VINFAST'S OPENING IN EUROPE - PEOPLE WHO SWITCH TO ELECTRIC RARELY LOOK BACK

VINFAST'S OPENING IN EUROPE - PEOPLE WHO SWITCH TO ELECTRIC RARELY LOOK BACK

There is a curious paradox on Europe's streets today. People who have never driven an electric car worry about range, charging points and cost. People who have already made the switch rarely mention those worries, and few want to go back to the sound of a combustion engine.

VF 6

The gap between hesitation before buying and satisfaction after buying is the most telling consumer insight in Europe right now.

Satisfaction, in numbers

A Chargemap survey run in spring 2025 reached nearly 20,000 EV drivers across nine European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. It found that 88% of drivers were satisfied or very satisfied with their experience of driving and charging.

At global level, the Global EV Drivers Alliance (GEVA) surveyed more than 23,000 EV owners in 18 countries. 92% planned to choose a zero-emission EV again, only 1% would return to petrol or diesel, and 4% would opt for a plug-in hybrid.  

In the UK, a Zap-Map poll set two groups side by side. 92% of all-electric drivers said they were very pleased with their car, compared with 74% of petrol and diesel drivers. Taken together, the story is consistent. Once people have lived with an EV, they feel the switch was worth it.

What drives that happiness is everyday life

Satisfaction among EV drivers does not come from showy features. In the Petronas study, the driving experience scored 8.39 out of 10, while charging time scored lowest at 7.7. Europeans love how an EV feels to drive. What they still want improved is everyday convenience.

Research by Driveco and Harris Interactive in France points the same way. It found a sharp contrast between non-users' apprehensions and the high satisfaction of owners, with financial accessibility remaining a persistent challenge.

This is why VinFast takes a practical approach. The European market is shifting from early adopters to everyday buyers. For these buyers, efficiency, design and accessibility are what make the switch possible.

The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV suited to city streets and daily commuting, where efficiency and ease of use matter most, giving European drivers a practical path into electric mobility.

From the family car to the city bus 

Happiness on the move is not limited to private cars. As EU regulations push cities toward fully zero-emission bus fleets, VinFast is entering public transport with its EB 8 and EB 12 electric buses.

The EB 12 has achieved full European certification, a milestone that demonstrates compliance with the region's stringent standards and confirms VinFast's ability to deliver vehicles tailored to local infrastructure. Public transport operators need certified, reliable suppliers who are ready to deliver now.

Trust is built on service, not only on products 

VinFast knows that in Europe, the vehicle is only part of the promise. The rest is maintenance, support and warranty.

The company is therefore building a localized commercial footprint through partnerships with dealerships and service providers across the region. This partner-based retail model is a deliberate choice. By working with established local partners who already know their markets, customers and regulations, VinFast combines its products and technology with local expertise.

For drivers, this means service close to home. For fleet operators, it means support that keeps vehicles on the road. For VinFast, it means building trust step by step in every market it enters.

VinFast's presence in Europe is a long-term commitment, not a short-term push for volume. Competitive electric cars, certified electric buses and a growing local service network address both what European customers buy and what keeps them loyal after they buy.

Europe's electric transition is well underway. The question for drivers and cities is no longer whether to go electric, but which brand they can rely on for years to come. VinFast aims to be that brand, bringing accessible, well-designed electric vehicles to European roads, backed by the service and support European customers expect.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) - a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC - is Vietnam's leading automotive company, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast offers a range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu/

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SOURCE VinFast

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