Visa Named Preferred Payment Partner of Churchill Downs and the 153rd Kentucky Derby®

As a new Signature Partner, Visa will offer exclusive cardholder experiences for Kentucky Derby fans
Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year partnership with Visa serving as the Preferred Payment Partner of Churchill Downs and the 153rd Kentucky Derby®.
"Bringing Visa on-board as our preferred payment partner is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to elevate our overall fan experience," said Eric Thomson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships for Churchill Downs Racetrack. "This strategic partnership will not only make purchasing tickets more efficient and accessible, but will also provide our guests the opportunity to enjoy new and distinctive experiences during their time at Churchill Downs."
Through this new partnership, Visa will create opportunities for clients and cardholders to access exclusive Derby Weekend offers, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and enhanced purchase options to help them embrace every aspect of the Kentucky Derby.
"The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic events in sports and culture, bringing together fans, fashion, entertainment and hospitality in a uniquely American celebration," said Kyndra Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Visa. "At a time when live experiences are more valued than ever, we're focused on helping clients and cardholders access the sports, entertainment and cultural moments they care about most. This partnership allows us to bring them closer to the Kentucky Derby, while making purchases simple, secure and seamless, whether they're finding the perfect fascinator, preparing to host a Derby watch party or enjoying Kentucky Derby weekend at Churchill Downs."
Visa joins Churchill Downs' dynamic lineup of Signature Partners including Woodford Reserve, Longines, Ford and SAP.
About the Kentucky Derby
The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States and the first leg of the Thoroughbred Championship Series. Also known as "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 153rd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2027. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com
About Churchill Downs Racetrack
Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September and Fall. Additionally, it is the home of premier races in the Thoroughbred Championship Series. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
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SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack