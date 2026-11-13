VinFast's Unlimited-Mileage Battery Warranty Rewards the Freedom to Drive

While most electric vehicle (EV) battery warranties come with strict mileage restrictions, VinFast is taking a distinctly different approach. Its 10-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty offers American drivers one less thing to calculate as the odometer ticks upward.
Consider two drivers purchasing identical electric vehicles on the same day. One covers a modest 10,000 miles annually, while the other logs 25,000 miles between long commutes, family obligations, and weekend getaways. Four years in, both vehicles remain reliably on the road—yet only one driver still enjoys battery warranty coverage.
Under a typical eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty, the high-mileage driver has already reached the coverage ceiling. Meanwhile, the lower-mileage driver retains protection for another four years before the time limit expires.
It highlights a subtle paradox in vehicle ownership: the more heavily you rely on your EV, the sooner you risk losing coverage on its most critical component.
Decoding the Fine Print
America's reliance on driving is clear, though yearly mileage varies significantly. Federal Highway Administration data indicates that the average U.S. motor vehicle logged approximately 11,071 miles in 20241. However, lengthy commutes, frequent interstate travel, and active lifestyles push that figure much higher for millions of households.
High mileage typically indicates a dependable vehicle doing its job, but standard warranty structures present a catch. Most automotive warranties operate on dual limits—years and mileage—expiring whichever threshold is crossed first.
While an eight-year/100,000-mile policy sounds generous on paper, its real-world lifespan hinges entirely on driving habits:
- 15,000 miles/year: Coverage expires in roughly 6 years and 8 months.
- 20,000 miles/year: Coverage drops to 5 years.
- 25,000 miles/year: Protection vanishes in just 4 years.
The irony is clear: those who utilize their vehicles the most receive the shortest window of protection.
Granted, an expired warranty does not mean a battery is nearing the end of its operational life. Industry research demonstrates that modern EV batteries are engineered to perform well past their warranty windows, often outlasting the vehicle itself. Nevertheless, physical durability and financial peace of mind are distinct. Even with high-end battery design, having a long-term safety net against unexpected issues provides vital reassurance.
Removing the Mileage Ceiling
VinFast offers an alternate path for American EV buyers. Available on its VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs, VinFast's 10-year battery warranty eliminates the mileage limit entirely under standard personal use. Complementing this is a new-vehicle limited warranty of up to 10 years or 125,000 miles (subject to standard terms and conditions).
Under this model, logging 25,000 miles a year—accumulating 250,000 miles over a decade—will never prematurely void the battery warranty, simply because no ceiling exists. Long-distance commuters no longer need to track the odometer with concern, and frequent road-trippers can travel without worrying that extra miles are quietly eroding their coverage.
Beyond the Battery
This warranty framework forms part of a broader ownership package designed to streamline EV adoption. Alongside its comprehensive vehicle and battery protection, VinFast provides:
- 24/7 Roadside Assistance for round-the-clock peace of mind.
- Seamless Charging Access across a network of more than 250,000 public chargers throughout North America.
By combining long-term financial protection with practical convenience, VinFast aligns its warranty coverage with the reality of how Americans actually drive: without limits.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.
VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/
1 https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/statistics/2024/vm1.cfm
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SOURCE VinFast