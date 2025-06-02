CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces TSXV Approval Of Convertible Loan With Kings Chapel International Limited

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") today announces that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the conversion component of its convertible loan agreement dated November 25, 2024 (as amended, the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel"), previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

The outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement as at May 30, 2025 is $6,351,387 and $664,668 in interest has accrued thereunder.

The outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement will be converted into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") (i) at any time at Kings Chapel's election, at a price of CAD$0.75 per Common Share, and (ii) automatically at a price of CAD$0.75 per Common Share, on the first day on which the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the principal stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then traded over the immediately preceding 15 trading days is equal to or greater than CAD$1.00. No conversion of the outstanding principal amount will occur to the extent that, after giving effect to the conversion, Kings Chapel, its affiliates and any person with whom Kings Chapel or its affiliates would own more than 49% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Kings Chapel is an existing insider and Control Person (as defined by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Rules) of the Company. Julian Treger, a director of the Company and its Chief Executive Officer, is a beneficiary of a family trust associated with Kings Chapel. As a result, the execution of the Convertible Loan Agreement was a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101"). The execution of the Convertible Loan Agreement was exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 because the Common Shares are listed only on the TSXV and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 because the fair market value of neither the Convertible Loan Agreement nor the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the conversion of the outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

All securities issuable in connection with the Convertible Loan Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of the Convertible Loan Agreement in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockscleantech stockscleantech explorationtsxv:cthcopper investingiron investingrare earth investingcleantech investing
CTH:CA
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Life Offering Document

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of May 20, 2025, it has filed an amended and restated offering document in connection with its proposed financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5 millionthrough an offering of up to 6,410,256 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering").

Concurrently with the LIFE Offering, as previously announced, the Company also intends to complete a private placement financing whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5,000,000 through an offering of up to 6,410,257 Units to be priced at $0.78 per Unit (the "Concurrent Offering" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering"). The Common Shares offered under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "CoTec had an exceptional start to the year. Our main priority for the quarter was the continued roll-out of HyProMag USA, our Joint Venture U.S. based rare earth elements ("REE") magnet recycling and permanent magnet manufacturing Project. HyProMag USA selected its preferred bidder for engineering, procurement and construction management ("EPCM") services, culminating in the engagement of PegasusTSI Inc. ("Pegasus") and BBA USA Inc. ("BBA") and the commencement of the detailed design and engineering phase shortly after quarter-end. We have also expanded the scope of the detailed engineering to include three HPMS [i] vessels and initiated concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" Recycling."

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Ongoing Geophysical Studies at the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report on the processing and interpretation status of the airborne geophysical survey covering the 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project"), which is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figure 1, 2).

Covering 1,424 hectares, the project is an exploration asset in the Proterozoic Lake Owen complex, favorable for titanomagnetite-hosted mineralization. Historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE), it shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and other critical minerals.

Keep reading...Show less
Green360 Technologies Limited

Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels and windmills.

10 Biggest ASX Renewable Energy and Sustainability Stocks in 2025

As the energy transition continues to gain urgency, investors should keep an eye on cleantech stocks, including sectors such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies and waste and resource efficiency.

With US President Donald Trump pulling away from the investments in the energy transition made by the previous Biden administration, Australian green companies could pick up momentum. Researchers for Deloitte project that Australia could attract a share of roughly AU$123 billion in clean tech investment, based on an analysis by Net Zero Policy Lab of new supply chain markets.

With the positive outlook for cleantech in mind, here’s a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks listed in order of largest to smallest by market cap. All figures were current as of May 5, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing for a Total Amount of $1.3M

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglements de Dettes par Emission d'Unites pour un Montant Total de 1,3M$

Halcones Precious Metals Provides Update on Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing for a Total Amount of $1.3M

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglements de Dettes par Emission d'Unites pour un Montant Total de 1,3M$

Precious Metals Investing

Halcones Precious Metals Provides Update on Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

Base Metals Investing

Cobar Basin Production Plan

Gold Investing

Vertex Minerals Gets Efficiency Boost with Sensor-based Ore Sorting Tech

rare earth investing

Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal

×