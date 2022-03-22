Cleantech Investing News
VANCOUVER, BC March 22, 2022 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed pilot facility in Delta, BC that initiated steady-state production in February 2022.

On March 17, 2022 ROOF's Board of Directors approved Calgary as the planned location for Northstar's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.

The engineer and design work anticipates a modular 150–200 tonnes/day facility.


With corporate offices for Shell, Husky, Exxon and Imperial Oil , Calgary is not an obvious location for a recycling project, but newly elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has pledged to make Calgary a greener city.

"Calgary City Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2021," states the Calgary City Website , "directing the pace and scale of action to be accelerated".

"Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition," states Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, "We are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills."

"Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on," added Parry.

Calgary Highlights:


At 150-200/tonnes per day, the Calgary Empower Facility will have an estimated capacity about 250% higher than the existing Delta facility.

"Calgary is home to Canada's ‘energy transition' economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement," stated Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, who previously worked for British Petroleum.

"As I came out of the oil business, I along with other people believe that this industry needs to do things differently," Mills told GSN, "That's not to say that we need to switch off oil or stop driving conventional cars.  It's an energy transition. We definitely need to stop putting hydrocarbons into landfills".

Mills recently spoke with GSN about ROOF's business objectives.  The interview incorporates video footage shot at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta.

GSN asked Mills how Calgary roofers will be incentivized to bring the discarded asphalt shingles to Northstar's processing facility.

"We have five elements to that strategy," explained Mills, "Number one, we will have facilities that are close to the dump, ideally within 5 kilometres. Secondly, we're going to discount the price that they pay.  Thirdly, we will unload the shingles significantly faster than the municipal dump. Fourthly, we will have a food truck and give the drivers free coffee.  Fifthly, if the roofers can hit sustainability targets, we will further discount their tipping fees."


"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states a Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. Tipping Fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.

Before its IPO 9 months ago, ROOF raised $12.3 million . Since then the company began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production .

A green-light from the City of Calgary to build a 150–200 tonnes/day scale-up facility is another significant milestone.

Northstar is currently identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for its scale up facility.  An independent Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ( "Northstar" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company's commitment to quality, it has received positive testing results from an independent third-party testing facility for two of its outputs, liquid asphalt and aggregate. After initiating steady state production, liquid asphalt and aggregate were produced through the reprocessing of single-use asphalt shingles currently stockpiled on-site at Northstar's fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility" ). These independent third-party test results for liquid asphalt and aggregate confirm that these products meet the Company's end product specification objectives.

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver , BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase.

On February 17, 2022, Northstar announced that it has initiated steady state production at its reprocessing facility (Empower Pilot Facility) in Delta.

"A steady state implies that the System State is independent of its initial start-up conditions," reports the International Journal of Development Research , "providing top management with a clear picture of how to make their production line more effective."

"This announcement proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model," states Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, "as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. tipping fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.


The operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST) in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities.

Current Production Profile:

  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meet ROOF's end product specification objectives

  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tonnes-per-day

  • Provides production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis

  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory

"One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works," stated Mills, "For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner."

"The Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably," added Mills.

The Circular Economy is a hot investing theme partly because it inverts the typical regulatory headwinds into powerful tail winds.

Northstar can approach government agencies with the value proposition: "Our technology can help you keep the promises you made to voters , and on the world stage ."


"An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing," reports US News.

"An estimated $120 billion poured into sustainable investments in 2021, doubling the $51.1 billion captured by ESG funds in 2020 and setting a new consecutive annual record. And this upward trend is set to continue," confirmed Goby.

Participating the Circular Economy is a meaningful way for a society to reduce its carbon footprint.

NORTHSTAR INITATES STEADY STATE PRODUCTION AT EMPOWER PILOT FACILITY, PROCESSING DISCARDED SHINGLES INTO "GREEN ASPHALT", FIBER, AND AGGREGATE

Operation validates Northstar's Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology ("BEST") as
the design foundation for the Company's future "scale up" facilities

Northstar to Host Site Visits in February and March 2022 for Industry Stakeholders,
Investors, Media, and Government Agencies to Showcase its Operating Process and
Technology

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

