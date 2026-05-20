Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Visa, the Official Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 26™, today announced a $200K CAD contribution to the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program and the installation and donation of a soccer pitch. The park was officially unveiled today at Nathan Phillips Square in collaboration with the City of Toronto.

The pop-up field transforms one of Toronto's most iconic public spaces into a vibrant hub for sport, connection, and community, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Visa Street Soccer Park is part of Visa's broader partnership across North America with Street Soccer Canada/USA, which focuses on transforming underutilized spaces into inclusive hubs for play and community connection. With parks already open in U.S. host cities, Toronto marks the program's expansion into Canada.

Visa Street Soccer Park Highlights:

  • Open to the public at Nathan Phillips Square until July 19, with plans to relocate to a permanent city location following the tournament (details to be shared by the City of Toronto at a later date)
  • Two professional-grade mini pitches designed for long-term community use
  • Soccer-inspired art from a local Toronto illustrator surrounding the pitch

"The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a global moment, but its impact is built locally in the communities that will host it," said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada. "We're proud to invest in and create spaces where the next generation can find their footing and help ensure that legacy continues long after the tournament."

A Goal for the Community

Beyond the pitch, Visa Canada has donated $200K CAD to the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program, which supports access to free sport programming and resources in equity-deserving neighborhoods across the city for up to one year, helping remove barriers so more children and youth can get involved in the game.

At Nathan Phillips Square, programming for the Visa Street Soccer Park will be delivered by the City of Toronto, balancing structured community access with opportunities for informal public use. The schedule will include a mix of City programming, community organization bookings, and designated drop-in periods for pick-up soccer and casual play. A complete schedule will be available at toronto.ca/Mini-Pitches.

"This initiative represents what's possible when we come together with a shared purpose," said Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto. "We are grateful for Visa's partnership in helping bring this space to life and support the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program. As we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, this park will help inspire more young people to get involved in the game and enjoy the benefits of sport right here in Toronto."

Tap In to Impact
Through Visa's global Tap In campaign, Visa is taking the energy of the FIFA World Cup™ and turning it into economic impact that directly supports small businesses, creators, and communities across host countries.

With Tap In to Impact, Visa is contributing $275K CAD to non-profit organizations in each host country. In Canada, Visa is teaming up with Futurpreneur to support young entrepreneurs, mentors, and community builders across the country.

The Art of the Game
Behind every great community is a small business and behind every great piece of art is an entrepreneur with a vision. The Visa Street Soccer Park at Nathan Phillips Square will spotlight Toronto-based illustrator, Daria Domnikova's work around the field. Daria's art will also be featured in Visa's first ever global football-inspired art collection. Bringing together independent creators from around the world, the collection celebrates the creativity and determination that artists and athletes share.

Learn more about Tap In

About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.ca.

Media contact
Tracy Truong, canadamediainquiries@visa.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Visanyse:vfintech investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF) holds a growing portfolio of 47 royalty interests tied to gold and silver mines across multiple jurisdictions. With projects in production, development, and expansion, the company provides investors exposure to mining revenue without the operating costs of... Keep Reading...
Market One: Standard Uranium Ltd. Prepares to Drill Its Flagship Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Market One: Standard Uranium Ltd. Prepares to Drill Its Flagship Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 15, 2026, it entered into a mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Fortress Strategic Metals Corp. ("Fortress"), a private company at arm's length to the Company,... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Secures Ohio Site and Accelerates Towards EV and Energy Storage Battery Material Production with Advances in Offtake Pipeline

Graphite One Secures Ohio Site and Accelerates Towards EV and Energy Storage Battery Material Production with Advances in Offtake Pipeline

G1 CEO: "We are executing a disciplined strategy to become a critical North American supplier of advanced battery materials"Advancing a Vertically Integrated North American Supply Chain for EV and Energy Storage Battery MaterialsGraphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite... Keep Reading...
VVC Exploration Corporation Announces Application For Management Cease Trade Order And Provides Financing Update

VVC Exploration Corporation Announces Application For Management Cease Trade Order And Provides Financing Update

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC and OTCQB: VVCVF) announces that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as its principal regulator, for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Securityholders in Connection with Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement with Synergy Metals Corp.

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Silverco Mining Completes Acquisition of Nuevo Silver to Become the Newest Silver Producer

Related News

gold investing

Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

lithium investing

MinRes Reboots Bald Hill Lithium Mine to Capitalize on Price Rally

energy investing

NextEra, Dominion Strike Deal to Build US$400 Billion Power Behemoth

precious metals investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Securityholders in Connection with Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement with Synergy Metals Corp.

copper investing

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

gold investing

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Completes Acquisition of Nuevo Silver to Become the Newest Silver Producer