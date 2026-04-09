Visa to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28, 2026

Visa (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa's executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at investor.visa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days.

Visa is currently in its customary "quiet period" during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings are publicly available on April 28, 2026.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com
Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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