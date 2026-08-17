VinFast's Technology Roadmap: Advancing Smart Mobility Through Innovation

VinFast's Technology Roadmap: Advancing Smart Mobility Through Innovation

VinFast is steadily advancing its technology capabilities as part of a broader vision for smart, connected and increasingly intelligent mobility. From next-generation driver-assistance systems to localized manufacturing and resilient global operations, the company is building the technological foundations needed to enhance vehicle intelligence, improve customer experience and support its long-term growth in global markets.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit, Ms. Anne Pham, Vingroup's Head of International Capital Development, laid out how VinFast is building its driver-assistance technology, supply chain, and global growth strategy step by step, favoring measurable progress over headline claims.

VinFast VF 8

A Phased Path to Autonomy, Grounded in Safety Validation

VinFast's approach to autonomous driving starts from a simple premise: Today's vehicles, not tomorrow's promises, define the roadmap. The company's current line-up operates at Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane-centering that assist the driver while keeping them firmly in control at all times. It is a meaningful distinction that the industry, and increasingly regulators, are asking automakers to communicate clearly: Assistance is not autonomy, and conflating the two has real safety consequences.

For its next generation of models, VinFast is planning a move toward L2+/L2++ capability, an incremental step that would extend the range of conditions under which the car can assist the driver, without claiming hands-off, eyes-off autonomy.

VinFast has indicated that each phase of this rollout is intended to be tied to measurable safety validation before wider release, rather than a fixed date-driven launch. That sequencing matters, the global ADAS and autonomous-vehicle market has drawn intense investor and consumer scrutiny in 2026, and companies that scale functionality carefully, validating each capability against real-world driving data before expanding it, are better positioned to earn long-term trust than those chasing headline autonomy claims.

This is also why VinFast frames its roadmap around scalability. A car that reliably delivers L2 assistance across millions of kilometers of everyday driving builds a stronger data and safety foundation for L2+/L2++ than a system that claims more than it can consistently deliver. For drivers, this means each stage is expected to bring incremental, tangible improvements, more consistent lane-keeping, smarter adaptive cruise behavior, and expanded highway assistance, while VinFast is clear that full autonomy remains a longer-term vision.

Localization, Resilient Supply Chains, and Disciplined Growth Underpin the Strategy

Beyond the product roadmap, Ms. Pham used her session to address the question investors are asking most: How resilient is VinFast's business model to a shifting trade environment? Her answer centered on localization. "We have taken several steps to ensure that we are investing for the future," she said, pointing to manufacturing hubs VinFast has built beyond Vietnam, in India and Indonesia, which she noted "could be positioned as export hubs in the future."

The strategy reflects a broader regional shift. According to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026, VinFast is among the domestic and multinational automakers building or repurposing manufacturing capacity across emerging economies to serve both local demand and export markets, benefiting from lower labor and energy costs, as Southeast Asia has become home to a large share of Asia's overseas EV manufacturing footprint. Separate industry analysis of the region's automotive supply chains found that Southeast Asia's share of global sourcing rose sharply over the past year, led by Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, even as tariff exposure is now cited by a majority of companies as a structural risk requiring supply chains to be reworked for the long term. Ms. Pham noted that VinFast is applying the same discipline internally.

On the U.S. market specifically, Ms. Pham shared focused, forward-looking statements: "VinFast currently has sales in various parts of the world, including North America and the United States," she said, "our U.S. sales plans remain on course."

Independent analysis from Wood Mackenzie found that continued volatility in global oil markets, linked to Middle East tensions, could push EV adoption meaningfully above prior base-case projections, with the firm's base case already projecting EVs growing from roughly 4% of the global vehicle fleet today to 25% by 2040.

Ms. Pham echoed this dynamic from the ground: "The transition to EVs has benefited not only from regulatory support around the world, but also from market volatility."

Underlying all of this is a disciplined growth story. "We are on track to break even in Vietnam by 2027," Ms. Pham said, noting that VinFast's fastest-growing international markets share demographic and income characteristics with its home market, and pointing to a product portfolio that spans. Between a carefully validated approach to autonomy and a supply chain built for resilience, VinFast's message to investors and drivers alike is clear: Progress that can be measured, not just promised.

Sources: https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/energy-volatility-could-fast-track-121500655.html

https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2026/manufacturing-and-trade

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally while expanding its production footprint with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

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