Video - CEO Clips: Cosa Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in The Athabasca Basin

Video - CEO Clips: Cosa Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in The Athabasca Basin

Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) is moving forward with uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, targeting drill campaigns over the next 12 to 24 months near the Cigar Lake mine and Hurricane deposit. With a strong treasury and strategic partnerships, the company is focused on high-potential targets in one of the world's premier uranium districts.

Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF)

https://cosaresources.ca/



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-r7I-PA5Cs

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286516

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resourcescosa:cccse:cosaenergy investing
COSA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources

Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin Keep Reading...
Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX:DML) (NYSE American: DNN), has commenced the 2026 winter exploration program at the newly formed... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") acknowledges decrees pertaining to Thailand's new fuel security measures, as signed by Thailand's Prime Minister and published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces completion of a successful infill drilling campaign at its Gulf of Thailand Manora field (Block G1/48, 70% operated working interest). Dr. Sean Guest,... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces February sales volumes of 3,058 boepd (based on field estimates), a 1% decrease from January 2026 and an 8% increase over Q4 2025. In Brazil, February sales averaged 2,879 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.2 MMcfpd and... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Provides Corporate Update

Terra Clean Provides Corporate Update

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) announces that it has received the resignation of Alex Klenman as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Klenman for his services to the... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Thailand to Prioritise Domestic Energy Supply

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Thailand to Prioritise Domestic Energy Supply

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") acknowledges that Thailand's Ministry of Energy has, by way of a press release, requested that domestic oil producers cooperate in supporting national energy security... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Related News

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

precious metals investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Highlight Potential for New Discoveries