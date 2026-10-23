Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (OTCQB: EQMEF), Equity Metals Corporation, focused on advancing both the Silver Queen Ag-Au and Arlington Au-Cu Projects in British Columbia., is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Rob Macdonald, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 11:00AM Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:
Jay Oness
VP Corporate Development
6048089479
joness@mnxltd.com
equitymetalscorporation.com

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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