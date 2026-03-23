VinFast Earnings Call Highlights Disciplined Outlook, Supporting Staying Power in Canada

VinFast's latest earnings call showed not just record deliveries, but a clearer focus on lowering production costs and scaling manufacturing more deliberately, moves that could help reinforce its long-term presence in markets like Canada.
For every surviving automaker to date, there is usually a moment in their history that signals a shift in how the business operates. The inflection point is rarely about a single product, but about whether the company can deliver consistently at scale and build enough momentum to sustain itself.
VinFast's latest results suggest it may be approaching a similar stage.
The company delivered nearly 197,000 electric vehicles globally during the year, more than double its 2024 total. The fourth quarter alone accounted for over 86,000 units, its strongest quarterly performance to date. Revenue more than doubled year-over-year to approximately US$3.6 billion.
This growth was driven by several factors. Production ramped up, new models expanded the lineup, and international markets began to contribute more meaningfully. Overseas deliveries, for the first time, reached about 18 percent of the total in the fourth quarter, with early traction in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
"2025 was another landmark year for VinFast, but more importantly, it was a year of disciplined investment behind our core mission: making electric mobility and sustainable journey accessible to everyone," said Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, in a press statement.
In 2025, VinFast added new facilities in India and Indonesia, alongside its existing plants in Vietnam, bringing total installed capacity to around 600,000 vehicles annually, which leaves room to scale production without requiring new investment at each step while supporting entry into additional markets.
Over the past year, VinFast has also clarified how its product lineup is structured. And instead of relying on a single hero model, the company has been spreading its focus across different use cases, from individual ownership to fleet operations. It now operates within a clearer three-part structure: the VF lineup for passenger vehicles, the Green brand for commercial applications, and the Lac Hong brand targeting the ultra-luxury segment.
For markets like Canada, these developments point to something positive. Scaling production, expanding capacity, and organizing the product lineup all suggest a company building the resources and operational depth needed to stay in the market. From a consumer perspective, that kind of staying power can play a role in reinforcing confidence over time.
Looking ahead, the focus appears to be shifting from expansion to refinement.
"For 2026 and beyond, scale and unit cost optimization remain the primary levers in our path to profitability," Madam Thuy said.
That shift is already visible in how the vehicles and factories are being redesigned. VinFast's next-generation platform reduces the number of components and allows parts to be shared across models. Its new electrical and electronic architecture consolidates control units and simplifies wiring, helping reduce both material costs and assembly complexity.
On the factory side, more automation is being introduced through partnerships within the Vingroup ecosystem, particularly with VinRobotics. These systems support tasks such as quality inspection, assembly, and production monitoring, helping to improve consistency while reducing manual intervention.
Taken together, these changes place less emphasis on simply increasing output and more on how that output is achieved. They shape how vehicles are built, how costs are managed, and how efficiently improvements can be rolled out across the lineup.
For 2026, VinFast has set a target of at least 300,000 EV deliveries, supported largely by capacity and systems that are already in place.
The direction itself has not changed, but the way forward is becoming more defined. Growth continues, with more attention now on how it is managed and sustained.
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