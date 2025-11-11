VinFast VF9: The Electric SUV Making Luxury Work for Real Life

The seven-seat VinFast VF 9 is reshaping what luxury means for Canadian drivers, pairing full-size electric power with calm, lounge-like comfort that turns everyday travel into something quietly indulgent.

Full-size electric SUVs are still a relatively rare sight in Canada. Most electric models are compact or mid-sized crossovers, built for commutes rather than cross-country family trips. Few can carry seven adults and their winter luggage without compromise.

That gap has quietly worked in the VF 9's favour. A year after its Canadian deliveries began, it has settled into a comfortable rhythm, finding a following among families and professionals who value space without excess. The country's wider EV market may have lost some momentum as incentives fade and buyers take a slower look at electrification, yet the VF 9 continues to draw notice as one of the few large electric SUVs to have proven its staying power.

A brief glance at the spec sheet shows numbers worthy of the starting prices of around C$77,000 to C$81,000, falling into mid-range premium territory for a vehicle competing in the luxury league. The Eco trim offers up to 518 kilometres of range, while the Plus manages 462. Dual-motor all-wheel drive delivers 402 horsepower from a 123-kilowatt-hour battery, good for a zero-to-100-kilometre-per-hour sprint in about 6.5 seconds. The performance figures are impressive for a vehicle of its size.

Design That Speaks Softly but Stands Tall

With its Pininfarina-penned design wrapping bold proportions in sleek Italian restraint, the VF 9 isn't built for minimalists. A long, sculpted silhouette, a clean roofline, and LED "bird-wing" lights that curve elegantly around both ends give the VF 9 a confident presence. Inside, leather stretches across all three rows, a panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with light, and soft-close doors add a quiet sense of ceremony to every entry.

Flexibility defines the layout. Buyers can choose six or seven seats, with the Plus trim offering captain's chairs that heat, cool, and even massage. The result feels closer to a lounge than a cockpit, with no clutter, no overload of screens—just calm, comfortable space.

Quiet Power, Big Comfort

Performance feels effortless. Dual-motor all-wheel drive provides instant torque and steady traction across rain, snow, and long stretches of highway. The Plus version adds air suspension that smooths out rough pavement, keeping the cabin level even when fully loaded. Owners often describe the VF 9 as "as quiet as a German SUV" and "surprisingly effortless with seven passengers aboard."

Advanced driver-assist technology helps with the grind of daily travel, easing fatigue on long Ontario-to-Quebec routes. Quebec owner R. G. V. has logged 2,500 kilometres in just six weeks. "It's a real charmer," he said in a Facebook group for Canadian owners, adding that it outperformed the previous car he'd driven for a year. Another driver, C. R., reported 6,700 kilometres since August "with no vehicle issues at all." Those early impressions show that comfort and reliability continue well past the showroom test drive.

Confidence Built Into the Deal

The VF 9 comes with reassurance few rivals match: a ten-year or 200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty and ten years of unlimited-distance battery coverage. The VinFast app connects with roughly 95 percent of public chargers across North America, while owners also enjoy 24-hour roadside assistance.

Being an EV, it has far lower running costs. Fewer moving parts and strong manufacturer support make it an easy fit for families stepping into long-term electric ownership. One driver, J. M., said the VF 9's efficiency was better than a popular, more established model across North America, losing less than 20 percent range in minus 3 °C weather.

Another driver, T. N., test-drove several competitors before choosing the VF 9. "Build quality is really good," he said. "I like heavy door car." He cited the SUV's massage seats, heated and cooled functions, and strong range as features he usually found only in higher-priced luxury models.

Positioned as VinFast's flagship, the VF 9 doesn't promise the future; instead, it delivers what drivers already need today: space, refinement, and confidence for real-world conditions. Large, quiet, and ready for long distances, the VF 9 remains one of the few electric SUVs that can genuinely replace a full-size family car. If Canada's electric age needed a steady hand on the wheel, this one already has both hands firmly in place.

