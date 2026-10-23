BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • Dynamic changes in PD-L1 expression on circulating cancer-associated macrophage-like cells (CAML) were significantly associated with progression-free survival and overall survival following immunotherapies including the BriaCell regimen
  • Findings from a prospective pooled analysis of 111 heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer patients support further evaluation of circulating CAML PD-L1 as a potential biomarker of clinical benefit from immunotherapies
  • Pooled analysis includes patients from multiple studies, including BriaCell's earlier Phase 1/2 Bria-IMT™ study

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced the presentation of clinical biomarker findings from a prospective pooled analysis of patients with metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") treated with immune based therapies including the BriaCell regimen at the European Society for Medical Oncology ("ESMO") Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. The data shown is pooled from several studies including BriaCell's Phase 12 Bria-IMT study.

The analysis evaluated changes in programmed death-ligand 1 ("PD-L1") expression on circulating cancer-associated macrophage-like cells ("CAMLs") before and after initiation of immunotherapy and their association with progression-free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS"). The findings suggest that changes in CAML PD-L1 following treatment may provide information regarding clinical outcomes that are not captured by a single pretreatment measurement.

"We are encouraged by these findings showing that dynamic changes in a circulating immune biomarker were associated with progression-free and overall survival in patients with metastatic breast cancer treated with immunotherapies," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "These results support further study of CAML PD-L1 as a potential tool for understanding treatment response and identifying patients most likely to benefit from immunotherapy, including the Bria-IMT regimen."

Poster #4506 - Monitoring Circulating Cancer Associated Macrophage-like Cell PD-L1 Predicts Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

The prospective, multi-institutional pooled analysis included 111 patients with MBC who had received at least one prior line of therapy and were treated with pembrolizumab, retifanlimab, atezolizumab, or nivolumab. Some also received combination therapy with the Bria-IMT regimen. Patients had a median age of 59 years, with a range of 32 to 77 years, and had received a median of two prior metastatic lines of therapy, with a range of one to 13.

Among the 111 patients, 39% were estrogen receptor-positive, 31% were progesterone receptor-positive, 5% were HER2-positive, and 60% had triple-negative breast cancer.

Peripheral blood samples were collected prior to initiation of immunotherapy, approximately 37 days after initiation of immunotherapy ("T1"), and approximately three months after initiation of immunotherapy ("T2"). CAMLs were isolated from blood samples, and PD-L1 expression was categorized as low or high.

Key findings included:

  • At baseline, CAML PD-L1 was not significantly associated with either PFS or OS.
  • At T1, approximately 37 days following initiation of immunotherapy, CAML PD-L1 was significantly associated with PFS (HR=1.86; p=0.0276), but not OS (HR=1.28; p=0.5663).
  • At T2, approximately three months following initiation of immunotherapy, CAML PD-L1 was significantly associated with both PFS (HR=2.73; p=0.0028) and OS (HR=2.27; p=0.0420).
  • Pretreatment tumor PD-L1 combined positive score ("CPS") of 10 or greater was not significantly associated with improved PFS or OS in the pooled population.

"These findings suggest that monitoring dynamic PD-L1 changes in circulating tumor-associated immune cells following initiation of immunotherapy may provide information regarding clinical benefit in patients with MBC and are consistent with findings reported in the Bria-IMT Phase 2 study," stated Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "Further studies are needed to validate CAML PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker."

About BriaCell's Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Bria-IMT Combination Regimen in MBC patients

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer is ongoing.

The study's primary endpoint is overall survival, comparing patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen with patients receiving physician's choice treatment. The planned interim analysis will be conducted following 144 patient deaths. Positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 study could support a potential application for marketing approval of Bria-IMT in metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell reported positive Phase 2 survival data in a similar MBC patient population treated with the same Bria-IMT combination regimen. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

A copy of the poster presentation is available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about the presentation of clinical data at the ESMO Congress 2026, and the contents of all such presentations, the early constructive clinical biomarker data allowing the Company to predict clinical and survival outcomes and guide treatment decisions for metastatic breast cancer patients, and the Company's anticipated timing of analysis of interim data, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BCT:CCtsx:bctbiotech investing
BCT:CC
BriaCell Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics

Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy Keep Reading...
Lexaria's Human Study GLP-1-H26-7 Reaches Full Enrollment and Continues Dosing on Schedule

Lexaria's Human Study GLP-1-H26-7 Reaches Full Enrollment and Continues Dosing on Schedule

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, reports that full enrollment has been reached and dosing continues on schedule with Human Pilot Study #7 (GLP-1-H26-7) which is... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

(TheNewswire) Results highlighted by a 566% improvement in brain absorption of DehydraTECH-CBD Kelowna, BC October 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to provide the following... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to provide the following results from animal study GLP-1-A26-1 (the "Study") that evaluated a number of formulation... Keep Reading...
GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is providing this strategic update.Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ technology is currently being evaluated both by Lexaria and... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell’s Bria-ABC Joins Roster of US-Enrolled Breast Cancer Trials

BriaCell Therapeutics’ (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) Phase 3 Bria-ABC study has been included in a roundup of breast cancer clinical trials currently enrolling in the US, published by cancer publication CURE.In its September 24 article, CURE enumerated seven studies spanning early-stage to heavily... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Updates Financial Position

Lexaria Updates Financial Position

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is providing the following update.Lexaria is in a strong cash position following both its recently announced Australian tax... Keep Reading...

Latest News

BriaCell Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Related News

gold investing

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

gold investing

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

lithium investing

Benchmark: New Lithium Mine Needed Every Two Months to Meet 2050 Demand

What is the VIX Index?