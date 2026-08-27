Visa Expands Support for its Clients and the Industry as Organizations Navigate New AI Era of Cybersecurity

Latest Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness release moves AI-powered cyber risk management from discovery to validated remediation
New services from Visa Consulting & Analytics help clients identify the vulnerabilities that matter most and act before bad actors do
Visa (NYSE: V) today announced enhancements to its cybersecurity portfolio to help organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities more effectively. Unveiling the next evolution of the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness (VVAH), its open-source, model-agnostic framework, Visa is helping organizations significantly reduce the Mean Time to Adapt (MTTA), the time between discovery and resolution of attack paths, with some resolutions shrinking from weeks to hours.
And to help clients navigate this evolving threat landscape, Visa also announced the expansion of its Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) Cybersecurity Advisory Practice with new advisory services designed to help clients assess risk, prioritize remediation efforts and strengthen resilience in an evolving threat environment.
"AI is compressing the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation, which means defenders need a faster, more reliable path to action," said Rajat Taneja, President, Technology, Visa . "By advancing VVAH and expanding our cybersecurity advisory capabilities, we're helping organizations move from insight to validated remediation while strengthening resilience in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape."
Expanding VVAH
Originally released following Visa's participation in Anthropic's frontier AI cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, VVAH demonstrated how AI can help security teams uncover vulnerabilities, assess exploitability and generate structured findings. The latest release extends that workflow beyond discovery into remediation and validation.
Key enhancements include:
- Closed-loop remediation: Structured feedback helps teams refine fixes that fail validation without restarting the process.
- Flexible model choice: Organizations can now deploy approved Anthropic models and OpenAI models, in addition to any other AI model through configuration rather than code changes.
- Greater visibility: Optional real-time progress views provide additional transparency into long-running scans and remediation workflows.
The framework is designed to help organizations discover, triage, remediate and validate vulnerabilities within a single structured workflow.
New Cybersecurity Services
To help organizations operationalize those insights, Visa Consulting & Analytics is introducing three new cybersecurity advisory services informed by Visa's experience in AI-powered security:
- AI Cyber Leadership Education – Executive workshops, trainings and Visa University certification courses led by Visa's AI and cybersecurity specialists, sharing lessons from Visa's experience with frontier AI cybersecurity, helping leaders prepare for an increasingly AI-driven threat environment.
- VVAH-Informed Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment – Helps organizations apply VVAH framework to identify and evaluate potential vulnerabilities, understand areas of risk and prioritize remediation efforts.
- VVAH Cyber Risk Prioritization and Roadmap – Provides strategic guidance to help organizations evaluate findings, prioritize remediation efforts, and develop a long-term cyber risk management roadmap.
"Finding vulnerabilities is no longer the hardest part. Speed to remediation is the new battleground. When AI-enabled attackers move faster and probe at scale, companies need AI-powered defenses," said Carl Rutstein, global head of Visa Consulting & Analytics . "Our enhanced cybersecurity advisory services combine insights from implementing frontier AI models for cybersecurity, VVAH, and decades of payments expertise to help clients prioritize risk areas, act quickly and build sustainable cyber resilience."
Over the past year, Visa Consulting & Analytics' Cybersecurity Advisory Practice has supported clients across a range of cybersecurity advisory engagements intended to help clients evaluate cybersecurity maturity, assess areas of cyber risk, and identify potential priorities for strengthening risk management and operational resilience. One example is CAIXA Cartões, which worked with Visa to support its cybersecurity maturity assessment and help prioritize its risk management and operational resilience initiatives:
"At CAIXA, we understand that cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar for customer trust and business sustainability in an increasingly complex digital environment," said Lessandro Thomaz, Executive Director at CAIXA Cartões . "Our partnership with Visa has helped broaden our strategic perspective on cybersecurity by providing a structured assessment of the maturity of our processes and supporting the prioritization of initiatives focused on risk management and operational resilience. Projects like this reinforce the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and strategic partners to anticipate challenges, strengthen capabilities and deliver increasingly secure and reliable solutions to our customers."
Growing Momentum Across the Security Community
Since its open-source release in June 2026, VVAH has been downloaded by tens of thousands of developers across the world, reflecting growing interest in practical AI-powered vulnerability management. Visa also recently joined industry initiatives to further support the development of safe, secure and open practices as frontier AI continues to evolve. As a part of NVIDIA's Open Secure AI Alliance, Visa is contributing VVAH as a model-agnostic framework, and through IBM and Red Hat's Project Lightwell initiative, Visa is collaborating with other organizations to help secure open-source software.
For more information, explore the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness on GitHub or learn more about Visa's Value-Added Services cybersecurity offerings here .
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
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Media Contact
Conor Febos
cfebos@visa.com