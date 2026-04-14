VinFast EVs Bring Back the Joy of Driving as Fuel Costs Climb

As gas prices climb, Canadian drivers are rediscovering the simple pleasure of driving, with VinFast EVs offering a quieter, smoother ride and freedom from constant fuel concerns.
When gas prices went up sharply in the past few weeks, Edric, a Quebec-based freelance photographer who often drives between cities for assignments and who has a special fondness for the open road, knew he had to do something to keep his love alive. It was then that a piece of news caught his eye: EV owners are protected five times more than ICE. 1
Intrigued, he went on the web digging for an affordable EV deal and finally, after several calls and trips to the showrooms, which turned out, in hindsight, to be his final few drives in an ICE, and a test drive, he is now the owner of a VF 8 Plus, a mid-sized all-electric SUV from a young but ambitious brand from Vietnam.
"The ride was smooth, the sound was quiet enough that I could listen to the road when I rolled down my window, the way I usually did," Edric said. "But of course, the best thing was not having to worry about gas prices anymore."
Edric is among the wave of new EV owners in North America who were persuaded by the recent oil shock to switch to EV. This cohort of users didn't do so because EV is green or the future, but because of the simple prospect of saving on gas money. With the current difference between charging an EV and topping up the gas tank, and no end in sight to the volatility, it will cost a hefty extra 10,000 CAD in the next 5 years, per Edric's own calculation (assuming 20,000 km per year, about 9.8 litres per 100 km for a gas SUV versus roughly 28.7 kWh per 100 km for the VF 8, at around $1.41 per litre of gasoline and $0.12 per kWh of electricity).
"Gas prices keep jumping around, and every few months I'm back at the shop spending a few hundred bucks each time. The car's getting older too, so it adds up. Honestly, I don't know why I didn't switch sooner," said Edric, who is planning to take his new electric horse on a longer trip over the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day long weekend.
VinFast currently offers the VF 8 in two trims: Eco and Plus, with prices starting at around CA$53,600, below the national average price of a new vehicle. When combined with available provincial incentives and credits, VinFast Canadian customers can receive up to $18,000 in total rebates and savings. This brings the effective starting price of the VinFast VF 8 down to about $35,070 after eligible credits.
Price tag aside, the VF 8 made a strong first impression the moment Edric stepped inside. With a 2,950 mm wheelbase, it sits on the larger end of the mid-size SUV segment. The cabin feels open, not just visually but in how it works day to day.
"The back seat easily fits three adults without anyone feeling squeezed," he said.
The car also has dual zone automatic climate control, powered front seats, and a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen that handles most functions. Apple CarPlay comes standard, and range is rated for daily driving needs. The layout is clean, with fewer buttons and more operations on the screen, which takes Edric a bit of getting used to but quickly becomes second nature. The VF 8 Plus runs a dual motor setup with 402 horsepower and all-wheel drive.
For people who still like premium travel but also want cost savings, they can look at the flagship 3-row 7-seater VF 9, also from the same OEM, VinFast. It's also what David, a Vancouver-based real estate agent who spends much of his day driving clients across the city, has done when gas prices crossed the threshold of what he considered acceptable.
"I know you can't have your cake and eat it too, especially with fuel prices like these," said David. "But with the VF 9, I still get that premium feel without fuel costing me an arm and a leg."
Sitting in a higher-end ride, the VF 9 naturally comes at a higher price and doesn't qualify for the federal rebate, but it offers the top-tier features you would expect from a proper people-mover: formidable dimensions of 201.4 x 88.7 x 66.8 inches and a 124-inch wheelbase, with options for a bench or captain's chairs for the second row, which is what David went with. It features ventilated and heated seats, an integrated massage function for the front and second rows, a large 15.6 inch central display paired with a second-row screen, three-zone climate control, and soft close doors. The third row is also actually usable, even for his adult-sized kids.
With all-wheel drive and up to 402 horsepower, the VF 9 has more than enough power for highway driving and winter conditions. Range is rated at up to 518 kilometres per full charge.
Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with a generous 10 year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty, along with unlimited mileage coverage for the battery under standard use. The VinFast app connects drivers to a wide network of public charging stations across North America, helping simplify route planning and daily use. There's also 24/7 roadside assistance, which adds another layer of reassurance for those new to electric driving.
"That kind of coverage was part of why I chose my new ride," said David. "But I also didn't realize how much fuel costs were taking the fun out of driving until they were gone. Now I just get in and actually enjoy the ride again."
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1 https://www.transportenvironment.org/articles/iran-conflict-set-to-hit-petrol-drivers-five-times-more-than-evs-analysis-n
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