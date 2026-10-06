VINFAST INTRODUCES ELECTRIC BUS LINEUP IN THE U.S, DOUBLING DOWN ON SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY GROWTH

- VinFast has signed an initial partnership agreement with NexMove, a joint venture of Transportation Management Services and Zeem Solutions, to bring VinFast e-buses to U.S. customers as a service
VinFast (Nasdaq: VFS) today announced at the APTA 2026 TRANSform & EXPO in Chicago that they are bringing their state-of-the-art all-electric bus (e-bus) models to the U.S. market through a partnership with NexMove Certified. Homologated buses are expected to begin delivering to U.S. customers in the first quarter of 2028.
VinFast's electric buses are designed to ensure safe, smooth and efficient transportation in urban environments through continuously refined advanced technological features. This includes driver assistance systems powered by cameras and radar for real-time safety alerts, intelligent solutions for charging, maintenance, and service, as well as seamless connectivity and communication for both staff and passengers.
NexMove offers VinFast e-buses as a complete service, combining the e-bus, charging, maintenance and operations in a single agreement. This as-a-service model allows for a controlled rollout. NexMove can deliver the full stack of services to each customer, protect the customer experience at every step, and support the 97% uptime service level agreement that NexMove intends to offer.
Ahead of certified deliveries, NexMove will position demonstration units at Zeem's EV charging depots so fleet operators and transit agencies can see the buses firsthand. Demonstration units will be non-homologated versions intended for evaluation only. Certified, homologated vehicles are intended for delivery beginning in 2028.
Paul Gioupis, Founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions and Co-Founder of NexMove, shared: "In late July our team visited VinFast's manufacturing operations, and we were impressed by how many buses we saw in daily service and by the scale and quality of production. This is a proven product with real operating history behind it. We look forward to working with VinFast toward U.S. manufacturing that meets Federal Transit Administration requirements, so public transit agencies can put these buses to work."
Kevin O'Connor, CEO of TMS and NexMove Commercial Director, said: "Partnering with VinFast is a natural fit with our commitment to innovative, sustainable mobility. By combining proven electric vehicle technology with integrated transportation and infrastructure solutions, we can help customers move toward fleet electrification with greater confidence, efficiency and reliability."
Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, shared: "Bringing VinFast electric buses to the United States marks an important next step in our long-term commitment to this market. As demand grows for cleaner, smarter urban transportation, we are doubling down on our investment in the U.S. and working with partners such as NexMove to help cities, transit operators and businesses accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. This partnership advances our vision of making electric transportation more accessible while building a lasting presence for VinFast in one of the world's most important markets."
VinFast's e-bus models are designed to support the future of sustainable transportation with features that prioritize efficiency, reliability and long-term value. Key features include fast charging for maximum uptime, advanced anti-corrosion protection, LFP battery technology, a competitive warranty and a low total cost of ownership.
Approximately 2,000 VinFast electric buses are operating in Vietnam today. Throughout major cities across Vietnam, VinFast has successfully built and operates an electric bus ecosystem, which includes manufacturing, operation and maintenance. Beyond Southeast Asia, VinFast also announced its e-bus business will expand to Europe. VinFast has established a distribution network for its e-buses in key markets. This real-world experience gives VinFast valuable insight into the needs of professional operators and helps inform the development of e-buses designed for real-world urban environments, like those in the U.S.
The introduction of VinFast electric buses to the U.S. market further expands the company's green mobility ecosystem, complementing its all-electric vehicle lineup, comprehensive warranty policies, flexible leasing programs, and steadily growing dealership network. From personal mobility to public transportation, VinFast aims to offer individual and business customers in the U.S. more modern, convenient, and sustainable mobility solutions.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.
VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.us
About NexMove
NexMove was founded by Frank Sherman, Founder and Chairman of Transportation Management Services (TMS), and Paul Gioupis, Founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions, bringing together expertise in passenger transportation operations and EV charging infrastructure. NexMove provides an integrated solution for bus electrification, covering vehicles, charging, operations and maintenance.
TMS brings more than 30 years of experience in planning and operating passenger transportation services, having served approximately 140 million people across more than 5,500 events. Zeem Solutions specializes in EV charging infrastructure and services for commercial fleets, with more than 400,000 charging sessions completed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over three and a half years and more than 98% uptime. Together, the two companies enable NexMove to provide integrated fleet operations and energy infrastructure, helping transit agencies and private fleet operators deploy electric buses without having to build an operation from the ground up.
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SOURCE VinFast