Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that its convertible loan financing arrangements announced on 24 December 2024 have been finalised.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Convertible Loan Financing arrangements finalised, with additional commitments for loan funding of $1.7M accepted under loan facility arrangements bring total raised to $6.8M

- Up to a further $1.0M of working capital funding to be made available by major shareholder, subject to shareholder approval

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards completion of gold plant, infrastructure, underground mine development, sustaining costs and working capital.

Additional firm commitments of $1.7M in commitments have been accepted from institutional / sophisticated investors (on the same terms as the initial tranche of $5.1M), with Shares to be issued upon conversion of loan principal amounts under Listing Rule 7.1.

A further $1.0M of working capital funding on equivalent terms is also being made available by the Company's largest shareholder, Gleneden Nominees, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting expected to be held during March 2025.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "It is very pleasing to have such overwhelming support by our shareholders in providing the funding to take us through to gold production. We are now fully focussed on processing the gold stockpiles and readying the Reward underground mine for mining."



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
roger@vertexminerals.com.au

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex MineralsVTX:AUASX:VTXBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Gold Ore Commission Underway

Gold Ore Commission Underway

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Gold Ore Commission Underway

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Gold Ore Commission Underway

Vertex Minerals Limited Gold Ore Commission Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward Gold mine start up, with commissioning of gold ore material through the 100% owned gravity gold plant at the high-grade Reward Gold Mine commencing.

The processing facility rebuild, refurbishment and installation has progressed safely, efficiently and to plan, with the focus now turning from, electrical, mechanical, automation and wet commissioning to running the first ore through the plant.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has processed the first ore with the newly installed gravity gold plant.

- The plant processed ore to a gold concentrate with visible gold evident in concentrate (see Figure 5*).

- Installation of the Ore Sorter Module is well underway with completion anticipated early February.

- Plant commissioning is utilising the stockpiled gold ore located adjacent to the plant. This material will be the focus of initial production.

- Sale of first commercial gold anticipated in February.

- Vertex plant operators are working alongside the Gekko technical team to ensure a smooth handover from commissioning to full production.

- Key personnel and plant operators now onboarded.

- Gold refining agreement in place with ABC bullion who are located in Sydney, which is a 4 hour drive from site.

- Tails line and dry stack sand operation installed.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said: "The ore commissioning of this project in under 12 months of releasing the PFS for the Reward Gold Mine is a tremendous achievement, and I commend the Gekko and the Vertex team on their efforts. The ore sorter, which is a separate module to the gravity plant, is also ahead of time and within budget, and is expected to be commissioned in early February. We are looking forward to running one of Australia's most unique and environmentally sympathetic gold plants.

This is a very small but high-tech gold plant that utilises ore sorting and gravity methods to process high grade gold without chemicals or a ball mill. It was a wonderful moment to see ore going through the crushing circuit and into the centrifugal concentrators, and within a few minutes to see visible gold in the concentrate produced. We now look forward to further optimising plant operation, training our operators and the move to commercial operating status with solid cash flow."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6RBTL3VT



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Convertible Loan Funding Completed

Convertible Loan Funding Completed

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Convertible Loan Funding Completed

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") have entered into an amendment to the silver purchase agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the " Silver Stream ") relating to Falco's Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the remaining instalments of the stream deposit and certain other deadlines.

The amendment comprises additional changes to reflect the execution of the operating license and indemnity agreement (" OLIA ") with Glencore in January 2024, including that the funding of the second and third instalment of the stream deposit will be subject to Falco demonstrating that financial assurances in favour of Glencore under the OLIA can be satisfied. The amendment also increases the minimum equity financing required as a condition precedent to funding the second and third instalments to reflect inflation since the initial execution of the Silver Stream as well as a revised provision on the calculation of interest payable to Osisko once production has commenced or should commencement of production be postponed. A copy of the amendment has been filed under Falco's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2024

Eastern Metals (EMS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

December 2024 Quarter Activities and Cash Flow Reports

December 2024 Quarter Activities and Cash Flow Reports

Manuka Resources Limited (MKR:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarter Activities and Cash Flow Reports

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Vertex Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

