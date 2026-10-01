Visa Data Shows Stablecoins Gaining Traction in Business Payments

New Visa data shows nearly 17% 1 of stablecoin-linked card volume is occurring across business and commercial card programs, underscoring growing adoption of stablecoins for settlement, treasury management and cross-border commerce.

Today, Visa (NYSE: V) shared new data showing the growing adoption of stablecoins across business payments and commercial card programs, underscoring how stablecoins are increasingly being used as financial infrastructure.

The findings come as businesses, financial institutions and payment providers increasingly explore stablecoins for settlement, treasury management, payouts and cross-border commerce.

New Visa data shows:

  • Approximately 17% of stablecoin-linked card volume in FY26 year-to-date occurred across business and commercial card programs.
  • Visa today supports more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs spanning consumer, business and commercial card activity. Payments volume across these programs has grown nearly 200% year over year.
  • Businesses are increasingly exploring stablecoins for settlement, treasury management, payouts and cross-border commerce.

"Businesses aren't looking for new payment technologies for the sake of innovation. They're looking for trusted, reliable ways to move money," said Mark Nelsen, Global Head of Product, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions, Visa. "What's changing is that stablecoins are increasingly becoming part of the conversation around real business applications, from supplier payments and treasury operations to cross-border commerce."

The Shift from Trading to Payments

For years, stablecoins have been associated with trading activity within digital asset markets, helping users move between cryptocurrencies and transact on crypto exchanges.

Today, businesses are increasingly putting stablecoins to work for payments, treasury operations and liquidity management.

Recent industry research from Allium found that payments are now the fastest-growing stablecoin use case, with annual payments volume estimated between $401 billion and $527 billion. The largest business payment categories include service fees ($56 billion), payroll ($43 billion) and supplier payments ($28 billion) 2 . Among the payment flows analyzed, B2B payments had the highest cross-border share, with 43% of volume occurring across borders 3 .

Visa is seeing that trend reflected across its own ecosystem. In FY26 year-to-date, approximately 17% of stablecoin-linked card volume occurred across business and commercial card programs, reflecting growing interest in stablecoins for settlement, treasury management and cross-border commerce.

Supporting the Next Generation of Money Movement

Visa continues to expand its stablecoin capabilities across settlement, money movement and payment acceptance. Through initiatives spanning stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct pre-funding and payouts, Visa is helping connect stablecoin innovation into real-world payment flows.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1 VisaNet data, FY26 year-to-date. Business and commercial activity determined using Visa's internal card program classifications

2 Allium, State of Stablecoins and Payments, Sep 2026 | Allium

3 Allium, State of Stablecoins and Payments, Sep 2026 | Allium . Cross-border share based on Allium's analysis of payment flows for which geographic attribution was available.

Media Contacts
press@visa.com
Jackie Dresch
Conor Febos

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