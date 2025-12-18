Visa and Partners Complete Secure AI Transactions, Setting the Stage for Mainstream Adoption in 2026

With nearly half of consumers using AI to discover new products, Visa and partners are laying the groundwork to go from find to buy, completing secure agentic payments

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced a major milestone in the evolution of AI-powered commerce: hundreds of secure, agent-initiated transactions have now been successfully completed in collaboration with partners across the ecosystem. This breakthrough signals that 2025 will be the final year consumers shop and checkout alone, as AI agent-driven payments rapidly transition from experimentation to mainstream adoption.

"We are seeing impressive progress in how AI will transform commerce, with many real-world transactions completed by Visa's deep network of partners," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Head of Growth Products & Partnerships, Visa. "This holiday season marks the end of an era. In 2026, AI agents won't just assist your shopping—they will complete your purchases, powered by Visa's global scale, standards leadership, and unparalleled commitment to secure agentic commerce."

New Visa research indicates that nearly half of U.S. shoppers (47 percent) 1 now use AI tools for at least one shopping task—from price comparisons to personalized recommendations—reflecting a profound shift in how consumers discover and evaluate products. With AI-generated traffic surging across retail websites, Visa predicts that millions of consumers will use AI agents to complete purchases by the 2026 holiday season.

This acceleration builds on Visa's launch earlier this year of Visa Intelligent Commerce, a global initiative grounded in three decades of Visa's AI leadership in secure payments. Visa remains on track to deliver secure, personalized AI-enabled commerce to consumers by early 2026.

Real-world agentic commerce is already happening

Visa is working with more than 100 partners around the world across the commerce ecosystem; over 30 partners are actively building within the VIC sandbox, and over 20 agents and agent enablers are integrating directly with Visa Intelligent Commerce. These collaborations have already produced hundreds of controlled, real-world agent-initiated transactions—proving the viability of AI-driven purchasing in live production environments.

In the United States, early Visa Intelligent Commerce pilots from agent-enabling partners including Skyfire, Nekuda, PayOS and Ramp are already executing end-to-end consumer and B2B purchases in closed beta:

  • Skyfire is enabling Consumer Reports' product recommendation agent to demonstrate a purchase of Bose headphones via browser automation.
  • Nekuda is allowing fashion lovers on Gensmo's app to move from AI-styled looks to purchase from Fabrique in a single tap via Rye's checkout API, and is enabling Henry Labs to integrate a one-click checkout into Price.com and complete purchases at Honeylove via browser automation.
  • PayOS is providing BeyondStyle with the payment infrastructure to enable agent-driven checkout with online retailer Jomashop.
  • Ramp is applying Visa Intelligent Commerce to its automation platform for B2B payments, streamlining corporate bill pay operations while allowing its customers to capture cashback on card payments.

No one organization can build this alone, and Visa is empowering an entirely new ecosystem of AI companies to deliver secure agentic purchasing at a global scale.

Expanding Visa Intelligent Commerce globally

Visa has also recently expanded its Intelligent Commerce framework to accelerate adoption of agentic commerce in more markets around the globe. In Asia Pacific and Europe, pilot programs are anticipated to kick off in early 2026, while in Latin America and the Caribbean, Visa is ensuring readiness for consumers to make AI-driven purchases at top merchants in the region over the next year. In the Middle East, Visa is working with Aldar to allow customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to use AI agents to easily pay repetitive fees like real estate service charges.

Visa is building the backbone for secure, intelligent transactions, ensuring every agent interaction is trusted and secure.

Building standards for trusted agentic transactions

For agentic commerce to reach its full potential, an ecosystem-led approach is paramount. In October 2025, Visa and more than 10 partners introduced Trusted Agent Protocol , an open framework designed on existing web infrastructure that enables safe agent-driven checkout by helping merchants to distinguish between malicious bots and legitimate AI agents acting on behalf of consumers.

Akamai is the latest company to support Trusted Agent Protocol, integrating with its edge-based behavioral intelligence, user recognition, and bot and abuse protection. Together, Visa and Akamai will deliver the identity, authentication, and fraud controls required to let merchants confidently welcome AI agents with commerce intent into their digital storefronts.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

____________________

1

This survey was conducted in partnership with Morning Consult between October 14 to October 16, 2025, among a sample of 1,000 adults in 12 markets: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, and South Africa. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted based on gender, education attainment, age, and race. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Media Contact
Conor Febos
cfebos@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). The updated estimates include approximately... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Iris Secures Right to High-grade Tungsten Project, Montana USA and Update on Capital Raising

Iris Secures Right to High-grade Tungsten Project, Montana USA and Update on Capital Raising

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX: IR1, “IRIS” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Finley Mining Inc for the exclusive right to farm-in to the Finley Basin Tungsten Project (Tungsten Project) located in Granite County, Montana, USA. This... Keep Reading...
Resource Expansion Drilling Confirms 3,000 metres of New Uranium Trends with Best Drill Hole of 1.4 GT over 7.6 metres

Resource Expansion Drilling Confirms 3,000 metres of New Uranium Trends with Best Drill Hole of 1.4 GT over 7.6 metres

Resource expansion drilling of 50 holes completed at Lo Herma as planned yielding significant mineralised extensions over 3km to the north of proposed Mine Units 1 and 2. Drilling delivered AMU’s strongest intercept to date ahead of 2026 MRE and Scoping Study updates at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that 2025 resource expansion drilling at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (Lo Herma, the Project) has been completed according to plan with the drilling of 50... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS SENIOR MINING ADVISOR AND PROVIDES GOLDFIELDS PROJECT UPDATE

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Completes Flow Through Financing

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

Tech Investing

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt