[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Advances High-grade Fork Deposit

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - December 2, 2025 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On November 26, 2025, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) announced a fully funded 3,000-meter infill drilling program at its Fork Deposit located just 250 metres southwest of the Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
The WRLG mine-building team plans to increase near-term gold production by optimising the Madsen Mine and developing the high-grade satellite deposits in its own backyard.
Key Satellite Deposits on WRLG Property :
The Rowan Deposit has an Indicated resource of 195,746 ounces of gold @ 12.78 g/t . A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) filed on August 19, 2025 projects 35,230 oz. average annual gold production over a 5-year mine life.
The Wedge Deposit contains an Indicated mineral resource of 56,100 ounces @ 5.6 grams per tonne gold , with an additional Inferred resource of 78,700 oz @ 5.7 g/t gold.
The Fork Deposit contains an Indicated mineral resource of 20,900 ounces @ 5.3 grams per tonne gold , with an additional Inferred resource of 49,500 oz grading 5.2 g/t gold.
"Once considered a somewhat diffuse, intermediate-grade portion of the satellite resource inventory at Madsen, the core of Fork has been re-envisioned as a high-grade near-mine resource expansion target that is a priority for immediate advancement," stated Shane Williams, President and CEO.
"The shallow nature of the deposit will allow for efficient definition drilling from surface. With its high grades and proximity to existing underground development, it is easy to envision this core zone of Fork becoming part of the production pipeline at Madsen, based on successful infill drilling results."
In a YouTube video posted on November 27, 2025, West Red Lake Gold VP of Communications, Gwen Preston, discusses the plan to access the 8 to 9 gram/tonne core of the Fork Deposit.
"We're going to do 3,000 meters of drilling from surface to improve our confidence in the model enough that we can make a decision about mining this adjacent deposit," stated Preston in the video.
"Let me set the scene here," continued Preston. "The historic Madsen Mine is going to tap high-grade gold in zones that are in and around previously mined areas. The old timers knew how to get good gold, but they were limited in where and how they could mine. As a result, they left a lot of gold behind."
"We are confident that we can find richer areas by testing the targets that we have derived from the million meters of drilling that has happened at Madsen over the last 100 years. I'm talking about offsets and parallel structures, opportunities at depth and analogous settings along strike."
"There are lots of those targets. Two such targets have already turned into high-grade jewelry boxes for us: South Austin and Lower Main Austin. We are going to mine those in 2026. In general, the more that we can define and mine new areas of good gold mineralization that are not encumbered by historic workings, the better that will be for Madsen".
"These areas offer the potential for both strong grades, which is a hallmark of Madsen, and efficient mining, which is hard when you're working in and around old workings. Incorporating new, efficient areas into our overall Madsen mine plan is the best way to help Madsen grow in both scale and lifespan."
"That's why we're excited about Fork," continued Preston. "It's a near-surface deposit that was not previously mined, and it sits just 250 meters away from Madsen. It was ignored by the previous operator, and for a while by us, because overall the Fork Deposit grades only 5.2 grams per tonne of gold. When we dove into that data in more detail, we realized that there's a core in the larger Fork Deposit that's much higher grade, probably in the eight to nine gram per tonne range, and it's continuous and well shaped for mining."
"The grades and the descriptions that I just gave need more backstop, more information. Hence, the new 3,000-meter drill program, which will infill the core of the deposit enough to enable a mine design."
"If that mine design looks good, we will be in a position to develop an access tunnel over from the Madsen mine. It'll take about two months to get over there, and then we could start mining at Fork."
"Those tonnes could potentially be in production in the second half of next year. We are within sight of commercial production at Madsen. We're confident that our initial vision of the mine is going to work. We're already looking ahead, enacting the plans that give potential for this mine to be bigger and better. Fork is part of that vision. We're excited that we now have drills turning there," concluded Preston.
"With Madsen nearing commercial production in Q1 of 2026, we are ready to actively pursue a hub-and-spoke growth model at Madsen," stated Williams in the November 26 press release. "Simultaneous surface drilling programs at Fork and Rowan take us in that direction, and we will continue to evaluate and develop additional high-grade gold opportunities within the Red Lake district."
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt , and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . [1]
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".
