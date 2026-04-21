Video - CEO Clips: Valkea Resources Targets Discovery in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Video - CEO Clips: Valkea Resources Targets Discovery in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ,OTC:OZBKF) is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, one of Europe's most prospective districts. With five 100% owned properties and a significant land position, the company is targeting new discoveries through ongoing exploration and drilling.

Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ,OTC:OZBKF)
https://valkea.ca/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293217

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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