 m at 21.18% ZnEq, demonstrating that broad mineralized zones and high grades persist at significant depth.
Taken together, these results highlight a large, thick and extensive zinc-gold-silver-copper polymetallic hydrothermal system characterized by broad mineralized envelopes containing localized high-grade zones. Despite the significant progress achieved with a limited number of drill holes, the limits of Berrigan Deep remain to be defined, with the zone still underexplored and open laterally and at depth.
Broad Intersections at Various Depths
Beyond the individual grades, the distribution of broad mineralized intersections at different locations and depths is one of the most important features of Berrigan Deep. The three broadest intersections reported to date — 204.25 m in TOM-25-011EXT, 98.50 m in TOM-25-015 and 69.40 m in TOM-25-012EXT — were intersected in separate holes and at different levels of the system.
TOM-25-012EXT alone intersected several significant mineralized intervals distributed over more than 400 m of drilling, between 477.80 m and 879.80 m. Combined with the more than 250 m of lateral continuity demonstrated by the extension holes, these results further support the interpretation of a mineralized system extending both laterally and at depth, with its limits yet to be defined.
These results do not constitute a mineral resource estimate, and additional drilling will be required to determine the geometry, continuity and limits of the system. Nevertheless, the Company believes that the widths, grades and continuity observed to date support continued systematic drilling aimed at further expanding and defining Berrigan Deep.
A Large Hydrothermal System That Remains Open
Phase 2 results continue to refine the geological architecture of Berrigan Deep and highlight a thick, extensive polymetallic hydrothermal system in which mineralization has now been intersected at different depths and across several lithological settings. TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT all intersected mineralization within the same geological sequence that characterizes Berrigan Deep, further supporting the interpretation of a broad hydrothermal system rather than isolated mineralized occurrences.
The host sequence is composed primarily of ultramafic to mafic rocks, including serpentinized peridotites, pyroxenites, komatiites and gabbros, together with more siliceous felsic units. At this stage of exploration, these felsic units and associated contact zones appear to play an important role in localizing some of the mineralization observed at Berrigan Deep.
Mineralization occurs in several forms, ranging from disseminated sulphides and stockwork-style networks of veins and veinlets to zones of coarse-grained semi-massive to massive sulphides. The sulphides consist primarily of sphalerite, pyrite and pyrrhotite, with local chalcopyrite spatially associated with higher gold grades. This zinc-gold-silver-copper polymetallic association has been observed at different depths throughout the system.
The deep intersection in TOM-25-012EXT adds another important element to the Company's geological model. Mineralization is notably hosted within more felsic breccias, supporting the interpretation that shear zones, lithological contacts and breccia zones played an important role in the circulation and concentration of the hydrothermal fluids responsible for mineralization.
The presence of broad mineralized intervals at different locations and depths, combined with localized high-grade zones, suggests a complex hydrothermal system whose architecture and limits remain to be defined. Berrigan Deep remains open laterally and at depth , and the upcoming integration of AMT and UTEM data into the Company's 3D geological model is expected to help better define the principal structural and conductive corridors and target potential extensions of the system during the next phase of drilling.
Table 1: Results from Holes TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
ZnEq (%)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
TOM-25-010EXT
|
257.90
|
258.50
|
0.60
|
17.01
|
3.97
|
1.68
|
19.50
|
0.57
|
8.76
|
and
|
398.00
|
404.65
|
6.65
|
2.26
|
0.53
|
0.24
|
1.50
|
0.02
|
1.32
|
including
|
403.20
|
404.65
|
1.45
|
6.48
|
1.50
|
0.33
|
3.76
|
0.07
|
5.18
|
and
|
472.40
|
491.50
|
19.10
|
2.23
|
0.52
|
0.40
|
2.86
|
0.02
|
0.63
|
including
|
473.00
|
477.00
|
4.00
|
5.29
|
1.24
|
0.86
|
3.18
|
0.01
|
2.09
|
including
|
477.90
|
481.00
|
3.10
|
2.77
|
0.65
|
0.53
|
3.79
|
0.03
|
0.63
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
ZnEq (%)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
TOM-25-012EXT
|
477.80
|
479.00
|
1.20
|
3.57
|
0.83
|
0.20
|
3.05
|
0.05
|
2.69
|
and
|
519.15
|
521.95
|
2.80
|
6.00
|
1.40
|
1.07
|
3.32
|
0.06
|
1.90
|
and
|
574.50
|
576.25
|
1.75
|
2.46
|
0.57
|
0.34
|
1.73
|
0.04
|
1.09
|
and
|
587.75
|
589.00
|
1.25
|
3.28
|
0.77
|
0.82
|
1.20
|
0.02
|
0.24
|
and
|
663.95
|
671.00
|
7.05
|
4.31
|
1.01
|
0.91
|
4.06
|
0.07
|
0.67
|
including
|
665.00
|
667.00
|
2.00
|
10.22
|
2.41
|
2.52
|
8.05
|
0.10
|
0.46
|
and
|
687.55
|
688.20
|
0.65
|
3.35
|
0.79
|
0.54
|
7.00
|
0.19
|
0.51
|
and
|
716.30
|
716.85
|
0.55
|
2.32
|
0.55
|
0.00
|
16.50
|
0.41
|
0.32
|
and
|
727.25
|
727.75
|
0.50
|
7.99
|
1.85
|
0.74
|
2.30
|
0.04
|
5.38
|
and
|
764.00
|
765.00
|
1.00
|
9.09
|
2.12
|
1.29
|
1.95
|
0.03
|
4.48
|
and
|
784.20
|
853.60
|
69.40
|
3.46
|
0.81
|
0.41
|
1.52
|
0.03
|
1.94
|
including
|
784.20
|
824.30
|
40.10
|
5.38
|
1.25
|
0.61
|
1.55
|
0.03
|
3.15
|
including
|
784.20
|
794.90
|
10.70
|
2.18
|
0.51
|
0.30
|
1.12
|
0.03
|
1.04
|
including
|
797.80
|
799.00
|
1.20
|
13.10
|
3.04
|
1.01
|
3.08
|
0.11
|
9.45
|
including
|
805.60
|
809.80
|
4.20
|
21.18
|
4.90
|
1.47
|
2.22
|
0.03
|
16.49
|
including
|
810.30
|
812.85
|
2.55
|
5.10
|
1.19
|
0.57
|
1.80
|
0.05
|
2.96
|
including
|
815.00
|
816.65
|
1.65
|
13.28
|
3.09
|
1.93
|
1.92
|
0.04
|
6.44
|
including
|
819.90
|
824.30
|
4.40
|
8.81
|
2.07
|
1.93
|
2.19
|
0.02
|
1.78
|
and
|
866.65
|
867.30
|
0.65
|
2.38
|
0.56
|
0.63
|
1.00
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
and
|
878.40
|
879.80
|
1.40
|
2.31
|
0.55
|
0.59
|
0.70
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
ZnEq (%)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
TOM-25-013EXT
|
565.20
|
567.50
|
2.30
|
4.85
|
1.14
|
0.99
|
6.25
|
0.01
|
1.00
|
and
|
631.50
|
638.50
|
7.00
|
2.21
|
0.52
|
0.23
|
28.25
|
0.01
|
0.09
|
and
|
659.80
|
661.20
|
1.40
|
3.74
|
0.87
|
0.27
|
9.73
|
0.03
|
2.36
|
and
|
669.50
|
671.20
|
1.70
|
7.50
|
1.74
|
0.44
|
11.56
|
0.05
|
5.50
|
and
|
688.00
|
692.00
|
4.00
|
1.49
|
0.35
|
0.02
|
31.85
|
0.00
|
0.00
Drill Hole Collars
|
Hole ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
UTM - East
|
UTM - North
|
Elevation
|
TOM-25-010EXT
|
130.01
|
-55.05
|
575.45
|
542419
|
5532647
|
388.39
|
TOM-25-012EXT
|
130.32
|
-60.04
|
907.40
|
542410
|
5532750
|
386.64
|
TOM-25-013EXT
|
180.34
|
-55.49
|
762.25
|
542410
|
5532750
|
386.64
Table 2: Summary of Best Intersections Reported by Hole for Phases 1 and 2
|
Hole ID
|
Phase
|
Zone
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
ZnEq (%)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
TOM-25-009
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
156.70
|
204.75
|
48.05
|
5.82
|
1.36
|
TOM-25-009EXT
|
Phase 2
|
Berrigan Deep
|
469.25
|
499.15
|
29.90
|
2.24
|
0.52
|
TOM-25-010
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
130.70
|
179.00
|
48.30
|
2.38
|
0.56
|
TOM-25-010EXT
|
Phase 2
|
Berrigan Deep
|
472.40
|
491.50
|
19.10
|
2.23
|
0.52
|
TOM-25-011
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
291.00
|
309.50
|
18.50
|
1.81
|
0.42
|
TOM-25-011EXT
|
Phase 2
|
Berrigan Deep
|
553.90
|
758.15
|
204.25
|
2.05
|
0.48
|
TOM-25-012
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
283.85
|
285.00
|
1.15
|
5.51
|
1.31
|
TOM-25-012EXT
|
Phase 2
|
Berrigan Deep
|
784.20
|
853.60
|
69.40
|
3.46
|
0.81
|
TOM-25-013
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
No significant value
|
TOM-25-013EXT
|
Phase 2
|
Berrigan Deep
|
631.50
|
638.50
|
7.00
|
2.21
|
0.52
|
TOM-25-014
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Main
|
185.00
|
187.10
|
2.10
|
24.85
|
5.83
|
TOM-25-015
|
Phase 1
|
Berrigan Deep
(discovery hole)
|
451.20
|
549.70
|
98.50
|
5.08
|
1.19
Notes:
- The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.
- ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters.
- AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023), applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
- ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
About the Berrigan Mine Project
The Berrigan Mine property consists of 16 claims totalling 483 hectares located 4 km north-northwest of the town of Chibougamau. TomaGold has an option to acquire 100% of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
The property has been the subject of more than one historical estimate. Met-Chem Canada Inc. prepared the most recent of these in April 2001 in a report titled: "Pre-feasibility study: Etude Conceptuelle, Projects Berrigan and Tortigny" by Chuinard et al. In the report, a resource estimate completed using polygonal estimation techniques stated 1.39 Mt grading 3.17% Zn and 1.77 g/t Au on the main Berrigan Mine zone. No resource classifications were given for the resource (GM61359).
The mineral resource estimate presented above is historical in nature and was not prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to rely on this estimate, as the Company is not treating the estimate as a current mineral resource. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to make the resource current. Substantial data compilation, verification, and, potentially, additional drilling and resampling would be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any portion of the historical mineral resource will ultimately be confirmed or demonstrated to be economically viable. For further information regarding the Berrigan Mine Project, please consult the press release dated September 13, 2023 .
Technical Disclosure
The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na₂O₂ fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lafleur has approved the technical content of this press release.
About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Brosnan, Radar and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.
Follow TomaGold:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tomagoldcorporation
WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb79qG6LdQeiiErI1e27
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tomagold-corporation
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TomaGoldCorporation
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomagoldcorp
X: https://x.com/tomagoldcorp
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929053482/en/
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com