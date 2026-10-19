Video - CEO Clips: Altamira Gold: Unlocking a Growing Porphyry Gold District in Brazil

Video - CEO Clips: Altamira Gold: Unlocking a Growing Porphyry Gold District in Brazil

Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA,OTC:EQTRF) is exploring and developing gold projects in Brazil's highly prospective and under explored Alta Floresta Gold Belt. Its flagship Cajueiro Gold District hosts more than 2 million ounces* of gold across two resource areas, Maria Bonita and Cajueiro Central. Maria Bonita is a large gold-bearing porphyry system with potential to host substantial gold resources. The Company's recent discovery at Maria Bonita West, a second porphyry gold system, supported by promising drilling and trenching results, demonstrates the potential to expand the known mineralized footprint and adds to the District's broader exploration upside.

Altamira Gold (TSXV: ALTA,OTC:EQTRF)

https://altamiragold.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips — are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

*Cajueiro Central: 186 koz Indicated and 516 koz Inferred at 1.02 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au, respectively. Maria Bonita: 404 koz Indicated and 908 koz Inferred at 0.50 g/t Au and 0.41 g/t Au, respectively. For further information, please visit the Company's website and refer to its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319870

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALTA:CCtsxv:altagold investing
ALTA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Altamira Gold Corp.

Altamira Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scales over financial chart.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Shrug Off Hot Inflation Data, Prices Bounce Back

The gold price dropped and then bounced back this week, sinking to around US$4,080 per ounce midway through the period before recovering.Silver put on a similar performance, sinking below US$56 per ounce.We'll get into what caused those declines in a moment, but before we do, I want to flag that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Gwardar Resources Leads with Gain of Over 35 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.This week's top five gainers includes companies focused on gold, copper, helium and more.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his outlook for gold and silver, laying out the factors that have been weighing on prices and commenting on what may kick off their next leg higher — in his view, the return of speculators could provide a boost. "Speculators we... Keep Reading...
A desert landscape with shrubs, old wooden structures and mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

Reviving the Walker Lane Trend — Nevada’s Next Golden Frontier

Nevada's Walker Lane Trend is rapidly becoming a prime target for mineral exploration, offering investors a unique blend of proven production history and untapped potential.This geological corridor along the California-Nevada border is experiencing a resurgence, driven by recent discoveries,... Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

SSR Mining Expands Nevada Footprint With Roxmore Purchase

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) will acquire Roxmore Resources (TSX:RM) in an all-cash transaction that expands its flagship Nevada footprint and solidifies its standing as the third-largest gold producer in the US.The deal centers on Roxmore’s Converse gold project, located just six... Keep Reading...
A stack of gold and black credit cards with a visible chip sit on a dark textured surface.

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

Vaulted precious metals platform OneGold announced the launch of a new Mastercard (NYSE:MA) that instantly liquidates users' gold and silver holdings at spot prices to fund everyday retail purchases and ATM cash withdrawals.The OneGold Card card was introduced alongside a full rebuild of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

Miivo Announces Marketing Services Agreement with RMK Marketing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Board Changes

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

Related News

uranium investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium's "Unique" Supply Setup, Plus Prices, Stocks, Demand

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

rare earth investing

Greenland Rejects Seabed Mining in Unanimous Vote

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Board Changes

base metals investing

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

copper investing

Ivanhoe Electric Reportedly in Talks to Sell US Copper

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Deployment of Mobile Inserma System, Extending Hard Disk Drive Processing to Customer Sites Across the United States