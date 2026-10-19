VinFast Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFS), a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
EV deliveries were 70,085 in the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 20% from first quarter of 2026 and 96% increase from the second quarter of 2025. International markets outside of Vietnam accounted for approximately 11% of total deliveries during the quarter.
E-scooter and e-bike deliveries were 286,039 in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 100% increase from first quarter of 2026 and 311% increase from the second quarter of 2025.
Total revenues were VND30,340.9 billion (US$1,203.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 32.9% from the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 85.5% from the second quarter of 2025. Total revenues were primarily comprised of revenue from EV sales.
Vehicle sales were VND28,833.1 billion (US$1,143.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 33.4% from the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 92.7% from the second quarter of 2025. Revenue growth from the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025 was driven by an increase in EV sales volumes due to growth in the Vietnam market and contributions from overseas markets such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines.
VinFast is also actively expanding its global retail network. As of June 30, 2026, customers can purchase VinFast EVs from 474 showrooms globally.1
Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh, CEO and Chairman of VinFast, said: "VinFast entered the second half of 2026 with strong momentum across our core markets and continued progress in expanding our global platform. During the quarter, we reached several important milestones, including continued growth across both electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers. We are also broadening the financial and ecosystem foundation supporting our long-term strategy. Looking ahead, our priorities remain focused on scaling up our activities in key international markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia and India, while continuing strategic expansion across markets such as the United States and Europe, expanding our product and technology roadmap, and strengthening after-sales capabilities. We believe these initiatives position VinFast to sustain growth while building a more globally diversified, capital-efficient and resilient electric mobility business."
Ms. Lan Anh Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer of VinFast, added: "Our second-quarter results reflect continued strong revenue growth in our core electric mobility business as we scale vehicle volumes and invest in our next generation of products and technology. At the same time, we have taken deliberate steps to strengthen VinFast's long-term financial profile, including the transition to a more capital-efficient manufacturing model in Vietnam and the addition of a complementary earnings stream. Together, these initiatives are intended to reduce the capital intensity of our operations, strengthen our consolidated EBITDA and cash generation over time, and provide greater financial capacity to support continued investment in our EV business. Electric mobility remains at the center of our strategy, and we believe these actions position VinFast on a stronger foundation as we pursue sustainable growth and a pathway toward profitability."
Recent Business Updates
Product and Technology
The VF Wild REEV is the latest addition to VinFast's product portfolio. Built on VinFast's next-generation large-vehicle platform, it combines an electric drivetrain with extended-range capability, giving customers greater flexibility for longer-distance driving while retaining the core driving characteristics of an EV. The VF Wild is now available in Vietnam, and the Company expects to bring it to international markets next year.
On autonomous driving, VinFast continues to make progress toward its planned pilot of 200 Level 4 robotaxis at Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio in late 2027, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals. In parallel with technology development, the Company is working with the relevant authorities on the regulatory sandbox, safety standards, and training protocols required to support the pilot.
Key Markets
In Vietnam, by the end of the second quarter, VinFast has maintained the number-one position for 22 consecutive months since September 2024. As of June 30, its share of the overall Vietnam automotive market was approximately 38%2.
During the quarter, VinFast launched the new generation VF 8 as well as the VF 2, its most compact passenger vehicle. Initial customer response was strong, with each model generating more than 12,700 and 28,700 reservations3 respectively within days of launch. Its two-wheeler business also continued to scale.
Southeast Asia and India continue to be a core growth engine for VinFast. In the second quarter of 2026, VinFast ranked #1 in the Philippines4, #5 in India5 and #8 in Indonesia6 among battery EV ("BEV") brands.
To support its global expansion, VinFast continues to strengthen its financial foundation, enhance its resources and maintain greater capital flexibility to support its business operations and long-term investment plans.
VinFast continues to expand its operations across key markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, the Middle East, North America and Europe, while continually evaluating opportunities in new markets with long-term growth potential. The Company is also expanding its distribution network, with dealer partnerships as the primary channel, while progressively strengthening its global manufacturing and assembly capabilities and continuing to broaden its electric vehicle portfolio.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on October 19, 2026.
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qy7nmbcv
Registration Form: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe2e54174d1ed4dbf8f1215a46e676919
1 Includes VinFast-owned and dealer showrooms.
2 Based on data from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association, TC Group and the Company's internal data (for VinFast only).
3 Reservations are non-binding and cancellable until deposits are placed by the customers.
4 According to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI).
5 Based on Vahan registrations among BEV brands.
6 According to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO).
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SOURCE VinFast